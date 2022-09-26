Who Were Those Creepy Smiling People at Friday Night’s MLB Games? ‘Smile’ Horror Film Marketing Knocks It Out of the Park

Read full article on original website
The Mystery of the Creepy Smiling People at Baseball Games Has Been Solved
Those people at baseball games (and in the Good Morning America crowd) with unwavering and unnerving smiles aren’t the result of some weird virus. It’s actually part of a viral marketing campaign for a new horror movie called, natch, Smile. A rash of devilishly smiling people — who...
MLB・
wegotthiscovered.com
An underground horror hit with a gut-punch ending leaves streaming users shocked
It takes an awful lot these days for a horror movie to surprise its audience, leaving them either aghast or with their mouths agape by the time the credits come up, but this year’s slow-burning underground horror sensation Speak No Evil has been doing exactly that. Initially premiering at...
Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Cousin Says Netflix's 'Monster' Is 'Retraumatizing' Family: 'For What?'
The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims is speaking out about Monster, Netflix's new show about the serial killer. Eric Perry, a cousin of Errol Lindsey, tweeted that the Ryan Murphy-helmed series is "retraumatizing" his family. "I'm not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is...
Polygon
Midnight Mass creator’s new Netflix show has a creepy trailer
The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass is back at it again, just in time for spooky season. Called The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix show follows eight teenagers living in a hospice home who meet at midnight in a creepy library to tell scary stories.
Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped
TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?. It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.
Review: 'Smile' turns twisted grin into bland horror flick
Parker Finn's directorial debut, "Smile," adapts his own 11-minute short into a jump scare-rich thriller about a hospital emergency ward therapist whose visit with a newly admitted patient rapidly turns gruesome
MLB・
ComicBook
Rick and Morty: Night Family's Horror Influences Explained
Rick and Morty Season 6 just launched another one of the series horror-themed episodes, but instead of borrowing from the works of David Cronenberg or films like The Purge, this time we got an homage to so many horror films that deal with the idea that there could be alternate, evil, personas lurking inside of someone. There is a pretty broad list of horror stories that fit into that category – here are some of the ones we spotted.
Squirrel Crashes Man’s Work Video Call in Hilarious Viral Video: WATCH
A video of a man screaming bloody murder after a curious squirrel crashed his Zoom call has gone viral. While a surprise visit from a squirrel would certainly cause chaos for anyone, it's the man's over-the-top reaction that has the internet going nuts — pun intended. In the viral...
A Digital Artist Used AI To Show Us What Celebrities Who Died Young Would Look Like Today, And It's Surprisingly Emotional
I wasn't prepared to see Kurt Cobain as a middle aged man.
Little Boy Abandons Puppy in Box With Heartbreaking Note — But He Has a Good Reason
Grab a tissue because this story is a real tearjerker. According to The Mirror, a 12-year-old boy in Mexico made the heartbreaking decision to abandon his beloved puppy outside of a shelter, hoping the dog will have a better life with someone else. Facing the unimaginable, the child thoughtfully placed...
New Smile trailer promises relentless jump scares and nightmarish grins in "gnarly" new horror movie
Paramount Pictures has unveiled the final trailer for new horror movie Smile — and it threatens to shake up even the most hardened of genre fans. Full of screaming, jump scares, people being set on fire, and nightmarish grins, it's certainly not for the faint of heart... Directed by...
How New Tales From The Borderlands Shakes Up Its Puzzles
While questions still exist about "Borderlands 4" and when gamers will finally see its release, the next "Borderlands" title is coming sooner than you think. On Oct. 21, "New Tales from the Borderlands" — a sequel to the 2014 episodic point-and-click "Tales from the Borderlands" — will be released across all platforms. This new "Borderlands" title divided fans when it was first announced due to the fact that Gearbox Studios will be developing the title as opposed to Telltale Games, which developed its predecessor. However, in the time that's passed since the release of "Tales from the Borderlands," the original Telltale Games has dissolved, leaving Gearbox to pick up the subseries and put its own spin on it with "New Tales from the Borderlands."
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Horror Episode Soundtrack: Listen
Rick and Morty made the series' first full dive into the world of Horror with Season 6's newest episode, and the cool main theme soundtrack has been shared with fans online! Season 6 of the series so far has been experimenting with its stories as Rick is now forced to spend more time in a single universe without the use of his portal gun. Not only have we gotten to see new looks into each member of the family, but each episode has been wildly different from the others. Now we have gotten to see an episode different than anything in the series so far.
My Father’s Dragon — release date, voice cast, plot, trailer, first looks and all about the heartwarming animated movie
My Father’s Dragon on Netflix sees an all-star cast lend their voices to the colourful animation based on a bestselling novel.
One Way Bob's Burgers Is Probably Changing After The Events The Movie
After The Bob's Burgers Movie's adventurous events, a change looks to be coming around that reflects part of those happenings.
IGN
Genshin Impact - Official Cyno Character Demo Trailer
Meet Cyno in the latest Genshin Impact character demo trailer. "Cyno: Counsel of Condemnation" has vowed to uphold the rules and punish evil, no matter how arduous the path may be. See what the new Electro character is capable of ahead of his arrival in Genshin Impact's 3.1 update.
A.V. Club
Horror's first final girl takes her last stand in Halloween Ends' final trailer
(Note: This post contains spoilers for Halloween Kills. Read on with caution!) “Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long, but full of suspense”-the indomitable Laurie Strode. Okay, sure, that line is actually from Zola. But with a final, bloody trailer for Halloween Ends now out in the world, the quote seems like an apt description of the never-ending, always casualty-causing beef between Laurie and the “embodiment of evil” Michael Myers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Even time hasn’t been kind to an episodic horror that started hot before falling off a very high cliff
Movie franchises and multi-season TV shows regularly suffer from the law of diminishing returns, but even half a decade hasn’t allowed fans to appreciate The Strain in a brand new light. Not yet, anyway. The adaptation of the literary series created by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan started...
Manifest Season 4: The Passengers' Death Date Looms in New Trailer
With the Death Date looming, Ben Stone and the rest of the passengers search for answers in the full trailer for Manifest’s final season. The sneak peek, which you can check out above, was revealed on Saturday as part of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum. Season 4 will be split into two 10-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering Friday, Nov. 4. Set two years after Grace’s brutal murder turned the Stone family’s lives upside down, the new season finds them “in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter Eden,” per the official synopsis....
