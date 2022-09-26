U.S. dairy exports are on track to achieve another calendar-year record in terms of percent of U.S. milk-solids production exported. Indications earlier this summer that U.S. milk production would resume growing following an extended period of levels less than a year earlier have recently been tempered; they now suggest that any resumption of production growth will likely be modest. Milk and dairy-product prices have resumed strengthening in response, as export demand continues to help firm domestic markets encountering double-digit retail dairy-product-price inflation. But with increased input costs combined with decreasing margins, factors that would normally signal boom times are being tempered by uncertainties that may not be resolved in the near term.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 HOURS AGO