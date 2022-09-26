Maisie Williams, 25, who plays Arya Stark on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, got candid about her “traumatic” childhood on the latest episode of The Diary Of A CEO podcast on Sept. 25. During the interview, she told the host, Steven Bartlett, about her experiences growing up with her dad. “Well, I, as a young child before the age of eight, had quite a traumatic relationship with my dad,” Maisie said. “I don’t really want to go into it too much because it affects my siblings and my whole family, but that really consumed a lot of my childhood.” Later in the interview, she went on to recount a memory of her childhood when a school teacher asked her if she was hungry, to which Maisie replied, “yes.” She also told her teacher that she didn’t typically eat breakfast.

