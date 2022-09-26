Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
Jets announce big QB news ahead of Steelers game
The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
Steelers vs Jets: Is Week 4 a must-win game for Pittsburgh?
Heading into this week’s game against the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves with their backs against the wall, riding a two-game losing streak and hoping a home game against the struggling Jets will reverse their fortunes. But what if it doesn’t? What if the Steelers fall...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Ravens
The Buffalo Bills Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens see the Bills head to Maryland after a stunning (and hot) loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. The temperature will be better this week, but the home team is still dealing with a massive rash of injuries. Ahead of the Bills-Ravens game, we’ll be making out Bills Week 4 predictions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY Jets QB Zach Wilson to return vs. Steelers
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is back in action. The New York Jets‘ 2022 season has officially begun. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that starting quarterback Zach Wilson has been medically cleared by doctors and will return to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers barring any unexpected setbacks.
Yardbarker
Cincinnati Bengals: 4 takeaways from Week 3 win vs. Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals broke into the win column by beating the New York Jets in Week 3, 27-12, at the MetLife Stadium. The Bengals finally showed the form that helped them reach Super Bowl LVI to book their first W of the 2022 NFL season. Here are some critical takeaways from the Bengals’ huge Week 3 win.
Jets’ Zach Wilson medically cleared, expected to start against Steelers ‘if all goes well this week’
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been medically cleared and is expected to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday "if all goes well" at practice this week.
Comments / 0