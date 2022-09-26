ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Moderna's Recent Short Interest

Moderna's MRNA short percent of float has risen 7.44% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.34 million shares sold short, which is 5.63% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Golden Cross Appears Before Apple Investors

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Apple AAPL. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Polygon Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Polygon's MATIC/USD price has fallen 5.78% to $0.74. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 0.0% loss, moving from $0.74 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polygon over the past...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Novo Nordisk Nvo#Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022#Q3 2021 Eps Estimate#Revenue Estimate#B Quarter Q2 2022 Q1
Benzinga

Novavax Whale Trades For September 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Novavax NVAX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 12.23% to $1.01 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 318.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Putting Market Declines into Perspective

On March 10, 2020, in the midst of a market correction, and with the ensuing COVID-19 shutdowns looming, I wrote about the differences between pullbacks, corrections, and bear markets*, and how investors react to each event. I couldn’t have known at the time that just two weeks later, the market...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Higher; Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 29,574.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.18% to 10,996.37. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 3,709.16. Top Headline. The Chicago...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Drops Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.02% to 29,287.62 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 10,843.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.85% to 3,661.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.3%...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy