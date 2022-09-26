Read full article on original website
CNBC
Moderna asks FDA to authorize omicron Covid boosters for children as young as 6 years old
Moderna has asked the FDA to authorize omicron boosters for adolescents ages 12 to 17 and for kids ages 6 to 11. The Boston biotech company said it will ask the FDA to clear the omicron shots for the youngest children, 6 months through 6-years-old, later this year. The Centers...
Moderna vs Pfizer: Is it OK to mix and match the updated COVID-19 booster shots?
A big question with the new COVID-19 vaccine: Can you mix brands? Here is what experts say
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
cancernetwork.com
FDA ODAC Vote Indicates Benefit of Poziotinib Does Not Outweigh Risk for HER2 Exon 20 Ins+ NSCLC
The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against poziotinib as a treatment for patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion–mutated non–small cell lung cancer. Poziotinib received a 9 to 4 vote by the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee against its use in patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutation–positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after it was determined that the agent does not provide substantial benefit relative to its risks.1.
FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare turnaround
WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of federal health advisers voted Wednesday to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease, a remarkable turnaround for the much-debated medication that was previously rejected by the same group. The Food and Drug Administration advisers voted 7-2 that data...
healio.com
Vaccine makers seek FDA authorization for pediatric omicron boosters
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have asked the FDA to authorize bivalent omicron COVID-19 booster vaccines for children. Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that they are seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for children aged 5 through 11 years. Like their booster that is already recommended for children aged 12 years and older, the adapted vaccine targets the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, but in a 10-µg dose — one-third the size of the vaccine recommended for the older age group.
healio.com
FDA expands indication of CellFX System to include patients with sebaceous hyperplasia
Pulse Biosciences has announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance for expanding the use of its CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia in patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I to III, according to a company press release. “We are pleased with the continued advancement of the CellFX System and its capabilities...
healthcaredive.com
Watchdog faults FDA for rushing COVID tests to market by easing emergency use rules
The Food and Drug Administration repeatedly changed its emergency use authorization policies to address the need for COVID-19 testing, allowing problematic tests to be distributed, according to a report released Wednesday by the HHS Office of Inspector General. The watchdog found that the FDA made “calculated decisions” to increase test...
StreetInsider.com
U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests
(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it will now review only a small number of emergency use authorization requests for COVID tests that are likely to have a significant benefit to public health, including fulfilling an unmet need. The agency is revising its COVID-19 test...
Pfizer and BioNTech ask FDA to authorize updated COVID booster for children
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that they are seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster for children ages 5-11. The big picture: The companies' submission comes after Moderna on Friday requested emergency use authorization for its Omicron-specific COVID booster shots for children 6-17 years old.
healio.com
FDA clears IND application for cancer therapeutic IMT-009
FDA cleared an investigational new drug application for IMT-009, a fully human monoclonal antibody that combats inhibitory T-cell target CD161, according to a company press release. The IND clearance applies to patients who are refractory to standard-of-care therapy, or ineligible for or refused another existing treatment option. The clearance of...
Nature.com
Biomarker data prove critical for ALS drug evaluation at FDA
On 7 September, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voted 7 to 2 in favor of approval of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ oral drug AMX0035 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The panel’s recommendation is not an official approval for the drug, this will come by 29 September. The vote reversed a previous recommendation by the same committee, which voted 6 to 4 against approval in March. AMX0035 was granted conditional approval in Canada in June, with Health Canada reviewing the decision once phase 3 trial results are released, expected in mid-2024. Amylyx co-founder Justin Klee has publicly pledged to voluntarily withdraw the drug from the US market if the larger trial does not produce positive results (his statement is non-binding).
verywellhealth.com
Managing Treatment-Resistant Depression
Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) occurs when major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment does not work. There is no official definition or set criteria for TRD, but the measure often used is an inadequate response to at least two trials of antidepressant medications. The term "treatment-resistant depression" is not frequently used in clinical...
curetoday.com
FDA Panel Votes Against Continued Approval of Pepaxto for Myeloma Subtype
The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against the continued approval of Pepaxto for pretreated relapsed/refractory myeloma, based on survival data from a clinical trial. Members of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against the continued approval of Pepaxto (melphalan flufenamide; melflufen) for adults...
cancernetwork.com
Doris K. Hansen, MD, Analyzes Real-World Experiences With Idecabtagene Vicleucel in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Doris K. Hansen, MD, discussed results of an efficacy analysis examining the BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy idecabtagene vicleucel in real-world treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy idecabtagene vicleucel (Abecma) demonstrated clinical benefits in a real-world standard-of-care setting akin...
targetedonc.com
OnPrime Study of Olvi-Vec, Platinum-Doublet, and Bevacizumab Initiates in Ovarian Cancer
Based on preclinical studies which have shown the clinical benefit of Olvi-Vec, a phase 3 trial evaluating the agent in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy and bevacizumab has commenced in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The phase 3 OnPrime trial (NCT0528147, GOG-3076) evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec),...
Insider Q&A: FDA official on vaping's "promise or peril"
WASHINGTON — (AP) — There's been no honeymoon period for the Food and Drug Administration's new tobacco chief, Brian King, the public health scientist now responsible for regulating the nation's multibillion-dollar cigarette and vaping industry. The problems facing FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products have only multiplied since King’s...
Pfizer, Moderna ask FDA to approve bivalent COVID-19 booster for kids
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNtech asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday to approve their new Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The companies submitted an application for emergency use authorization of a 10 microgram dose of the bivalent vaccine for that age group.
MedPage Today
ASCO Addresses PARP Controversy in Guideline Update
An updated recommendation from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) warns against the routine use of PARP inhibitor monotherapy in the second- or later-line setting for patients with recurrent platinum-sensitive epithelial ovarian cancer. The refreshed guideline comes "as a response to the emergence of new and practice-changing data," stated...
cancernetwork.com
FDA Approves Oncomine DX Target Test as Companion Diagnostic for RET+ Thyroid Cancer and NSCLC
The Oncomine Dx Target Test received was granted approval by the FDA as a companion diagnostic for RET fusion–positive thyroid cancer and RET fusion–positive non–small cell lung cancer. The FDA has granted approval to the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic to help in identifying...
