Comilla “Chicken” Fisher Dupree was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Natchitoches to the union of Birel Fisher Sr. and Ida Nelson Conley. She was called to eternal life Sept. 24, 2022, at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. She was baptized at an early age at the St. Luke Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor P.M. Gillie. She later moved her membership to the St. Savior Baptist Church and finished her work at her favorite place, First Baptist Church Amulet.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO