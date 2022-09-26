ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Government
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Tampa, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
995qyk.com

Polk County Updates Residents On Hurricane Ian Operations

As the track has shifted over the past few days, it’s become clear that Polk County will see more of an impact than our listeners along the water in Tampa Bay. County officials are updating the public on precautions to take and what services are still available. Wednesday Morning...
POLK COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Here’s Who To Call If Your Power Goes Out

TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here. Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here. Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592. WREC: Report online here and find your area’s WREC phone number. Now if you want to see what area’s are dealing with power outages, here...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cantore
CBS News

Hillsborough County initiates mandatory evacuations

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa Bay residents are getting ready for Hurricane Ian. Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties issued evacuation orders Monday morning. "It's better to be safe than to potentially risk your life. We've seen too many tragedies," said resident, Raquel Zapata. "For all practical purposes, get out...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Hurricane Ian Preparations In Pinellas County

Pinellas County has shared preparation photos of shelter operations, travel restrictions, and lowering of Lake Seminole. As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, Pinellas County officials have been working hard finalizing preparations and evacuations. Pinellas County remains under a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning for Hurricane Ian....
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Evacuation#Hurricane Preparedness#Tampa Bay Area#Hurricanes#Tolls#Tampa Bay Evacuations Due#Hurricane Ian#Https T Co Q1blpr8myx#Se
usf.edu

Counties across the Tampa area order mandatory hurricane evacuations

Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
fox13news.com

Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Hurricane Ian Bringing Rain, High Winds and Power Outages to Tampa Bay

We are working closely with our news partner ABC Action News to bring you up to the minute information as Hurricane Ian hits Florida. Denis Phillips and his team are providing us breaking news and impacts being felt in Tampa Bay. The worst weather for the Tampa area will be tonight starting around 7pm. The storm will begin to weaken early tomorrow morning, according to the National Weather Service.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Downed powerline closes part of Hillsborough Avenue

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough Avenue is closed between 22nd and 30th Streets north of Belmont Heights in Tampa. According to a post on Twitter from the Tampa Police Department, a downed power line and "snapped power pole" in the roadway caused the closure. Police are asking people to use...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy