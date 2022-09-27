ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Trajan Langdon Opens Pelicans Media Day With Note On Shared Successes

By Chris Dodson
Pelicans Scoop
 2 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon opened Media Day with a warm note about the organization's shared successes and how it builds the culture. He ended by sending a warning shot to the rest of the NBA, saying "I think they want to show the rest of the league that we're here for good, we're here to stay."

Sep 26, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon during a press conference at the New Orleans Pelicans Media Day from the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Langdon being the leading voice is just one example of shared successes. Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin has opened most of the press conferences through the tougher times. However, this front office sought to build a sustainable championship culture and has done so through sharing successes and understanding shortcomings, with helping hands at the ready along the way.

There were some bumps along the way but the team is starting the 2022-23 season with increased expectations. It s a credit to front office's efforts that CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson want to stick around for a few more years.

Langdon described how the players were showing up before daylight and a "very competitive training camp" is expected. Everyone feels a responsibility to come back as a better player than when they went on vacation a few months ago. This group reminds Langdon of his playing days with the Spurs and the continuity is appreciated by Willie Green's coaching staff.

It will make the learning curve that much easy to handle as the squad "hits the ground running...We have a lot of depth. We can go small, we can go big. We can play fast, we can play slow... This group is committed to each other."

