Pittsburgh, PA

Jets announce big QB news ahead of Steelers game

The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens see the Bills head to Maryland after a stunning (and hot) loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. The temperature will be better this week, but the home team is still dealing with a massive rash of injuries. Ahead of the Bills-Ravens game, we’ll be making out Bills Week 4 predictions.
NY Jets QB Zach Wilson to return vs. Steelers

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is back in action. The New York Jets‘ 2022 season has officially begun. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that starting quarterback Zach Wilson has been medically cleared by doctors and will return to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers barring any unexpected setbacks.
Cincinnati Bengals: 4 takeaways from Week 3 win vs. Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals broke into the win column by beating the New York Jets in Week 3, 27-12, at the MetLife Stadium. The Bengals finally showed the form that helped them reach Super Bowl LVI to book their first W of the 2022 NFL season. Here are some critical takeaways from the Bengals’ huge Week 3 win.
