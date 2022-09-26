ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Who Were Those Creepy Smiling People at Friday Night’s MLB Games? ‘Smile’ Horror Film Marketing Knocks It Out of the Park

By Taylor Alexis Heady
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Midnight Mass creator’s new Netflix show has a creepy trailer

The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass is back at it again, just in time for spooky season. Called The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix show follows eight teenagers living in a hospice home who meet at midnight in a creepy library to tell scary stories.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoda Kotb
KOOL 101.7

Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped

TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?. It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.
PLAINFIELD, IL
ComicBook

Rick and Morty: Night Family's Horror Influences Explained

Rick and Morty Season 6 just launched another one of the series horror-themed episodes, but instead of borrowing from the works of David Cronenberg or films like The Purge, this time we got an homage to so many horror films that deal with the idea that there could be alternate, evil, personas lurking inside of someone. There is a pretty broad list of horror stories that fit into that category – here are some of the ones we spotted.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Horror Film#Major League Baseball#Sports Illustrated#The Red Sox Yankees#Mets Athletics#Cardinals Dodgers#Av Club
SVG

How New Tales From The Borderlands Shakes Up Its Puzzles

While questions still exist about "Borderlands 4" and when gamers will finally see its release, the next "Borderlands" title is coming sooner than you think. On Oct. 21, "New Tales from the Borderlands" — a sequel to the 2014 episodic point-and-click "Tales from the Borderlands" — will be released across all platforms. This new "Borderlands" title divided fans when it was first announced due to the fact that Gearbox Studios will be developing the title as opposed to Telltale Games, which developed its predecessor. However, in the time that's passed since the release of "Tales from the Borderlands," the original Telltale Games has dissolved, leaving Gearbox to pick up the subseries and put its own spin on it with "New Tales from the Borderlands."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Horror Episode Soundtrack: Listen

Rick and Morty made the series' first full dive into the world of Horror with Season 6's newest episode, and the cool main theme soundtrack has been shared with fans online! Season 6 of the series so far has been experimenting with its stories as Rick is now forced to spend more time in a single universe without the use of his portal gun. Not only have we gotten to see new looks into each member of the family, but each episode has been wildly different from the others. Now we have gotten to see an episode different than anything in the series so far.
COMICS
IGN

Genshin Impact - Official Cyno Character Demo Trailer

Meet Cyno in the latest Genshin Impact character demo trailer. "Cyno: Counsel of Condemnation" has vowed to uphold the rules and punish evil, no matter how arduous the path may be. See what the new Electro character is capable of ahead of his arrival in Genshin Impact's 3.1 update.
VIDEO GAMES
A.V. Club

Horror's first final girl takes her last stand in Halloween Ends' final trailer

(Note: This post contains spoilers for Halloween Kills. Read on with caution!) “Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long, but full of suspense”-the indomitable Laurie Strode. Okay, sure, that line is actually from Zola. But with a final, bloody trailer for Halloween Ends now out in the world, the quote seems like an apt description of the never-ending, always casualty-causing beef between Laurie and the “embodiment of evil” Michael Myers.
MOVIES
TVLine

Manifest Season 4: The Passengers' Death Date Looms in New Trailer

With the Death Date looming, Ben Stone and the rest of the passengers search for answers in the full trailer for Manifest’s final season. The sneak peek, which you can check out above, was revealed on Saturday as part of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum. Season 4 will be split into two 10-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering Friday, Nov. 4. Set two years after Grace’s brutal murder turned the Stone family’s lives upside down, the new season finds them “in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter Eden,” per the official synopsis....
TV & VIDEOS
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy