ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
westcentralsbest.com

Marthaville man killed after crash in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. - A Marthaville man has died following a crash in Sabine Parish Sunday afternoon. Louisiana State Police said Albert Nettles was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 175. According to authorities, Nettles’ pickup truck traveled off the roadway and down a ditch embankment before striking a concrete bridge...
SABINE PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report 09/26/2022-09/27/2022

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry William Autry II, age 30, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Improper Telephone Communications and one count of Cyber Stalking. Bond has not been set and Autry remains in the VPSO jail.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Texas man killed, multiple juveniles injured in Sabine Parish crash

SABINE PARISH (LSP) - Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6, west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas, and injured multiple others. According to investigators, a vehicle driven by...
SABINE PARISH, LA
KSLA

1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several unrestrained people, including children, were involved in a fatal head-on collision in Sabine Parish. On Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. When they arrived, they learned the crash had claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan, of Hemphill, Texas.
SABINE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Sabine Parish, LA
Sabine Parish, LA
Accidents
Sabine Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

Man wanted for theft in Beauregard Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find a suspect involved in a theft of a business. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this man is urged to contact BPSO at 337-463-3281. To submit a tip online, CLICK HERE.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

VPSO deputy accused of computer-aided solicitation of a minor

A deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for allegedly sending explicit photos and messages to a minor, according to authorities. Randy Kennedy, 57, was arrested by Louisiana State Police and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on Sept. 21 on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and malfeasance in office.
VERNON PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Natchitoches Police Investigating Homicide

Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on Saida Street near Carter’s Mobile Home Park. On September 25, 2022 around 12:15 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to Saida Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon officers arrival they located, Jaqurian Casson, (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) who was suffering from a gunshot wound. As a result of his injuries, Jaqurian Casson, was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Traffic Accident#Louisiana Highway 175
KSLA

Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead from a single vehicle accident on University Parkway. On Sept. 24 around 6:10 a.m., officers of the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) were dispatched to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the 4000 block of University Parkway. When officers arrived, they discovered that...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSLA

NPD investigating fatal shooting at Carter’s Mobile Home Park

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old. On Sept. 25 around 12:15 a.m., officers with NPD were dispatched to Carter’s Mobile Home Park on Saida Street in reference to a gunshot victim report. When they arrived, officers found Jaquarian Casson injured severely from a gunshot wound.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Clarence man gets maximum sentence in deaths of wife, unborn child

Christopher Oneal Houston Jr. of Clarence received the maximum sentence in the death of his wife, Elonzeya “Teal” Houston, and their unborn child. Houston was arrested June 3, 2019, for the death of his wife, and on Aug. 28, 2019, a true bill indictment was returned by a grand jury charging him with Second-Degree Murder in her death and First-Degree Feticide in the death of their unborn child.
CLARENCE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Reward Offered for Natchitoches Murder

Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Jay Tousant, Jr. On August 6, 2022 around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

COMILLA ‘CHICKEN’ FISHER DUPREE

Comilla “Chicken” Fisher Dupree was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Natchitoches to the union of Birel Fisher Sr. and Ida Nelson Conley. She was called to eternal life Sept. 24, 2022, at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. She was baptized at an early age at the St. Luke Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor P.M. Gillie. She later moved her membership to the St. Savior Baptist Church and finished her work at her favorite place, First Baptist Church Amulet.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

Cleco hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate relocation of Mansfield Customer Service Office

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Sept. 26, 2022 – Today, Cleco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the relocation of its Mansfield Customer Service Office. In attendance was Cleco executive, Shane Hilton, and employees, Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones and city council members, DeSoto Parish Police Jury President Ernel Jones and parish council members, DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce President Sheriff Jayson Richardson and other elected officials and representatives from the DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce.
MANSFIELD, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Bassmasters Returns to Toledo Bend

Vernon Parish, La – Louisiana Office of Tourism along with the Sabine River Authority, Sabine Parish Tourist Commission, DeSoto Parish Tourist Commission, Vernon Parish Tourist Commission, and Cypress Bend Resort are excited to welcome St. Croix Bassmaster Opens back to Toledo Bend Lake. The Bassmaster Opens Tournament will return to Toledo Bend April 13-15, 2023 at Cypress Bend Park.
VERNON PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

NSU recognizes MSG Reeves Flurry as honorary captain

NATCHITOCHES – In continuing its tradition of honoring those who served in the nation’s Armed Forces during each home football game, Master Sergeant Reeves Flurry, U.S. Army Retired, was recognized during Northwestern State University’s Sept. 24 football game. Flurry recently joined the cadre of NSU’s ROTC program as the Assistant Recruiting Operations Officer and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of fieldcraft to the program. He will instruct sophomore-level military science courses this spring.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy