What's in your mailbox? Likely mailers, postcards urging support for Massachusetts ballot questions

MASSACHUSETTS RESIDENTS HAVE some options to avoid – or at least sidestep for awhile — the sky-high electricity rates coming this winter. National Grid provided a glimpse of what’s coming last week, when it announced its basic service rate would jump to a record 39 cents a kilowatt hour starting November 1. That’s nearly four times the current 11.5-cent rate and close to three times last winter’s 14.8-cent rate. The new winter rate, if approved by state regulators, will increase the typical customer’s utility bill by $114 a month, or 64 percent., for the next six months.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO