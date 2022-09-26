ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

California governor approves farmworker unionization law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A broadly smiling California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined about two dozen jubilant, cheering farmworkers camped outside the state Capitol Wednesday to sign one of the most contentious bills before him this year, reversing course on a measure to help farmworkers unionize after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hochul: Overtime boost could help farm labor

Expanding overtime for farmworkers to kick in at 40 hours a week could help broaden the labor pool of agriculture workers in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said. The pending decision to lower the overtime threshold from 60 hours a week to 40 is not expected to be made for several weeks by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. But Hochul on Wednesday in a news conference said there would be benefits in doing so.
AGRICULTURE
Texas AG Ken Paxton fled from subpoena in truck, court record says

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday evening fled from being served a subpoena in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, according to many media reports, including one by the Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune, citing a federal court affidavit, reported that a process server named...
TEXAS STATE
Nearly 200 union workers at Sysco go on strike

Nearly 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco have walked off the job to protest unfair labor practices. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317 — which includes drivers and warehouse workers — could affect supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, hospitals and nursing homes.
VAN BUREN, NY
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Long-term care workers prepare for Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla — In Central Florida, long term care facilities are preparing to face the effects of Hurricane Ian, which Spectrum News 13 weather experts say will intensify as it heads north through the Gulf of Mexico throughout this evening. What You Need To Know. Long term care facilities...
ORLANDO, FL
Send us your Hurricane Ian photos

ORLANDO, Fla -- As Hurricane Ian continues is track towards Florida, we are looking for photos to show during our newscast and on our website/app to help illustrate what the conditions are like across the region. Here's what to do:. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical). Please...
FLORIDA STATE
Robin Vos
Robin
Donald Trump
Your guide to fall hikes in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — We’re only about a month away from a brilliant color explosion that takes over Wisconsin and its many parks every year. It’s one of the iconic moments the state is known for. To get you prepared to take it all in, here’s a list of...
WISCONSIN STATE
FEMA says it's ready to respond to Hurricane Ian

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday the federal government is ready to respond after Hurricane Ian hits Florida but called on residents who did not evacuate to take precautions to stay safe. What You Need To Know. The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said...
FLORIDA STATE
Images around Central Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has already made significant impacts on Florida with life-threatening storm surges and extreme winds. The strength of the storm is being felt all over the Central Florida. Below are images collected in Ian's wake as impacts continue to be reported across the region.
FLORIDA STATE
#Wisconsin Assembly#Republican#Committee
Osceola Co. residents prepare for potential storm impacts

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Several Central Florida homeowners began to prep their homes for storm damage Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Central Florida residents are preparing for possible storm impacts. Osceola County resident Alfredo Medina recalls significant flooding and damage caused by Hurricanes Irma and Charlie. The county...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Major Hurricane Ian bringing dangerous impacts right now

Hurricane Ian is causing dangerous impacts across much of Florida. The major hurricane will bring catastrophic storm surge, wind damage and heavy rain. We also expect life-threatening flooding. Our team of meteorologists answers your questions about what we're seeing what now and what's still to come.
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian will bring impacts to Central Florida this week

Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as outer bands and heavy rainfall fill into Central Florida. Ian is forecast to continue to strengthen in the Gulf, before making landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast on late Wednesday or Thursday. Our Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts...
FLORIDA STATE
COUNTY BY COUNTY: What to expect from Ian across Central Florida

Our Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts have broken down, by county, what to watch for as Hurricane Ian gets closer to landfall. For the latest forecast updates, you can check here. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Warning (Peak winds: Early Wednesday afternoon-early Friday morning) Winds: 55-70 mph, gusts to...
ENVIRONMENT

