After quiet start, hurricane season is heating up

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a quiet start to the Atlantic hurricane season, we’re starting to see more activity in the tropics as we head into the peak time frame.

It got started last week with Hurricane Fiona, which pummeled Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic before making its way north to Canada. It brought storms and strong surf to Southern New England on Thursday, but stayed well offshore.

Hurricane Ian continues to churn in the Caribbean as it sets its sights on the Florida Gulf Coast.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin, there is one area of interest for the National Hurricane Center. This area in the southern Atlantic is given a 70% chance of developing.

What once was Tropical Storm Hermine is now a weak area of low pressure off the coast of Africa. The remnant low of previous Tropical Storm Gaston can also be seen over the northern Atlantic.

Those living along the Gulf Coast of the U.S. should monitor the forecast and begin preparing for a hurricane.

The next named storm will be Julia, which would be the tenth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

