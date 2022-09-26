Read full article on original website
Related
dakotafreepress.com
Nebraska Expands Medicaid, Reduces Uninsured, Unpaid Care, and Bankruptcy
Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018. Foot-dragging Governor Pete Ricketts finally implemented the voters’ will in October 2020. Two years in, Medicaid expansion appears to be working out pretty well for Nebraska:. Since the expansion began:. The number of Nebraskans without health insurance has dropped 14.5%. Nebraska hospitals...
beckerspayer.com
Retiree advocacy group sues Delaware over switch to Medicare Advantage plan
A Delaware retiree advocacy group is suing the state over its decision to move retired state employees to a Medicare Advantage plan managed by Highmark Delaware, Delaware Public Radio reported Sept. 27. The advocacy group, RiseDelaware, is arguing that the state's Pension Benefit Committee did not adequately collect input from...
KETV.com
Nebraska's health department on child welfare, workforce development
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed September as Child Welfare Workforce Development Month. At a Tuesday news conference, the Department of Health and Human Services explained how it's helping with the transition from St. Francis Ministries to the state of Nebraska. "Nebraska continues to rank in the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Federal Government approves Oregon Medicaid waiver
SALEM – Today (Wednesday), Oregon received federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address inadequate food, housing and other root-cause issues that lead to poor health for people and families struggling to make ends meet. As part of the agreement, the federal government also approved expanded Oregon Health Plan (OHP) coverage for young children, as well as extended eligibility for youth and adults.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections ‘touts’ hiring successes amid reports of shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Earlier in September, an annual report on Nebraska’s prison system pointed out several critical staffing vacancies at state facilities. And less than two weeks later, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services “touted” its success in hiring new staff members in a Tuesday press release.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska's child welfare transition a work in progress
On the heels of a major state scandal involving hundreds of child welfare cases, Gov. Pete Ricketts today insisted things are getting better, but acknowledged improvements are still needed. Earlier this year the Ricketts Administration dropped its contract with St. Francis Ministries and moved to make child welfare workers employees...
Nebraska names new slate of vendors to handle Medicaid starting in 2024
Nebraska administrators on Friday announced their selection of three vendors to handle the state’s Medicaid managed care program starting in 2024.
beckerspayer.com
The CEO of Alliance of Community Health Plans' opinion on 'Care Anywhere' and value-based care
Ceci Connolly is the president and chief executive officer at Washington, D.C-based Alliance of Community Health Plans. Ms. Connolly will serve on the panel "Top Priorities for Payer Executives Today" at Becker's Payer Issues Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-8 in Chicago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP
Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, last season. This is across the following counties Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington. Payments range from...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Michigan quietly selling Advantasure subsidiary
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is quietly selling its healthcare technology subsidiary Advantasure for an undisclosed amount to health plan administrator UST HealthProof. The sale was announced in a Sept. 19 news release from UST that does not name BCBS. The sale is expected to be completed by the...
WOWT
Public hearings announced for Nebraska Voter ID, Minimum Wage ballot initiatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public hearings on two ballot initiatives have been announced. Two initiatives will be on Nebraska’s general election ballot this November. The Voter ID Amendment, known as Initiative Measure 432, would require Nebraska residents to present a valid ID to vote in the state. The Minimum...
beckerspayer.com
States with lowest average healthcare costs
The five states where residents currently see the cheapest cost of care on average are Kentucky, Arkansas, Maryland, Alabama and Tennessee, according to data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The data is from the second quarter of 2022. Though not a state, Puerto Rico had the cheapest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckerspayer.com
Centene subsidiary Western Sky adding virtual doula network
Western Sky Community Care is launching a virtual doula network for Medicaid members in New Mexico, the Centene subsidiary said Sept. 27. Through a partnership with virtual maternal healthcare provider Pacify, Western Sky will launch a 24/7 service to connect members with doulas who can help develop a birth plan, prepare birth partners and provide other nonmedical care.
KOAT 7
Applications for economic relief payment open for low-income families
The New Mexico Human Services Department has opened applications for low-income residents to receive at least $400 in economic relief payments. The state legislature approved $10 million for economic relief efforts in the 2022 legislative session. The application can be accessed online at the Yes New Mexico website. Those who...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Now Facing Competition from Nebraska Casinos
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, patrons plays the slots at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has again scored a legal win in its fight to keep its Prairie Flower Casino in western Iowa open after a federal judge rejected motions by the states of Iowa and Nebraska and the Iowa city of Council Bluffs seeking to derail the casino. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
beckerspayer.com
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
oregontoday.net
Oregon, Washington joined by Nevada in offering new prescription discount card, Sept. 27
PORTLAND, Ore.—Nevada has just joined Oregon and Washington in offering the ArrayRx card, a state-backed program that can save individuals up to 80% for generic drugs and 20% for brand-name drugs. The ArrayRx Card, formerly known as Oregon/Washington Prescription Discount Card, has helped more than 550,000 participants in both states save money on needed prescription drugs for nearly two decades. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak received his prescription discount card Sept. 22 to celebrate the state’s participation in the ArrayRx pharmacy discount program. “Since 2003, Oregonians have been able to access our state sponsored pharmacy discount card, and today we welcome Nevadans to the ArrayRx family,” said Trevor Douglass, DC, MPH, pharmacy purchasing director at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “Oregon and Washington have a rich history of collaborating on the pharmacy purchasing front.” By implementing the ArrayRx Card program, Nevada will be able to offer the same savings that people in Oregon and Washington have enjoyed, thanks to the expansion of the ArrayRx pooled purchasing potential. How the ArrayRx card works: For people interested in using ArrayRx, the enrollment process is simple and free, and there no age or income restrictions. For those who have insurance, they can choose to use the ArrayRx Card or their pharmacy benefit at the point of sale, whichever provides a better price. All U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs prescribed by a licensed provider are eligible for a discount. Mail-order and specialty drugs are also available. “The ArrayRx card was supportive to many Oregonians during the historic wildfires that broke out during Labor Day weekend 2020,” said Heidi Murphy, pharmacy purchasing program and ArrayRx operations manager at OHA. “Evacuees were able to contact ArrayRx and quickly get discounted medications to replace those they had to leave behind when fleeing the fires. Receiving their needed medications helped provide some stability in an otherwise stressful and difficult situation.” Donna Sullivan, chief pharmacy officer for the Washington Health Care Authority, ArrayRx offers pharmacy benefit management services for local government, private sector businesses, labor organizations and individuals. “Between 2003 and 2022, 1.2 million participants in Oregon and Washington benefitted from the ArrayRx services,” Sullivan said. “We welcome the residents of Nevada to receive the same prescription drug discounts through the ArrayRx Card.” To learn more about the ArrayRX Discount Card, visit www.arrayrxcard.com. The website is available in Spanish at: https://www.arrayrxcard.com/es.
WOWT
Monday Sept. 26 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one death
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Ask Omaha: Guess in which year medicinal cannabis will be legalized in Nebraska?
Do you feel really terrible for all of the families of people struggling with illnesses that medicinal cannabis could really help? They have been tirelessly working to legalize it in Nebraska for decades.
Nebraska health officials advise that you get your polio vaccine if you haven't
Here in Nebraska, doctors say you don't need to worry about the polio outbreak as long as you take advantage of the safe and widely available polio vaccine.
Comments / 0