ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

E500 smartwatch has extensive alleged health features such as blood glucose and body temperature monitors

By Polly Allcock
notebookcheck.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

The best health gadgets to accurately track your body metrics

Want to live your healthiest life? Fitness trackers and health-monitoring devices make attaining a fit body more doable. The best health-tracking gadgets go way beyond counting steps and calories. They give actual data on body composition, hydration levels, and much more. Smart body scales are a great way to keep...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

3 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned On For A Longer-Lasting Battery

It’s the age-old question when you have an iPhone: how can I get my battery to last longer without having to constantly stop and charge it? Depending on the age of your device, the answer may just be that you need a new battery. But before you drop money, text experts suggest spending a little time enabling and disabling certain iPhone settings, which can actually help your battery run faster. Some settings are so taxing on your phone that they take a major toll on your device and will significantly reduce battery power. These are the three iPhone settings you should turn on (or off) for a longer-lasting battery.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Glucose#Smartwatch#Fitbit#Blood Pressure#Smartphone#Aliexpress#Spo2#Ecg
Seniors Guide

Foods to Fight Constipation

The experts at Environmental Nutrition suggest foods to fight constipation, to keep you comfortable and avoid the serious downsides of the common gastrointestinal problem of a blocked bowel. If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America –...
NUTRITION
Engadget

Amazon's Halo Rise is a $140 bedside sleep tracker that works by sensing you breathe

Amazon wants to help you get better understanding of your sleep, but knows that many of us hate wearing something to bed just to track our rest. That's why it made the Halo Rise — a bedside lamp and sleep tracker that works without a camera or microphone to track the person resting closest to it. It'll also use machine learning to detect what sleep zones you're in and will cost $140 when it's available later this year.
ELECTRONICS
The Conversation UK

Four health conditions linked to gum disease

Gum diseases are among the most common chronic human diseases, affecting between 20 to 50% of people worldwide. They happen when plaque, a sticky film of bacteria, builds up on teeth. The earliest stages of gum disease are treatable and reversible (gingivitis). But some people develop a chronic destructive form of gum disease, which is irreversible. This disease progresses to tooth loss. A growing body of evidence shows that gum disease can also make people more likely to develop other serious health conditions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PC Magazine

Contactless Amazon Halo Rise Tracks Your Sleep From a Bedside Table

Interested in tracking your sleep, but can't stand wearing something on your wrist to bed?. You may be interested in the $139.99 Amazon Halo Rise contactless sleep tracker. Announced Wednesday, the Halo Rise sits on your bedside table, using low-energy sensor and machine learning technology to automatically track your slumber. When you wake up, the Halo app shows the amount of time you spent in each sleep stage (REM, light, and deep) the previous night, and gives you a sleep score to help you quickly gauge the duration and quality of your shut-eye.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
geekwire.com

Amazon’s new Halo Rise bedside device tracks sleep with radar sensor, low-power radio signals

Amazon unveiled a new bedside sleep-tracking device, Halo Rise, expanding its lineup of consumer health devices beyond wristbands for the first time. Announced this morning at the company’s fall Echo and Alexa product event, it’s the latest example of Amazon testing the willingness of customers to trust its privacy promises in the interest of improving their health.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Natural energy-free air conditioner uses the cooling properties of terracotta to regulate temperatures

Working on a principle that’s about as old as mankind itself, the Nave Air Conditioning System uses terracotta’s evaporative cooling abilities to naturally regulate temperatures without requiring any electricity or complex electronics. It’s fairly sustainable, and has zero emissions, offering a nifty low-tech way to keep spaces cool in the summers.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This electric scooter fit for a Bond movie is something you can own right now

Electric scooters are the rage in modern times given their compact form and practical aesthetics. The two-wheeled rides are well suited for urban landscape, and their minimal carbon footprint is mild on the already battered planet. Most electric scooters are made out of plastic material but if you’re someone who’s craving a classy electric commuter, look no further than the Nano designed by Bandit 9.
BICYCLES
9to5Mac

M2 MacBook Air now $150 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Leather Link bands, more

Tuesday is delivering a fresh batch of new discounts today, with the best prices yet on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air leading the way at up to $150 off. That’s alongside a chance to elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $65, and the second-best price yet on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones of $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Intel Raptor Lake-H Core i7-13700H and Core i9-13900HK leak indicates minor gains in single-core and largely similar multi-core scores as Alder Lake-H

Intel is all set to launch the 13th gen Raptor Lake processors for the desktop, but the mobile variants are apparently already cooking in Intel's labs for release as early as end-2022. We are now seeing Geekbench entries for two Raptor Lake-H processors — the Core i7-13700H and the Core i9-13900HK.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Apple Watch Ultra durability test sees the smartwatch survive an absolute hammering before dying

Apple announced the Watch Ultra alongside the Watch Series 8 and the new Watch SE on September 7. The device is aimed at thrill seekers like hikers, endurance runners, and scuba divers. Because the Watch Ultra is designed for demanding activities, the frame of the smartwatch is made from Titanium while a Sapphire crystal cover protects the display. Tech YouTuber TechRax has put the Watch Ultra to the test to see how well it holds up and whether or not the premium construction materials make any difference.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Vivo X80 Pro Plus is officially cancelled, possibly to make way for the X90 Pro Plus instead

5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. Vivo's launch for the X80 and X80 Pro in early 2022 led to projections that it would also release their ultimate flagship counterpart, the X80 Pro Plus or Pro+, with the refreshed Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The OEM has just confirmed that it did indeed intend to make such leaks a reality - however, it has now changed its mind.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy