10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Looking Into Moderna's Recent Short Interest
Moderna's MRNA short percent of float has risen 7.44% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.34 million shares sold short, which is 5.63% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Golden Cross Appears Before Apple Investors
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Apple AAPL. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Polygon Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Polygon's MATIC/USD price has fallen 5.78% to $0.74. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 0.0% loss, moving from $0.74 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polygon over the past...
Novavax Whale Trades For September 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Novavax NVAX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Why This Analyst Says Volatility Is 'Going To Kick In' Next Week
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range
Two valuation-based indicators have a successful track record of calling bear market bottoms.
US Stocks Look Set To Snap Out Of 5-Session Losing Streak Today As Fed Official Tempers Hawkish Tone — Twitter, Tesla In Spotlight
U.S. stocks look set to snap a five-session losing streak, as indicated by trading in the major index futures. Bargain hunting could generate some buying interest even as traders remain concerned about growth and interest rates. On Monday, the major U.S. averages opened slightly lower but turned modestly higher in...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Says White-Collar Jobs Bubble 'Bursting Right Before Our Eyes'
“Big Short” fame investor and hedge fund manager Michael Burry has yet again sounded the alarm on white-collar jobs burgeoning unsustainably amid a falling market and fears of an economic recession. What Happened: Burry, late on Sunday, tweeted that the "white collar employment bubble is bursting right before our...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Biogen 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Biogen BIIB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.93%. Currently, Biogen has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion. Buying $100 In BIIB: If an investor had bought $100 of BIIB stock 20 years ago, it...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 12.23% to $1.01 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 318.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022: Cramer says buy this stock "aggressively," if you don't own it
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think the S&P 500 could be in for a bounce after hitting a new 2022 closing low. They also share two stocks they are considering buying ahead of the next Monthly Meeting, and which company Cramer says is a big buy right now if you do not own it already.
Putting Market Declines into Perspective
On March 10, 2020, in the midst of a market correction, and with the ensuing COVID-19 shutdowns looming, I wrote about the differences between pullbacks, corrections, and bear markets*, and how investors react to each event. I couldn’t have known at the time that just two weeks later, the market...
'A Hard Landing Scenario Is Inevitable': Goldman Sachs Cuts S&P500 Targets As Investors Flock Into Cash
Goldman Sachs GS is reducing its valuation projection for the S&P 500 as rising interest rates signal bad times for stock prices. Investors are reacting by shunning most asset classes and going into cash as a way to weather the storm. ‘A hard landing scenario is inevitable’: Goldman Sachs Chief...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 29,574.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.18% to 10,996.37. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 3,709.16. Top Headline. The Chicago...
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Drops Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.02% to 29,287.62 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 10,843.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.85% to 3,661.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.3%...
