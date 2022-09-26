ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA

For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
FDA ODAC Vote Indicates Benefit of Poziotinib Does Not Outweigh Risk for HER2 Exon 20 Ins+ NSCLC

The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against poziotinib as a treatment for patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion–mutated non–small cell lung cancer. Poziotinib received a 9 to 4 vote by the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee against its use in patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutation–positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after it was determined that the agent does not provide substantial benefit relative to its risks.1.
FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare turnaround

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of federal health advisers voted Wednesday to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease, a remarkable turnaround for the much-debated medication that was previously rejected by the same group. The Food and Drug Administration advisers voted 7-2 that data...
Vaccine makers seek FDA authorization for pediatric omicron boosters

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have asked the FDA to authorize bivalent omicron COVID-19 booster vaccines for children. Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that they are seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for children aged 5 through 11 years. Like their booster that is already recommended for children aged 12 years and older, the adapted vaccine targets the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, but in a 10-µg dose — one-third the size of the vaccine recommended for the older age group.
U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it will now review only a small number of emergency use authorization requests for COVID tests that are likely to have a significant benefit to public health, including fulfilling an unmet need. The agency is revising its COVID-19 test...
FDA clears IND application for cancer therapeutic IMT-009

FDA cleared an investigational new drug application for IMT-009, a fully human monoclonal antibody that combats inhibitory T-cell target CD161, according to a company press release. The IND clearance applies to patients who are refractory to standard-of-care therapy, or ineligible for or refused another existing treatment option. The clearance of...
Biomarker data prove critical for ALS drug evaluation at FDA

On 7 September, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voted 7 to 2 in favor of approval of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ oral drug AMX0035 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The panel’s recommendation is not an official approval for the drug, this will come by 29 September. The vote reversed a previous recommendation by the same committee, which voted 6 to 4 against approval in March. AMX0035 was granted conditional approval in Canada in June, with Health Canada reviewing the decision once phase 3 trial results are released, expected in mid-2024. Amylyx co-founder Justin Klee has publicly pledged to voluntarily withdraw the drug from the US market if the larger trial does not produce positive results (his statement is non-binding).
Managing Treatment-Resistant Depression

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) occurs when major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment does not work. There is no official definition or set criteria for TRD, but the measure often used is an inadequate response to at least two trials of antidepressant medications. The term "treatment-resistant depression" is not frequently used in clinical...
FDA Panel Votes Against Continued Approval of Pepaxto for Myeloma Subtype

The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against the continued approval of Pepaxto for pretreated relapsed/refractory myeloma, based on survival data from a clinical trial. Members of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against the continued approval of Pepaxto (melphalan flufenamide; melflufen) for adults...
Doris K. Hansen, MD, Analyzes Real-World Experiences With Idecabtagene Vicleucel in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Doris K. Hansen, MD, discussed results of an efficacy analysis examining the BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy idecabtagene vicleucel in real-world treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy idecabtagene vicleucel (Abecma) demonstrated clinical benefits in a real-world standard-of-care setting akin...
OnPrime Study of Olvi-Vec, Platinum-Doublet, and Bevacizumab Initiates in Ovarian Cancer

Based on preclinical studies which have shown the clinical benefit of Olvi-Vec, a phase 3 trial evaluating the agent in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy and bevacizumab has commenced in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The phase 3 OnPrime trial (NCT0528147, GOG-3076) evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec),...
Insider Q&A: FDA official on vaping's "promise or peril"

WASHINGTON — (AP) — There's been no honeymoon period for the Food and Drug Administration's new tobacco chief, Brian King, the public health scientist now responsible for regulating the nation's multibillion-dollar cigarette and vaping industry. The problems facing FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products have only multiplied since King’s...
ASCO Addresses PARP Controversy in Guideline Update

An updated recommendation from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) warns against the routine use of PARP inhibitor monotherapy in the second- or later-line setting for patients with recurrent platinum-sensitive epithelial ovarian cancer. The refreshed guideline comes "as a response to the emergence of new and practice-changing data," stated...
