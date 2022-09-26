ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies report on Jaren Jackson availability

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKjPA_0iAqWf8C00

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr. at the start of this season, but the forward is still on schedule to return this year.

“Jaren is doing very well. All of his objective testing on his rehab has been on track. Jaren had been here literally every day,” said GM Zach Kleiman. “As of right now what we are looking at is a return in the time frame we put out originally.”

The Grizzlies announced on June 30 that Jackson underwent successful surgery to address a stress fracture in his right foot. They announced he was expected to miss four to six months.

In the best-case scenario, a return for Jackson in that time frame could see him back on the court in late October or early November. The four-month recovery window would stretch to Oct. 30, while a six-month recovery timeline would see him back on the court right after Christmas.

The difference between those two potential paths could be significant because the Grizzlies play a challenging schedule in December, including a Christmas Day game at Golden State.

Jackson led the league in blocks last season with 2.3 per game, and he made the All-Defensive First Team. His presence as a rim protector helped the Grizzlies' defense be one of the best transition teams in the NBA.

Jackson signed a four-year, $105 million extension with the Grizzlies prior to last season to remain in Memphis until 2026.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Investment In Blaze Pizza Has Led To Revenue Rising From $600,000 In 2012 To $400 Million In 2019

LeBron James is one of the most commercially sound NBA players of all time. While this is another realm where we can argue about who's better, LeBron or Michael Jordan, it is undisputed that LBJ's impact commercially and in the world of business has been extremely profound. This is what enabled LeBron to become a billionaire while still being an active player in the NBA.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Person
Jaren Jackson
ESPN

NBA training camp: Most likely landing spots for Blake Griffin, Hassan Whiteside and other veteran free agents

NBA training camps opened this week, and players from all 30 franchises are preparing to refine their skills and build chemistry with their teammates for the 2022-23 season. But a handful of serviceable players are still unsigned and not yet sure which team they will be helping this upcoming season, if any. Injuries, age and reduced minutes from previously playing on teams with deep rosters have lowered their stock as players, but several teams still have time to take a chance on these unsigned players and bring them in before the season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grizzlies#The Memphis Grizzlies#Gm
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy