Turkey Recall 2022: Meats Recalled Over Listeria Contamination
Turkey breast and pastrami packages sold in Canadian supermarkets were recalled on Aug. 11 due to possible listeria contamination. The products, produced under the Crescent brand name, were sold in Ontario. Crescent worked with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to remove the recalled product from store shelves. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled
An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
Urgent Yogurt Recall Issued Due to Allergy Concern
A mixup in yogurt flavors is resulting in an urgent recall that customers should watch for. The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall earlier this month of Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall
Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
tobaccoreporter.com
China: Flavored Vape Ban Takes Effect
China’s ban on flavored vapor products takes effect on Oct. 1 along with other new vaping product standards that were decided on earlier this year, reports Vaping360. In November 2021, Chinese law was amended to bring the vapor industry under control of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, which regulates China’s tobacco products.
EU lawmakers on Brazil's Bolsonaro: Respect vote or face sanctions
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Fifty center-left members of the European Parliament urged the European Union on Wednesday to closely monitor Sunday’s election in Brazil for any attempt by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to subvert democracy, and said trade sanctions should be imposed if he did.
U.S. FDA proposes new rules for packaged foods to qualify as 'healthy'
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday proposed new rules for labeling packaged foods as "healthy", as it seeks to help people make informed nutritional choices which can help lower the risk of chronic diseases.
foodsafetynews.com
Poultry sausages linked to deadly Listeria outbreak in Italy
Three people have died and more than 60 have fallen ill in a serious Listeria outbreak in Italy. The Ministry of Health (Ministero della Salute) said there had been an increase in cases of listeriosis in various Italian regions, because of contamination of food by Listeria monocytogenes. Investigations have revealed...
Switzerland Could Be the First Country to Ban Factory Farming
By many measures, Ueli Stauffacher’s poultry farm is exemplary. Located about 30 minutes southwest of Zurich, the chickens it raises for meat (called broilers in agricultural parlance) are housed in two spacious, well-kept barns. One of those barns is outfitted with heated floors that keep the birds’ bedding dry and a state-of-the-art filtering system that strips away the overpowering smell of ammonia that typically characterizes chicken farms, leaving the air inside remarkably sweet and clean. Solar panels on the roof generate enough electricity to power the whole farm renewably. Stauffacher and his wife even host playgroups at the farm, complete with a brightly-decorated break room where children can watch the chickens through a window as they color and enjoy snacks.
agupdate.com
Dairy Market Report August 2022
U.S. dairy exports are on track to achieve another calendar-year record in terms of percent of U.S. milk-solids production exported. Indications earlier this summer that U.S. milk production would resume growing following an extended period of levels less than a year earlier have recently been tempered; they now suggest that any resumption of production growth will likely be modest. Milk and dairy-product prices have resumed strengthening in response, as export demand continues to help firm domestic markets encountering double-digit retail dairy-product-price inflation. But with increased input costs combined with decreasing margins, factors that would normally signal boom times are being tempered by uncertainties that may not be resolved in the near term.
foodsafetynews.com
Oysters recalled in Canada over Salmonella concerns
Oyster Kings Inc. is recalling certain oysters from the marketplace because of possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. These products...
tobaccoreporter.com
Cuba: Tobacco Fields Destroyed in Hurricane
Cuba faced power outages across the entire island as well as the destruction of some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when Hurricane Ian hit the island’s western tip on Tuesday, reports AP. Energy has been restored to three regions, and the Energy and Mines Ministry is...
Insider Q&A: FDA official on vaping's "promise or peril"
WASHINGTON — (AP) — There's been no honeymoon period for the Food and Drug Administration's new tobacco chief, Brian King, the public health scientist now responsible for regulating the nation's multibillion-dollar cigarette and vaping industry. The problems facing FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products have only multiplied since King’s...
seafoodsource.com
Vietnam’s monthly tuna exports up 86 percent year-on-year
Vietnam's tuna exports to Germany surged 221 percent and its Belgian exports rose 116 percent as part of a 70 percent monthly increase in in its exports to the European Union in August 2022. Overall, Vietnam made USD 92 million (EUR 91.7 million) from its tuna exports in August, up...
ohmymag.co.uk
Urgent recall of Tesco’s popular chocolate bar due to health hazard
Food products are recalled by food safety authorities if it poses any kind of health risks to consumers, either due to allergy risks because of omission of ingredients from the label, or due to incorrect labelling. As reported by Express, the UK’s Food Standards Agency or FSA had issued an...
