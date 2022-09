In a city where scores of people lost their homes to tax foreclosure, the Make It Home program has been a rare bright spot. The program, run by the United Community Housing Coalition (UCHC), helps renters and low-income owners of tax foreclosed homes in Detroit become homeowners. Since launching in 2017, it’s successfully converted 1,157 of these occupants into homeowners, with another 223 on track to become owners this year.

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO