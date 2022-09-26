ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

hawkeyesports.com

NOTES - No. 3 Iowa Set to Host No. 4 Maryland, No. 21 Rutgers

Watch Live | Maryland Live Stats | Maryland Watch Live | Rutgers Live Stats | Rutgers Complete Notes (PDF) The third-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team returns to Grant Field this weekend for two games against nationally-ranked foes. The Hawkeyes host No. 4 Maryland at 4 p.m. (CT) on Friday before welcoming No. 21 Rutgers to Iowa City on Sunday at noon.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

XC Notebook: Gans Creek Classic

The University of Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams continue their season with the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri on Friday. The meet is hosted by the University of Missouri and will be held at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The men’s 8,000-meter race begins at 9:00am CT, while the women’s 6,000-meter race kicks off at 9:45am. Live results will be found at PrimeTime Timing.
COLUMBIA, MO
hawkeyesports.com

Iowa Men's Wrestling Releases Complete 2022-23 Schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Head coach Tom Brands released the complete University of Iowa wrestling schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes will host eight duals inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season. Here are notes about the 2022-23 season:. – Iowa opens the season hosting Cal Baptist on...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: B1G Home Opener vs Michigan

1 – The Hawkeyes host No. 4/4 Michigan on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. It is the ninth time in the Kirk Ferentz era that Iowa has hosted a top five team in Iowa City. Iowa is 5-3 against top five opponents in Kinnick under Ferentz, including winning five of its last six games. One of those wins came against No. 2 Michigan in 2016 – a 14-13 victory.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Wesneski, McGuire Earn B1G Player of the Week Honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Two University of Iowa field hockey student-athletes earned Big Ten Conference weekly recognition on Monday, it was announced by the league office. Wesneski is the Offensive Player of the Week, while McGuire is the Defensive Player of the Week. The duo earned the distinction after...
IOWA CITY, IA

