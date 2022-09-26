Who Were Those Creepy Smiling People at Friday Night’s MLB Games? ‘Smile’ Horror Film Marketing Knocks It Out of the Park

Rick and Morty made the series' first full dive into the world of Horror with Season 6's newest episode, and the cool main theme soundtrack has been shared with fans online! Season 6 of the series so far has been experimenting with its stories as Rick is now forced to spend more time in a single universe without the use of his portal gun. Not only have we gotten to see new looks into each member of the family, but each episode has been wildly different from the others. Now we have gotten to see an episode different than anything in the series so far.

