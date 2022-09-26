Read full article on original website
California governor approves farmworker unionization law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A broadly smiling California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined about two dozen jubilant, cheering farmworkers camped outside the state Capitol Wednesday to sign one of the most contentious bills before him this year, reversing course on a measure to help farmworkers unionize after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported it.
Hochul: Overtime boost could help farm labor
Expanding overtime for farmworkers to kick in at 40 hours a week could help broaden the labor pool of agriculture workers in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said. The pending decision to lower the overtime threshold from 60 hours a week to 40 is not expected to be made for several weeks by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. But Hochul on Wednesday in a news conference said there would be benefits in doing so.
Texas AG Ken Paxton fled from subpoena in truck, court record says
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday evening fled from being served a subpoena in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, according to many media reports, including one by the Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune, citing a federal court affidavit, reported that a process server named...
Nearly 200 union workers at Sysco go on strike
Nearly 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco have walked off the job to protest unfair labor practices. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317 — which includes drivers and warehouse workers — could affect supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, hospitals and nursing homes.
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
Long-term care workers prepare for Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla — In Central Florida, long term care facilities are preparing to face the effects of Hurricane Ian, which Spectrum News 13 weather experts say will intensify as it heads north through the Gulf of Mexico throughout this evening. What You Need To Know. Long term care facilities...
Food prices are a concern as holidays approach, nation’s agriculture leaders say
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — If you have been to the store lately, you’ve seen higher prices hit just about every aisle. You’re not alone. The problem is not a regional problem, but a national one. According to the USDA, grocery store food prices are up 13.5% over...
Send us your Hurricane Ian photos
ORLANDO, Fla -- As Hurricane Ian continues is track towards Florida, we are looking for photos to show during our newscast and on our website/app to help illustrate what the conditions are like across the region. Here's what to do:. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical). Please...
Your guide to fall hikes in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — We’re only about a month away from a brilliant color explosion that takes over Wisconsin and its many parks every year. It’s one of the iconic moments the state is known for. To get you prepared to take it all in, here’s a list of...
FEMA says it's ready to respond to Hurricane Ian
The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday the federal government is ready to respond after Hurricane Ian hits Florida but called on residents who did not evacuate to take precautions to stay safe. What You Need To Know. The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said...
Images around Central Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has already made significant impacts on Florida with life-threatening storm surges and extreme winds. The strength of the storm is being felt all over the Central Florida. Below are images collected in Ian's wake as impacts continue to be reported across the region.
Live Updates: Winds pick up in Central Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to move through Florida, residents are seeing the worsening impacts. The storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
Osceola Co. residents prepare for potential storm impacts
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Several Central Florida homeowners began to prep their homes for storm damage Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Central Florida residents are preparing for possible storm impacts. Osceola County resident Alfredo Medina recalls significant flooding and damage caused by Hurricanes Irma and Charlie. The county...
Major Hurricane Ian bringing dangerous impacts right now
Hurricane Ian is causing dangerous impacts across much of Florida. The major hurricane will bring catastrophic storm surge, wind damage and heavy rain. We also expect life-threatening flooding. Our team of meteorologists answers your questions about what we're seeing what now and what's still to come.
Hurricane Ian will bring impacts to Central Florida this week
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as outer bands and heavy rainfall fill into Central Florida. Ian is forecast to continue to strengthen in the Gulf, before making landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast on late Wednesday or Thursday. Our Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts...
COUNTY BY COUNTY: What to expect from Ian across Central Florida
Our Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts have broken down, by county, what to watch for as Hurricane Ian gets closer to landfall. For the latest forecast updates, you can check here. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Warning (Peak winds: Early Wednesday afternoon-early Friday morning) Winds: 55-70 mph, gusts to...
