furninfo.com
TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth
Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
argusjournal.com
Auto Parts 4less Group, Inc. Announces Partnership with Marketing Technology Firm Digital Ignite to Launch New Advertising Campaigns
LAS VEGAS, NV and CHARLESTON, SC, September 28, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) (“Company”, “FLES”) owner of AutoParts4Less.com, an automotive parts only marketplace, today announced it has partnered with Digital Ignite, a marketing technology company. Digital Ignite will lead a $1.2 million advertising campaign as the Auto Parts 4Less marketplace grows and challenges other big technology brands like Amazon.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Former Chili’s CEO Wyman Roberts joins drone delivery company
Wyman Roberts, who retired as CEO of Brinker International in June, has joined a drone delivery company. Roberts is now an advisor for Zipline, a San Francisco-based drone manufacturer and operator. Founded in 2014, it has focused on delivering medical supplies such as blood and vaccines and is moving into food and retail delivery. It calls itself the world’s largest commercial autonomous delivery system, with service in Rwanda, Ghana, Japan and the U.S.
Charlotte's Web Expands Its CBD Products Distribution In Partnership With Southern Glazer's
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWBHF CWEB has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Charlotte's Web CBD gummies, capsules and oil tinctures will be available through Southern Glazer's retail customer network. Southern Glazer's operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia reach consumers at...
Amazon’s new warehouse employee training exec used to manage private prisons
The treatment of Amazon employees has made headlines multiple times. AmazonBefore Amazon, the new director of learning and development spent five years as a manager at Corrections Corps of America.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
argusjournal.com
Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) Significantly Increases Its Equity Stake in Sumer Technologies, Inc., as the Ride-Sharing Company Readies Its Much Anticipated Innovative Zumr App For Q1 2023 U.S. Launch
LOS ANGELES, California, September 28, 2022 – McapMediaWire – Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is proud to announce that the company has tripled its equity ownership in the ride-sharing company, Sumer Technologies, Inc. Valiant Eagle acquired its initial stake in Sumer back in October 2021, as a way to gain exposure to the ever-growing ride-sharing industry.
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
FOXBusiness
Southwest Airlines COO stepping down amid leadership changes
Southwest Airlines announced Monday that its chief operating officer, Mike Van de Ven, will be stepping down. Van de Ven will step down as COO at the end of the month after serving in the position for about 14 years, the airline said in a press release. He is also giving up his role as president at the end of the year, at which time Southwest's CEO, Bob Jordan, will take over.
cntraveler.com
How Big Hotel Brands Are Rethinking the Meaning of Hospitality
At the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, a robot does it all. The hotel's resident automaton, MOBI, greets guests, escorts them to their rooms, and even delivers small amenities from a stowage compartment in its belly, providing service with a (digital) smile. During the pandemic, hotels everywhere made technological leaps to adapt to the times, and now things like contactless check-in and QR-code room-service menus are givens. But what about what's next? As the past two and a half years have shown, the ways we live and travel can change rapidly, which is why hotels are hard at work designing the guest experience of the future.
Commercial Observer
Proptech Founders and Investors Sour on the Sector: Survey
Even as many proptech startup founders, venture capitalists and traditional real estate companies agree that the industry needs technological innovation more than ever, macroeconomic headwinds have caused them to temper their enthusiasm for the sector, at least in the near future. This is according to MetaProp’s Mid-Year 2022 Confidence Index,...
getnews.info
Top entrepreneur Andrew Grayson makes waves as the founder of Six Pack Coverage
There is something for everyone at Six Pack Coverage, a leading media company helmed by Andrew Grayson. Coming from an impressive healthcare background with zero business knowledge, Andrew knew that the road to success wasn’t easy. He rolled with it anyway – determined to pave his own way and build an empire.
Benzinga
PENN Entertainment EVP and Chief Strategy Officer Sold $145K In Company Stock
Christopher Byron Rogers, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer at PENN Entertainment PENN, reported a large insider sell on September 26, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Rogers sold 4,994 shares of PENN Entertainment. The total transaction amounted to $145,525.
TechCrunch
EQT acquires Billtrust, a company automating the invoice-to-cash process, for $1.7B
Shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash upon Billtrust’s transition to a private company, a 64% premium above the September 27 closing price of $5.77. The company’s stock has remained relatively steady in recent years, hitting a high of around $19 a share in February 2021 before bottoming out at $4.51 in June.
US News and World Report
Amazon Plans to Close Several U.S. Call Centers - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is planning to close several call centers in the United States in a move toward remote working, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter. The shift to remote working across most industries was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic with cloud call center...
infomeddnews.com
Kevin Campbell Joins Vita Inclinata As Executive Vice President of Finance
Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of precision aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, today announced the appointment of Kevin Campbell as Executive Vice President of Finance. Kevin Campbell is an experienced financial executive with a strong mix of technical, operational, strategic, and commercial finance skills and a history of building,...
geekwire.com
Madrona Venture Labs spinout aims to take the pain out of insurance claims
Outbound AI has a prescription for one of the biggest headaches of the medical system: interacting with insurance companies and other payers to process claims. The Seattle startup emerged Tuesday with a software product, PayerVA Console, to help automate claims processing. The company, which spun out of Madrona Venture Labs with $7 million in seed funding more than a year ago, also plans to take on other rote tasks in healthcare.
Macy’s Launches Digital Marketplace, Further Expanding E-Commerce Potential
Macy’s has officially launched its new digital marketplace. First announced in November, the new digital marketplace on macys.com, offers customers a curated assortment of new brands, merchandise categories and products from third-party merchants and brand partners. According to the New York-based department store chain, its new digital marketplace gives customers easy access to more than 20 product categories and 400 new brands. Some of these brands include L’Occitane, LG, Samsung and Teaspressa. Macy’s said that it partnered with marketplace technology company Mirakl to create the platform, which provides third-party sellers the ability to integrate their products into Macy’s e-commerce architecture. “After a year...
Peloton's Marketing Head to Take Job at Design Software Firm Autodesk
Peloton Interactive’s global head of marketing, communications and memberships, Dara Treseder, will reportedly be leaving the firm after several other leaders of the company have done the same. Treseder joined the company in 2020 and will be leaving Oct. 4, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Sept. 26). Peloton...
Moxion Power Secures $100 Million Series B to Scale Clean Energy Manufacturing and Signs Strategic Partnership with Sunbelt Rentals
RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Moxion Power Co., a manufacturer of clean, mobile energy storage technology, today announced securing $100 million in Series B funding led by Tamarack Global along with participation from Moxion’s Series A lead-investor, Energy Impact Partners. Several significant investors participated in the round, including Sunbelt Rentals, Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Marubeni Ventures, Suffolk Technologies, and Rocketship.vc. Moxion Power will use the funding to scale production at its first two domestic manufacturing facilities to meet the increasing demand for its mobile energy storage product lineup. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005335/en/ Moxion Power’s mobile energy storage solution (Photo: Business Wire)
