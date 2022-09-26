ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Pitching Ninja's Filthiest Pitches: L.A. Dodgers have MLB's best staff

With 106 wins through Sept. 26, the Dodgers have been the best team in baseball this season. Despite their pitching staff being bitten by multiple injuries, losing ace Walker Buehler and navigating injured list stints for many others, including Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen (as well as not having the electric Dustin May for most of the season), they've had arguably the best pitching staff in the game. The Dodgers lead MLB with a 2.83 team ERA and 1.05 team WHIP and have held opponents to a league-low .208 opponent batting average.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
SEATTLE, WA
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 154 thread: Germán Márquez vs Logan Webb

The Colorado Rockies are embarking on their final road trip of the season, and the first stop of that trip is in San Francisco to battle the Giants. Germán Márquez (8-12, 5.15 ERA) is hoping to end September on a high note, as his first four starts were a mixed bag. His outings this month were great, then rough, then great again, then meh. That “meh” game was a five-inning, three-earned-run affair against the same Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Purple Row

Crafting a gameplan for Antonio Senzatela

In what’s somewhat of a theme for Rockies starters, 2022 was a tough season for Antonio Senzatela. After being quite good between 2020 and 2021, with a 4.11 ERA (120 ERA+) and 3.92 FIP to match across 230 innings of work, his ERA rose to 5.07, he missed some time in the middle of the season and then went down for good with an ACL tear on August 19th at St. Louis, the finishing blow to a very frustrating season. Before going any further, here’s to hoping Senza comes back stronger than ever.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022

The Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Giants prediction and pick. German Marquez gets the ball for the Rockies, while Logan Webb starts for the Giants. German Marquez has a 5.15 ERA. It has been a brutal season for...
DENVER, CO
Variety

Jaime Jarrín Reflects on His Retirement From Dodger Broadcasting, Baseball and Advice He Received From Vin Scully

By now, Jaime Jarrín’s career milestones are as well-known to baseball fans as his voice.   The Los Angeles Dodgers’ legendary Spanish-language broadcaster is set to retire next month after an astounding 64 seasons with the team. He’s been a prominent voice of the Dodgers for virtually all of the Brooklyn-born franchise’s time in Los Angeles. After the legendary Vin Scully retired in 2016, Jarrín became the longest-tenured announcer in baseball. “He’s outlasted owners, players — everyone,” says Jessica Mendoza, who is part of the Dodgers’ home announcing team on Charter’s Sports Net L.A. and covers baseball for ESPN. “No one can...
LOS ANGELES, CA

