Grizzlies report on Jaren Jackson availability

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr. at the start of this season, but the forward is still on schedule to return this year.

“Jaren is doing very well. All of his objective testing on his rehab has been on track. Jaren had been here literally every day,” said GM Zach Kleiman. “As of right now what we are looking at is a return in the time frame we put out originally.”

The Grizzlies announced on June 30 that Jackson underwent successful surgery to address a stress fracture in his right foot. They announced he was expected to miss four to six months.

In the best-case scenario, a return for Jackson in that time frame could see him back on the court in late October or early November. The four-month recovery window would stretch to Oct. 30, while a six-month recovery timeline would see him back on the court right after Christmas.

The difference between those two potential paths could be significant because the Grizzlies play a challenging schedule in December, including a Christmas Day game at Golden State.

Jackson led the league in blocks last season with 2.3 per game, and he made the All-Defensive First Team. His presence as a rim protector helped the Grizzlies' defense be one of the best transition teams in the NBA.

Jackson signed a four-year, $105 million extension with the Grizzlies prior to last season to remain in Memphis until 2026.