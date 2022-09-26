ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

After quiet start, hurricane season is heating up

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a quiet start to the Atlantic hurricane season, we’re starting to see more activity in the tropics as we head into the peak time frame.

It got started last week with Hurricane Fiona, which pummeled Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic before making its way north to Canada. It brought storms and strong surf to Southern New England on Thursday, but stayed well offshore.

Hurricane Ian continues to churn in the Caribbean as it sets its sights on the Florida Gulf Coast.

UPDATE: Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfrLP_0iAq6pt900

Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin, there is one area of interest for the National Hurricane Center. This area in the southern Atlantic is given a 70% chance of developing.

Hurricane Tracker: Live Interactive Storm Map
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvD5I_0iAq6pt900

What once was Tropical Storm Hermine is now a weak area of low pressure off the coast of Africa. The remnant low of previous Tropical Storm Gaston can also be seen over the northern Atlantic.

Those living along the Gulf Coast of the U.S. should monitor the forecast and begin preparing for a hurricane.

The next named storm will be Julia, which would be the tenth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWbmj_0iAq6pt900
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Showers/Storms End, Partial Clearing By Dawn

Showers and t’storms will wind down overnight with partial clearing toward dawn. Those storms brought some strong wind gusts, very heavy rain and quite a bit of lightning. There may have been a little bit of hail, too. Monday will be quieter with clearing skies. Temperatures at the bus stops in the morning will be […]
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Last few flights from Florida land at T.F. Green ahead of Hurricane Ian

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Hurricane Ian is poised to make landfall in less than 24 hours and Rhode Islanders are escaping its wrath just in time. Tuesday afternoon, one flight from Orlando and one from Tampa both landed in Rhode Island. This incoming flight from Orlando, hours after Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
woburnma.gov

Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought

Despite recent rain events, the majority of Massachusetts is still in a Level 3 – Critical Drought status, as described below. All residents and businesses should continue to do whatever they can to conserve water. For tips on conserving water at home, click here!. The Massachusetts Executive Office of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Providence, RI
State
Florida State
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River

Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
FALL RIVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Hermine#Hurricanes#Florida Gulf Coast#Hurricane Seasons#Southern New England#Tropical Storm Gaston#Nexstar Media Inc
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders capture light in sky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
BARRINGTON, RI
travelexperta.com

20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)

When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Cats
Turnto10.com

Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases

(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Water main repair in Fall River to impact roadways, water use

Officials issued a notification that work taking place will impact city roads. According to the Mayor’s Office, a section of water main on Columbia Street will be shut down. The affected area is expected to be from Grant Street to Fountain Street. Other locations in the area may be affected depending on the location of isolation valves.
FALL RIVER, MA
ecori.org

Developers: Putting Solar on ‘Disturbed’ Sites in R.I. is a Costly, Complicated Process

This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) In the past few years, when solar developers covered farmlands or cut down swaths of forest to erect acres of solar panels, neighbors and nature lovers often objected strenuously, and sometimes moratoriums, zoning rules, and legislation were employed to block solar projects on green spaces.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy