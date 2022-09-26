What's in your mailbox? Likely mailers, postcards urging support for Massachusetts ballot questions

Read full article on original website
WCVB
Question 1 brings millionaires' tax decision to Massachusetts voters
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will soon decide whether some of the state's wealthiest residents should pay an additional tax on income in excess of $1 million. The issue, which will appear statewide as Question 1 on the ballot for the upcoming general election, is a proposed constitutional amendment. If the yes votes win, it would create an additional 4% state income tax on taxable income beyond $1 million.
State encourages residents to seek assistance with heating bills
As temperatures start to drop in Massachusetts, the state is looking for ways to help residents manage what are expected to be high heating bills this winter.
NECN
A Closer Look at the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot Questions
With Massachusetts' primaries over, the ballots are set for the general election — including what proposed laws voters will get to approve or reject. There will be four questions on the ballot on Nov. 8: whether to add an additional tax on income over $1 million, change the dental insurance regulation, expand accessibility of alcohol licenses or make immigrants in the country illegally eligible to obtain driver's licenses.
Tax cap law should remain intact until after refunds go out, Baker says
Any changes to a tax cap law that is scheduled to return nearly $3 billion to residents should not come “mid-stream,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday afternoon as he also lamented inaction on a separate $4 billion economic development. The Baker administration announced earlier in September that residents...
fallriverreporter.com
550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
LATEST: Economic Development bill still on hold in Massachusetts
A major economic development bill is still on hold as state lawmakers assess an obscure law that could send billions back to Massachusetts taxpayers.
Assault weapons enforcement rests with Healey, Governor says
Reports about dozens of firearms dealers based in a Littleton mill circumventing the state's assault weapons ban should at least prompt conversations between Massachusetts officials and those involved, though any enforcement authority rests with Attorney General Maura Healey, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.
WCVB
Massachusetts Question 3 about alcohol licensing unfolding without oposition
BOSTON — Go to www.foodstoresma.org. You won't find anything. Neither will you if you check the bank account of Food Stores for Consumer Choice, the ballot committee formed to oppose Question 3. That's because after losing a Supreme Judicial Court case where companies, including Cumberland Farms, sought to have...
Connecticut lawmakers help boost low-income home energy program
A program that helps low-income households pay for home energy costs will get a $1 billion infusion in Congress’ short-term bill to fund the federal government as Connecticut and the New England region brace for high heating prices this winter. Lawmakers in Washington and Connecticut had been pressing for...
Can Geoff Diehl beat Maura Healey?
Local political experts say time is running out for Republican nominee for governor Geoff Diehl to attract enough attention from voters to have even a glimmer of hope to defeat Attorney General Maura Healey. Why it matters: Historical trends, recent election results and factors unique to 2022 make Diehl's chances...
Campaign to suspend Massachusetts gas tax in 2024
In Massachusetts there is a 24-cents-per gallon gas tax, a campaign is hoping to suspend that tax when gas reaches three dollars or more.
The Review
Recapping the Delaware primaries: nominations, upcoming midterm elections and voter turnout
With midterm elections approaching, the last of state primaries are wrapping up around the country, including in Delaware. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Delawareans cast their votes in statewide primary elections to determine the final party ballots for Election Day on Nov. 8. Ballots consisted of a total of 21 primaries...
wgbh.org
Boston-area families could be in the red by $1,500 with soaring health care costs, report finds
A state agency is warning that Massachusetts runs the risk of letting its health care system become “increasingly unaffordable” and more inequitable without further action to control costs, citing new findings from its annual report. The Health Policy Commission was created under a 2012 law aimed at reining...
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
Food Stamps Schedule: Massachusetts SNAP Payments for October 2022
Like most states, Massachusetts keeps a set monthly schedule for when Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients get their benefits. SNAP benefits in the Bay State are deposited into...
Regulators give 7 Connecticut cannabis companies another chance to apply for licenses
The Connecticut Social Equity Council reversed their decisions to deny seven companies applying for licenses to be involved in the state’s cannabis industry. The cannabis companies will be allowed to resubmit their applications to clarify who owns and controls their businesses. The reconsiderations approved Monday were made amid a...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Here are some ways to lower your electric bill
MASSACHUSETTS RESIDENTS HAVE some options to avoid – or at least sidestep for awhile — the sky-high electricity rates coming this winter. National Grid provided a glimpse of what’s coming last week, when it announced its basic service rate would jump to a record 39 cents a kilowatt hour starting November 1. That’s nearly four times the current 11.5-cent rate and close to three times last winter’s 14.8-cent rate. The new winter rate, if approved by state regulators, will increase the typical customer’s utility bill by $114 a month, or 64 percent., for the next six months.
CT state workers more likely to get preventive health care than other groups, but disparities exist
The Office of the State Comptroller Office has released the first health equity report on the state employee health plan. The state plan outperformed other insurance plans across all racial groups for cancer screening, as well as for chronic disease management, officials said. Still, racial disparities do exist within the state plan.
WBKO
KY lawmaker introduces bill to help at-risk adults voluntarily block themselves from buying firearms
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentuckians who believe they are at risk for attempting suicide would be able to voluntarily remove their ability to buy or possess firearms under legislation that state Rep. Lisa Willner of Louisville announced Wednesday. “Tragically, the suicide rate in Kentucky is much higher than the national...
Newsom slams McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy
Over the weekend, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had harsh words in response to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy agenda, specifically talking about McCarthy’s plan to address public safety and hire new police officers. “He [McCarthy] talked about how concerned he is about crime,” Newsom said at the Texas Tribune Summit in Austin. […]
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
