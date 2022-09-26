Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
Marthaville man killed after crash in Sabine Parish
SABINE PARISH, La. - A Marthaville man has died following a crash in Sabine Parish Sunday afternoon. Louisiana State Police said Albert Nettles was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 175. According to authorities, Nettles’ pickup truck traveled off the roadway and down a ditch embankment before striking a concrete bridge...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report 09/26/2022-09/27/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry William Autry II, age 30, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Improper Telephone Communications and one count of Cyber Stalking. Bond has not been set and Autry remains in the VPSO jail.
kalb.com
Texas man killed, multiple juveniles injured in Sabine Parish crash
SABINE PARISH (LSP) - Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6, west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas, and injured multiple others. According to investigators, a vehicle driven by...
KSLA
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several unrestrained people, including children, were involved in a fatal head-on collision in Sabine Parish. On Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. When they arrived, they learned the crash had claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan, of Hemphill, Texas.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 19, 2022 – September 25, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 19, 2022 – September 25, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 26, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 19, 2022 – September 25, 2022.
KPLC TV
Man wanted for theft in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find a suspect involved in a theft of a business. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this man is urged to contact BPSO at 337-463-3281. To submit a tip online, CLICK HERE.
theleesvilleleader.com
VPSO deputy accused of computer-aided solicitation of a minor
A deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for allegedly sending explicit photos and messages to a minor, according to authorities. Randy Kennedy, 57, was arrested by Louisiana State Police and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on Sept. 21 on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and malfeasance in office.
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches Police Investigating Homicide
Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on Saida Street near Carter’s Mobile Home Park. On September 25, 2022 around 12:15 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to Saida Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon officers arrival they located, Jaqurian Casson, (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) who was suffering from a gunshot wound. As a result of his injuries, Jaqurian Casson, was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
KSLA
Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead from a single vehicle accident on University Parkway. On Sept. 24 around 6:10 a.m., officers of the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) were dispatched to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the 4000 block of University Parkway. When officers arrived, they discovered that...
53-year-old Orange woman killed in wreck along Texas 62 north of Mauriceville Monday morning
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a wreck that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman from Orange along Texas Highway 62 north of Mauriceville Monday morning. Stephanie Gillespie, 53, of Orange, was killed in the wreck which happened near the intersection of Texas...
KPLC TV
Authorities in contact with Merryville man reported missing
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said they have been in contact with a man reported missing over the weekend. Officials said they spoke with Clifford Runnels, 35, Sunday night and he is no longer considered missing.
Many, La. couple sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Elena E. Rivers, 30, and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33. According to a release, both are from Many, La. and were sentenced for conspiracy to posses with the intent to distribute, methamphetamine in the Sabine Parish area. Thomas was […]
East Texas officials searching for young woman for welfare check
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of Denise Garrett for a welfare check. Officials describe her as a 28-year-old black female, 5’8″ tall and approximately 165 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. According to the sheriff’s office, Garrett is from Center but […]
KSLA
NPD investigating fatal shooting at Carter’s Mobile Home Park
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old. On Sept. 25 around 12:15 a.m., officers with NPD were dispatched to Carter’s Mobile Home Park on Saida Street in reference to a gunshot victim report. When they arrived, officers found Jaquarian Casson injured severely from a gunshot wound.
Natchitoches Times
Clarence man gets maximum sentence in deaths of wife, unborn child
Christopher Oneal Houston Jr. of Clarence received the maximum sentence in the death of his wife, Elonzeya “Teal” Houston, and their unborn child. Houston was arrested June 3, 2019, for the death of his wife, and on Aug. 28, 2019, a true bill indictment was returned by a grand jury charging him with Second-Degree Murder in her death and First-Degree Feticide in the death of their unborn child.
westcentralsbest.com
Reward Offered for Natchitoches Murder
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Jay Tousant, Jr. On August 6, 2022 around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots...
Natchitoches Times
COMILLA ‘CHICKEN’ FISHER DUPREE
Comilla “Chicken” Fisher Dupree was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Natchitoches to the union of Birel Fisher Sr. and Ida Nelson Conley. She was called to eternal life Sept. 24, 2022, at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. She was baptized at an early age at the St. Luke Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor P.M. Gillie. She later moved her membership to the St. Savior Baptist Church and finished her work at her favorite place, First Baptist Church Amulet.
cenlanow.com
Cleco hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate relocation of Mansfield Customer Service Office
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Sept. 26, 2022 – Today, Cleco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the relocation of its Mansfield Customer Service Office. In attendance was Cleco executive, Shane Hilton, and employees, Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones and city council members, DeSoto Parish Police Jury President Ernel Jones and parish council members, DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce President Sheriff Jayson Richardson and other elected officials and representatives from the DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce.
westcentralsbest.com
Bassmasters Returns to Toledo Bend
Vernon Parish, La – Louisiana Office of Tourism along with the Sabine River Authority, Sabine Parish Tourist Commission, DeSoto Parish Tourist Commission, Vernon Parish Tourist Commission, and Cypress Bend Resort are excited to welcome St. Croix Bassmaster Opens back to Toledo Bend Lake. The Bassmaster Opens Tournament will return to Toledo Bend April 13-15, 2023 at Cypress Bend Park.
klax-tv.com
NSU recognizes MSG Reeves Flurry as honorary captain
NATCHITOCHES – In continuing its tradition of honoring those who served in the nation’s Armed Forces during each home football game, Master Sergeant Reeves Flurry, U.S. Army Retired, was recognized during Northwestern State University’s Sept. 24 football game. Flurry recently joined the cadre of NSU’s ROTC program as the Assistant Recruiting Operations Officer and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of fieldcraft to the program. He will instruct sophomore-level military science courses this spring.
