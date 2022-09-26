ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

What's in your mailbox? Likely mailers, postcards urging support for Massachusetts ballot questions

By New England Public Media
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago
WCVB

Question 1 brings millionaires' tax decision to Massachusetts voters

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will soon decide whether some of the state's wealthiest residents should pay an additional tax on income in excess of $1 million. The issue, which will appear statewide as Question 1 on the ballot for the upcoming general election, is a proposed constitutional amendment. If the yes votes win, it would create an additional 4% state income tax on taxable income beyond $1 million.
NECN

A Closer Look at the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot Questions

With Massachusetts' primaries over, the ballots are set for the general election — including what proposed laws voters will get to approve or reject. There will be four questions on the ballot on Nov. 8: whether to add an additional tax on income over $1 million, change the dental insurance regulation, expand accessibility of alcohol licenses or make immigrants in the country illegally eligible to obtain driver's licenses.
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
fallriverreporter.com

550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
Person
Karyn Polito
Person
Charlie Baker
Axios

Can Geoff Diehl beat Maura Healey?

Local political experts say time is running out for Republican nominee for governor Geoff Diehl to attract enough attention from voters to have even a glimmer of hope to defeat Attorney General Maura Healey. Why it matters: Historical trends, recent election results and factors unique to 2022 make Diehl's chances...
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
commonwealthmagazine.org

​​Here are some ways to lower your electric bill

MASSACHUSETTS RESIDENTS HAVE some options to avoid – or at least sidestep for awhile — the sky-high electricity rates coming this winter. National Grid provided a glimpse of what’s coming last week, when it announced its basic service rate would jump to a record 39 cents a kilowatt hour starting November 1. That’s nearly four times the current 11.5-cent rate and close to three times last winter’s 14.8-cent rate. The new winter rate, if approved by state regulators, will increase the typical customer’s utility bill by $114 a month, or 64 percent., for the next six months.
