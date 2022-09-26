Read full article on original website
Related
House of the Dragon: Who is Jason Lannister and how does he relate to Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion?
A familiar name takes the floor in the third episode of House of the Dragon released Monday (5 September).Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) announces his proposal to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the throne chosen by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).Carrying all the arrogant swagger of a medieval Old Etonian, Jason is easily recognisable as the ancestor of beloved Game of Thrones characters such as Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister.So, how does Jason relate to his Game of Thrones successors?Jason precedes Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion by roughly 200 yearsSer Jason attempts to woo Rhaenyra with...
6 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
See the best easter eggs, callbacks, and background details in "We Light the Way," which features a dramatic and violent wedding in King's Landing.
digitalspy.com
What House of the Dragon's big death means for Rhaenyra
When Ser Criston Cole actor Fabien Frankel promised episode five was the one to watch, we had no idea what House of the Dragon could possibly have in store for fans. It seems the prequel is challenging Game of Thrones for the most gory television show of the franchise. Episode five's unexpected death was so gruesome, it makes Theon Greyjoy's botched beheading of Winterfell's master-of-arms Ser Rodrik Cassel look like soft play.
digitalspy.com
The Targaryen family tree explained from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones
So many Targaryens, so little time. Whether you're a fan of House of the Dragon trying to keep up with the dynastic developments, a Game of Thrones fan wondering where it all began, or a member of the Targaryen family looking for singles in your area, this is the article for you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Who is Vhagar? House of the Dragon's newest dragon explained
We break down the epic history of Vhagar
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
3 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 5
The characters prepare for war in 'The Rings of Power' Episode 5, and those watching carefully will pick up on a few minor Easter Eggs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aemond Targaryen Might Claim Someone Else's Dragon in 'House of the Dragon'
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood. Most Targaryens are given a dragon egg at birth so they can bond with the egg in their crib and, eventually, grow up with their dragon. But as we see on House of the Dragon, not every member of the family has a dragon as a child, including Aemond. And even if they have an egg, it can take literal years to hatch.
Maisie Williams Reveals Her Father Often Left Her ‘Hungry’: He Did A Lot Of ‘Traumatic Things’
Maisie Williams, 25, who plays Arya Stark on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, got candid about her “traumatic” childhood on the latest episode of The Diary Of A CEO podcast on Sept. 25. During the interview, she told the host, Steven Bartlett, about her experiences growing up with her dad. “Well, I, as a young child before the age of eight, had quite a traumatic relationship with my dad,” Maisie said. “I don’t really want to go into it too much because it affects my siblings and my whole family, but that really consumed a lot of my childhood.” Later in the interview, she went on to recount a memory of her childhood when a school teacher asked her if she was hungry, to which Maisie replied, “yes.” She also told her teacher that she didn’t typically eat breakfast.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Preview Teases Treason, Death, and Someone Stealing Vhagar
House of the Dragon Episode 6 “The Princess and the Queen” showed us what ten years of toxicity without therapy can do to a family. Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) hates her former bestie Alicent (Olivia Cooke) for scheming against her at every turn. Alicent loathes Rhaenyra because she’s terrified the princess will murder Alicent’s kids to secure her path to the Iron Throne. Oh, and Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) just decides to murder his own father and brother with a well-timed fire at Harrenhal. HBO’s brand new House of the Dragon Episode 7 preview teases that tensions are only going to boil over more at Laena Velaryon’s (Nanna Blondell) funeral on Driftmark.
"House of the Dragon"'s Vhagar Is the Oldest Dragon Left Standing
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The first season of "House of the Dragon" is, as promised, filled with all sorts of dragons, from Daemon's red Caraxes to Rhaenyra's soaring Syrax. But in episode six, one dragon steps into the spotlight: Vhagar. In the episode, which aired Sept. 26, Vhagar is seen with her rider, Laena Velaryon, and she plays a pivotal role in Laena's death. We're breaking down the origins of this legendary dragon and where she'll probably go from here.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Confirms a Major Fan Theory Is True
On Sunday, HBO aired the sixth episode of its Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. Titled "The Princess and the Queen," the episode jumped ahead in Westeros history by a decade, starting with the birth of Rhaenyra Targaryen's third child. Following the previous episode's eventful wedding, Rhaenyra is married to Laenor Velaryon. However, there is some question about whether Laenor is the father of Rhaneyra's children. While King Viserys seems unable or unwilling to doubt his daughter's virtue, plenty of others, including those who read George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, believe that Rhaenyra's sons may be illegitimate.
House of the Dragon viewers reminded of scheming Game of Thrones character as new villain emerges in episode 6
House of the Dragon viewers were reminded of a certainGame of Thrones character in the prequel’s latest episode.Sunday night’s (25 September) episode of the spin-off series moved the story on in rapid fashion, jumping forward 10 years in time.Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke officially succeeded Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent respectively, and the episode revealed that, in the space of a decade, the former friends’ relationship has completely eroded.If there was any chance of them ever reaching a truce, though, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) shot it down in chilling fashion. *Spoilers follow –...
George RR Martin is using House of the Dragon to fix Game of Thrones
George RR Martin is using House of the Dragon to fix Game of Thrones.The author of the source material of both shows has long been vocal about his involvement with Thrones, which ended in 2019.While Martin was a consultant on the series, showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss exceeded the author’s still-uncompleted A Song of Ice and Fire book series to deliver a finale that was much derided by fans.Martin has revealed that he was brought in to assist with the production of House of the Dragon, which is a spin-off focused on House Targaryen; it’s set more than...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 6 Trailer Teases Rumors Surrounding Who Fathered Rhaenyra’s Children
In George R.R. Martin's books, Rhaenyra's sons are rumored not to be fathered by Laenor. It seems that this will be explored in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 6.
Gamespot
The Last Of Us HBO Max Teaser Trailer Is Finally Here
Fans of the video game The Last of Us will be pleasantly pleased, as the first teaser trailer for the upcoming HBO Max TV series has arrived. Set to the song "Alone and Forsaken" by Hank Williams, the first look at the show delivers the high tension and horror you've come to expect from the series. Take a look at the almost two-minute-long teaser below.
TODAY.com
King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013
King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
Comments / 0