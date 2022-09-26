Big Week of Preseason Action, Focus on Speed, Mrazek’s Road Ahead, Khaira’s Comeback, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Looking back on how his career started and the opportunity that was given has only strengthened the feelings Quandre Diggs has for the Detroit Lions. Maybe not so much the coaching regime that decided Diggs was expendable and led to his trade to Seattle. But in terms of the organization as a whole, Diggs still has a deep appreciation for Detroit. “It’s always a special place for me. Even like watching on film, just seeing the turf and seeing the fans in the stadium it brings back memories, of course,” Diggs said Wednesday. “Detroit is what made me into who I am now, so I’m forever grateful for my opportunity.” Diggs will make his first return to Detroit on Sunday when the Seahawks and Lions clash. Diggs was a sixth-round pick by the Lions in 2015 and grew into being a starter for Detroit most of his final three seasons.

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO