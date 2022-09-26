Read full article on original website
Is Idaho a Happy State to Live In?
While Idaho is not the happiest state in the country and is not in the top five, it did come sixth on the list. Idaho ranks 25 in emotional and physical well-being, third in work environment, and second in community and environment. When looking into some of the other subcategories, one of the more alarming stats was that Idaho was the fifth highest suicide rate, with Wyoming being the highest. One thing that did work in Idaho's favor was that we are tied fourth for the lowest long-term unemployment rate. For those wondering, our neighbor to the south, Utah, ranks as the fourth happiest state, being first in both work environment and community and environment categories.
Weather Alert: Risk of Severe Storms in The Magic Valley Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch alert and a Special Weather Statement for Southern Idaho on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. As a strong storm approaches Southern Idaho, the chance for damage to property and physical injury is increasing. The alert for the Severe Thunderstorm Watch from the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 PM and covers South Central and South West Idaho. The counties included in the alert are Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Boise, Camas, and Elmore.
Old Businesses at Magic Valley Mall that Need to Make a Comeback
It’s inherently human to not appreciate what you have until it’s gone. We tend to long for what we don’t have, and we don’t realize how much we miss something until it goes away. Magic Valley Mall opened in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1986, and while it still stands today, there are some shops that have come and gone along the way. No disrespect intended to the current tenants at the mall, but there are a handful of stores that we would love to see make a comeback. See if you remember some of these and leave a comment on what former Magic Valley Mall stores you’d like to see resurrected.
Magic Valley Hunters Asked to Test Deer and Elk for Chronic Wasting Disease
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Hunters in the Magic Valley who harvest deer or elk this season are being asked to test the animals for chronic wasting disease. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said biologists will be focusing on samples taken from animals harvested in hunting units that boarder Utah. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), chronic wasting disease (CWD) is similar to mad cow disease and is known as a prion disease. CWD was first found in Idaho deer in 2021 in the central part of the state near Grangeville. To date, there has only been confirmed cases of CWD in Idaho County.There is no cure for the neurological disease that also impacts moose. Idaho Fish and Game says not all hunters who harvest a deer or elk need to have them tested. The agency is focusing testing on units 54, 55, 56, and 57. Samples are taken from the animal's lymph nodes or from tissued at the base of the brain. Idaho Fish and Game said hunters can get free test kits to extract the lymph nodes themselves or drop off samples at specific areas. Hunters can find special freezers at the Rock Creek General Store, Rogerson Service Station, Farmer's Market in Oakley, and the Malta Fuel Depot.
Where is the Deepest Lake in Idaho and How Deep is it?
To get to Idaho’s deepest lake you’ll have to travel to the northern section of the state into the panhandle a few miles north of Coeur d’Alene. Lake Pend Orielle covers 148 square miles and at its lowest point is 1,158 feet deep. Which Idaho lakes Are...
Idaho To Halt Sale Of CBD Oil For Pets; Stock Up Now Twin Falls
Those southern Idaho pet owners that use CBD oil or hemp products to treat pets for various ailments will no longer see the products on Idaho store shelves beginning November 1, 2022. The Idaho Department of Agriculture recently deemed CBD oil unsafe for use on pets, and therefore state stores...
One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise
It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
An 8-Second Video Proves There Are Idiots Among the Good People of Idaho
Last week, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on their Facebook page looking for help from the community in finding the driver of a truck who had sped past a stopped school bus while children were getting off the bus. The short video quickly gathered more than 50 thousand views and dozens of comments from the public.
Fascinating History Of The POWs At Camp Rupert In World War II
In 1944, Camp Rupert got its first shipment of prisoners of war in World War II. The Idaho State Historical Society shared some of the most interesting histories about their time in Idaho and how it progressed throughout the war. Camp Rupert In Minidoka. The camp started housing prisoners of...
Idaho Signs $576 Million Wheat Deal with Taiwan
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The State of Idaho and country of Taiwan have signed a multimillion dollar deal that will ship tons of wheat overseas. The office of Gov. Brad Little announced Monday the Idaho wheat industry and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office signed off on a two year letter of intent to purchase Gem State wheat for the Taiwan Flour Mills Association (TFMA), a deal worth $576 million. Gov. Little said Taiwan is Idaho's second-largest export market. “We appreciate that the Taiwan milling and baking industry recognizes the consistent quality of Idaho wheat,” Idaho Wheat Commission Chairman Clark Hamilton said in a prepared statement. “The importance of maintaining this trade relationship with valued customers cannot be overstated. We greatly value the Taiwan Flour Mills friendship and commitment over the past 40 years and look forward to cooperation in the years to come.” The United States and Taiwan have had a long standing relationship when it comes to wheat. According to the governor's office, the TFMA works on behalf of all the flour mills in Taiwan.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nyssa, Nevada Man Killed
NYSSA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old Nevada man on a motorcycle was killed Monday afternoon when he collided with a pickup near Nyssa. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened after 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 east of Nyssa when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and Nissan Titan pickup crashed. ISP said the 50-year-old Nampa female driver of the pickup turned onto U.S. Highway 20 when the two collided. The 62-year-old Henderson, Nevada man was wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Sept 13
Idaho Falls police are asking for help locating a missing area teenager who hasn't been in contact with loved ones for about a week now. Have you seen Marissa L. Baker?. Marissa Baker's last date of contact is listed as September 13, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Baker, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5'02" and 120 pounds.
