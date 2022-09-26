A Salina man was not injured early Sunday morning when his SUV was shot at while he was sitting inside. At approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, the 37-year-old had just pulled into his driveway in the 800 block of Osage Avenue when two black Chevrolet Impalas turned west off of Broadway Boulevard onto Franklin Street. The two vehicles slowed down as they approached his residence. Then he heard what sounded to be a gunshot and the rear window of his 2007 GMC Yukon shattered, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO