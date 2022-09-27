ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shooting: Police shoot intruder inside Homan Square CPD facility, Supt. David Brown says

 2 days ago

Chicago police responded to shots fired in one of their own buildings on Monday.

Police shot an intruder during SWAT unit active shooter training inside a Homan Square CPD facility at about 11:30 a.m., Supt. David Brown said during a press conference.

The suspect allegedly asked to get property back at the facility at Homan Avenue and Fillmore Street, Brown said. He then went around the corner and climbed the exterior fire escape to the fifth floor, where he entered the building through a propped-open door.

ABC7's Chuck Goudie said there could be a full review looking at how a shooting happened inside a Chicago Police Department facility.

"There's no windows or ventilation on that particular floor, so that door is propped open for ventilatin," Supt. Brown explained.

Officers had placed their regular duty weapons on a table in the training room and were using simulation guns. The allegedly suspect took two unloaded guns from the training table and pointed them at officers, Brown said.

In a quick turn of events, the I-Team was told that SWAT officers had to go from training mode to QRF-Quick Reaction Force, and eventually, they shot the attacker.

"Obviously, someone coming from a stairwell outside startled everyone. Who is this person? Is this person associated with the training?" Brown said. "We do have live actors, sometimes, who come in plainclothes."

The suspect, believed to be from Waukegan, was previously arrested in Chicago on drug-related offenses as well as car theft, officials said. His motives for the break-in are still unclear.

"The offender has made some statements that we're going to wait to share, just kind of reconciling his statements with facts," Brown said.

Twenty-six officers were part of the training, including three uniformed officers who are assigned to either City Hall or Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home, Brown said.

Chicago fire officials said the intruder was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Brown said he is recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police officer suffered a sprained ankle, but remained stable at Mt. Sinai hospital.

No charges have been filed and COPA is investigating. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

ABC7 Investigative Reporter Chuck Goudie said there could be a full top-to-bottom review looking at how this situation happened at one of the most secure buildings in the city, whether or not it could happen at other buildings and how to prevent it from happening again.

Carol Maczka
2d ago

I don’t know ANYONE with an ounce of brains who would think this would turn out any other way. Sounds like a suicideMission.

