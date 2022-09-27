Is your furnace ready for winter?

It won't be long now until we're all turning on the heat. And getting a new furnace or repairing an old one can cost thousands.

There are a few things to consider in order to make the right choice.

Kevin Brasler withjoined ABC7 Eyewitness News at 11 a.m. to share his tips after

First, he recommends you find four or five HVAC companies and invite them to your home to offer written cost proposals. Price differences can often range over $1,500, so Brasler says shopping around is a must.

"Most importantly, make sure you're dealing with a good operation," Brasler said. "We found some really lousy contractors out there. I know that's not a news flash to most people, but you really need to be careful."

Watch the full interview to hear more about supply shortages impacting HVAC work and whether it makes sense to pay more for energy efficient models.