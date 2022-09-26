Read full article on original website
WMAL Host Added To Salem News Channel
He’s known across the National Capital Region as the morning host on Cumulus Media News/Talker WMAL-FM 105.9 in Washington, D.C. Soon, he’ll be gathering a new audience eager for news and insight on the forthcoming digitally delivered video offering from Salem Media Group. Larry O’Connor has been added...
A Corny Political Satire Podcast
“Political comedy from the likes of Samantha Bee, Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert has elevated discourse by exposing the MAGA hypocrisy and lies.”. That’s according to radio veteran Corny Koehl, who has just dropped a short-form comedy fiction podcast poking fun at the far-right conservative on the U.S. political spectrum.
Estrella Media’s New Podcast Focuses On Fame and Addiction
Estrella Media, the Spanish-language media company based in Burbank, Calif., will launch the weekly podcast series, Luces, Camara, Adicción, hosted by Pepe Garza on Friday, October 7 on the Estrella Media YouTube Channel. Garza is Head of Content Development and A&R for Estrella Media Music Entertainment and a judge...
A Motown Bounce For ‘Mean Jean’
Beasley Media Group’s Classic Hip-Hop station in the Motor City has a new Asst. Program Director. He’ll also be the co-host on the “Morning Bounce.”. That would be Jean “Mean Jean” Fremont. He joins WMGC “105.1 The Bounce” from WKHT in Knoxville. Originally...
No Bull: iHeart Country FM Tops $1M In Cancer Fight
Here’s another success story for Radio in its ability to drive donation dollars to an important and needed charity organization. KWBL “106.7 The Bull” in Denver midday host Denise Plante and recording duo LOCASH helped to raise $1.26 Million for the American Cancer Society. Plante was the...
