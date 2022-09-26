Breaking down every interception by Hendon Hooker at Virginia Tech, Tennessee

No. 12 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) hosted No. 22 Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

The Vols defeated Florida, 38-33, in Week 4.

Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU Oct. 8.

Tennessee redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker has completed 81-of-113 passing attempts for 1,193 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in 2022.

Hooker completed 206-of-302 passing attempts for 2,945 yards, 31 touchdowns and three interceptions for the Vols in 2021.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Hooker transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech on Jan. 7, 2021.

He totaled 2,894 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions from 2017-20 with the Hokies.

Vols Wire looks at Hooker’s 10 interceptions during his collegiate career with Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

2019 at Virginia

Second quarter: 2nd and 10 at Virginia Tech’s 46-yard line before halftime

2019 at Virginia

Fourth quarter: Half-roll, 3rd and 20 at Virginia Tech’s 46-yard line

2020 at Wake Forest

Second quarter: Ball went through the wide receivers’ hands on 3rd and 10 at Wake Forest’s 15-yard line

2020 at Wake Forest

Third quarter: Pump-fake, 1st and 10 at Wake Forest’s 37-yard line

2020 at Wake Forest

Fourth quarter: 3rd and 10 at Virginia Tech’s 16-yard line, down seven points at the end of the game

2020: versus Miami

Fourth quarter: Fake toss, 1st and 10 at Virginia Tech’s 25-yard line

2020: at Pittsburgh

Third quarter: Press coverage, 1st and 10 at Virginia Tech’s 42-yard line

2021 versus Pittsburgh

Fourth quarter: Down seven points, 2nd and 10 at Pittsburgh’s 34-yard line

2021 at Alabama

Fourth quarter: Down 14 points, 3rd and 3 at Alabama’s 43-yard line

2021 versus Georgia