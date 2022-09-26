Read full article on original website
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues
Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Calls Janelle and Christine ‘Snotty’ Amid Heated COVID-19 Discussion
Boiling point. Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his wives sat down to discuss the family’s COVID-19 rules amid their children’s return to school, but the conversation quickly turned tense with Kody calling out Janelle Brown and Christine Brown’s attitudes. “I’m kind of wanting everyone to make...
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.・
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke’s Health Crisis Reunites Bridge
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Brooke Logan might suffer a health crisis which reunites her with her destiny Ridge Forrester.
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
The Bold and the Beautiful supervising producer gives clarity on rumors of a Thorsten Kaye exit
This past summer a rumor began that Thorsten Kaye was leaving his role as Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. Spoilers even teased that the actor was burned out and needed a break so his character was going to leave LA to determine whether he wants to be with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Kaye did not address the rumors and there was no official word from the CBS soap so fans contained watching and waiting.
New Amsterdam Boss on Lauren and Leyla's Relationship: 'It's Over'
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Tuesday’s New Amsterdam premiere. Proceed at your own risk! Dr. Lauren Bloom got an unwelcome surprise during New Amsterdam‘s fifth and final season: After couch surfing, the doc went back to her place to ask her ex Leyla if she could stay in the spare room. Leyla was OK with the idea, but thought Lauren should know that she now has a new girlfriend. So are things officially done between Lauren and Leyla? Or might there still be some hope for a reconciliation? “It’s over,” showrunner David Schulner tells TVLine. “We told their story for two...
Kody Brown Infuriates 'Sister Wives' Fans After Bold Christine Remarks
Kody Brown has come under fire from 'Sister Wives' fans yet again as the show's dramatic Season 17 continues.
Daily Beast
Settling the Great Kathy Hilton vs. Lisa Rinna ‘Real Housewives’ Tequila Feud
This season on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we’ve seen drama over a burglary, racist comments, miscarriages, an eating disorder, and an alleged drinking problem, and quite frankly, all of those fights have been kind of a snooze. Eighteen episodes into the season, though, the show has finally gotten compelling thanks to an altercation over celebrity-owned tequila brands.
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
Radio Ink
Estrella Media’s New Podcast Focuses On Fame and Addiction
Estrella Media, the Spanish-language media company based in Burbank, Calif., will launch the weekly podcast series, Luces, Camara, Adicción, hosted by Pepe Garza on Friday, October 7 on the Estrella Media YouTube Channel. Garza is Head of Content Development and A&R for Estrella Media Music Entertainment and a judge...
Ready To Love's Clifton And Joi Engaged
After meeting and melting the Internet with their connection and chemistry, a couple that met on OWN’s “Ready To Love” is tying the knot. Joi and Clifton from “Ready To Love’s” Potomac iteration are getting married. During their season the two instantly clicked after on day one during a singles mixer that would set the tone for their relationship.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reflects On The End Of Her 'Spiritual Marriage' With Kody Brown
Christine Brown was excited for her fresh start in Utah, but the move wasn't all sunshine and roses. In a clip released by TLC on Saturday, September 24, the 50-year-old explained that the saddest part of packing up and heading to the Beehive State was that it wasn't happening fast enough. The Sister Wives star also revealed in the teaser that her daughters Ysabel and Gwendlyn chose to still live in their Arizona home "until they both move to college."BONUS MOM! 'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN SPLURGES ON FANCY DINNER OUT WITH JANELLE'S SON HUNTERReflecting on her relationship with Kody...
Radio Ink
A Money, Time And Life Focused Podcast Drops
It’s a podcast that sees its guests chat about a wide range of subjects including investing, travel, lifestyle design, financial independence, real estate, entrepreneurship, productivity, personal development, and the philosophy of money. Introducing “Afford Anything,” which aims to help listeners make smarter decisions about money, time, and life to...
Radio Ink
A Motown Bounce For ‘Mean Jean’
Beasley Media Group’s Classic Hip-Hop station in the Motor City has a new Asst. Program Director. He’ll also be the co-host on the “Morning Bounce.”. That would be Jean “Mean Jean” Fremont. He joins WMGC “105.1 The Bounce” from WKHT in Knoxville. Originally...
WEKU
The rapper Coolio has died at 59
The artist, one of hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at 59
LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at a friend's Los Angeles home, the New York Times reported. He was 59.
Love Island’s Laura Anderson fuels romance rumours with Gary Lucy on set of Celebs Go Dating
LOVE Island star Laura Anderson has fuelled romance rumours with Gary Lucy on the set of Celebs Go Dating. The former Love Island star - who rose to fame on the ITV2 dating show in 2018 - was spotted cosying up to the EastEnders actor on a romantic date last week.
