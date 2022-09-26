Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay
People around the Tampa Bay area have either evacuated or are now taking cover as Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane.
usf.edu
Castor, officials say 'the worst is not yet here' in Tampa Bay and urge residents to stay vigilant
Although Hurricane Ian has taken a turn to the east away from Tampa Bay, emergency management officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are warning residents to continue safety precautions. The “worst is not yet here,” Pinellas officials said in an email Wednesday morning. “Our area could experience wind speeds up...
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall, thousands are already without power in Tampa Bay
Power companies say that damage will be assessed as soon as conditions are safe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LIVE UPDATES: Pinellas County to close barrier islands from Tierra Verde to the Dunedin Causeway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and is now a major Category 3 hurricane. It made its first landfall around 4:30 a.m. over western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center said. As the current track stands, Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as...
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
995qyk.com
Polk County Updates Residents On Hurricane Ian Operations
As the track has shifted over the past few days, it’s become clear that Polk County will see more of an impact than our listeners along the water in Tampa Bay. County officials are updating the public on precautions to take and what services are still available. Wednesday Morning...
995qyk.com
Here’s Who To Call If Your Power Goes Out
TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here. Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here. Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592. WREC: Report online here and find your area’s WREC phone number. Now if you want to see what area’s are dealing with power outages, here...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS News
Hillsborough County initiates mandatory evacuations
TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa Bay residents are getting ready for Hurricane Ian. Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties issued evacuation orders Monday morning. "It's better to be safe than to potentially risk your life. We've seen too many tragedies," said resident, Raquel Zapata. "For all practical purposes, get out...
Access to barrier islands in Pinellas Co. restored, with restrictions
Access to the barrier island of Pinellas County has been restored, with restrictions.
995qyk.com
Hurricane Ian Preparations In Pinellas County
Pinellas County has shared preparation photos of shelter operations, travel restrictions, and lowering of Lake Seminole. As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, Pinellas County officials have been working hard finalizing preparations and evacuations. Pinellas County remains under a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning for Hurricane Ian....
Hurricane Ian pushing water out along Bayshore Boulevard, Hillsborough River
As the monstrous Hurricane Irma approached Florida's west coast in September 2017, Tampa Bay was emptied of water as strong offshores winds pushed the water into the Gulf of Mexico. Could Ian do the same?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tampa Bay mandatory evacuations expand, more shelters open ahead of Hurricane Ian
Just about all of South Tampa is now within a mandatory evacuation zone.
'We're not out of the woods yet': Tampa mayor urges residents to prepare for high winds and rain Wednesday night
She warned of unprecedented flooding when 18-20 inches of rain arrive tonight.
usf.edu
Counties across the Tampa area order mandatory hurricane evacuations
Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
No curfew in Hillsborough County
There will be no curfew for Hillsborough County, according to a night-time release from county officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tampa Bay area counties order mandatory, voluntary evacuations
Several Bay area counties have issued both mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders as much of the Tampa Bay area braces for high winds and storm surge as a result of Hurricane Ian.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
995qyk.com
Hurricane Ian Bringing Rain, High Winds and Power Outages to Tampa Bay
We are working closely with our news partner ABC Action News to bring you up to the minute information as Hurricane Ian hits Florida. Denis Phillips and his team are providing us breaking news and impacts being felt in Tampa Bay. The worst weather for the Tampa area will be tonight starting around 7pm. The storm will begin to weaken early tomorrow morning, according to the National Weather Service.
10NEWS
Downed powerline closes part of Hillsborough Avenue
TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough Avenue is closed between 22nd and 30th Streets north of Belmont Heights in Tampa. According to a post on Twitter from the Tampa Police Department, a downed power line and "snapped power pole" in the roadway caused the closure. Police are asking people to use...
Comments / 0