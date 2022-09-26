Read full article on original website
Halloween Devil Cupcakes
Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. These Halloween Devil Cupcakes are the perfect sweet treat for your Halloween party! They are so easy to make and are sure to be a hit with all your guests!. If you love sweet Halloween...
Pear tart and banoffee pavlova: Chetna Makan’s easy baking recipes
Two easy baked puddings to see you through early autumn. First, my banana chocolate pavlova, a dreamy combination of banoffee on a chocolate-flavoured meringue – the combination of crunch, cream and caramel makes it outstandingly decadent, belying its simplicity. The tarte tatin, meanwhile, is ideal at this time of the year, using seasonal pears, which, when cooked with the star anise caramel, absorb the warmth of the spice. Dark chocolate and hazelnuts add drama, as do lashings of fresh cream or ice-cream.
Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars
If you're anything like me, sweets are a staple in your life. When this time of year rolls around one thing I always seem to crave is pie. This pecan bar recipe takes the classic pecan pie and turns it into bars that are perfect for gatherings. Something about being able to pick it up and bite into it without the use of a fork makes it more satisfying.
thecountrycook.net
Copycat Chocolate Cupcake Cookies
Soft, moist and huge, these Copycat Chocolate Cupcake Cookies are a mix between your favorite cupcake and a cookie. With a chocolate topping and a tasty yellow cake flavored cookie, this is the cookie you won't be able to resist!. A MASHUP OF CAKE AND COOKIE. When it comes to...
Epicurious
Simple Bread Pudding With Melted Ice Cream Sauce
Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 1 hour 5 minutes, plus cooling time. Bread pudding is a delicious and satisfying way to use up. , but it’s also an easy, crowd-pleasing dessert that’s worth making for a special occasion. I keep things simple here with brioche and a custard that’s gently spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Challah would also be a great option. The best bread for bread pudding is soft and tender—avoid using hearty sourdough or dense rye breads.
This Sweet Potato Bread Recipe Is Perfect For Fall Gatherings
Sweet potatoes are fantastically versatile. They make excellent fries, a tasty taco filling and even a particularly luscious breakfast pancake. Take advantage of their adaptable nature with this recipe for sweet potato bread from Kitchn. If you’ve got a bake sale coming up, this will be a nice alternative to the usual pumpkin and zucchini breads.
No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe
If you are looking for a really easy way to make ice cream in the comfort of your own home, then look no further than this no-churn chocolate ice cream. There are so many things to love about this ice cream recipe, including the fact that it takes just a few easy steps. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this should be no problem to make.
princesspinkygirl.com
No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
This easy no bake Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe is prepared in only 15 minutes using classic cheesecake ingredients to create a light and creamy filling that sits inside a crunchy graham crust. Full of fall flavor and plenty of pumpkin spice, this delicious dessert sets in the freezer while you walk...
msn.com
How to Make Witch Hat Cupcakes: A Delicious and Spooktacular Recipe
Looking for a delicious and spooktacular recipe to make this Halloween? Look no further than witch hat cupcakes! These tasty treats are easy to make and will be sure to wow your friends and family. In this blog post, we will show you how to make witch hat cupcakes step by step. So get ready to bake up some fun!
Homemade dinner rolls
To me, there's almost nothing more tempting than a platter full of fresh homemade dinner rolls. I just absolutely love fresh bread! The fragrant scent of these rolls baking is always so gratifying, and when they're done baking, the taste is absolutely satisfying!
recipesgram.com
Espresso Chocolate Mousse
This easy espresso chocolate mousse is an ideal breakfast – you have 2 in 1! An espresso coffee and energetic chocolate meal! If you like espresso just like my husband does – this dessert will easily become your favorite sweet treat! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mrs Hinch fans share hack to get rid of condensation from windows - and it costs £1
As autumn arrives and the weather gets colder, chances are you will have noticed condensation is starting to build up on your windows, particularly in the morning. As well as being really annoying, it can actually cause mould to grow around your windows, so it's no surprise people are desperate for cheap ways to stop the water droplets forming in the first place.
Banana Bread Baked Oats
TikTok does it again! From baked feta pasta to an unbelievable cinnamon roll hack to Pasta Queen recipes galore, TikTok is teeming with totally crave-worthy food content. And the most recent thing that made me swoon is baked oats. I cooked my way through several versions and finally came up with my own spin.
Keto-Friendly Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bomb Recipe
Keto Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bombs are perfect for any occasion. Even when you are on a strict keto diet, feel satisfied with these frozen treats!. These fat bombs take 15 minutes to prepare and 1 hour 15 minutes to chill. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Real Simple
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
princesspinkygirl.com
Sheet Pan Pie
This Sheet Pan Pie recipe has the same fruity flavor and pretty appearance of a round pie dessert but is prepared using a shortcut in a rectangular jelly roll pan and sliced into squares for simple serving. Using a store-bought crust and canned blueberry pie filling, it is so quick...
therecipecritic.com
Impossible Pie
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Don’t be fooled by the name, this impossible pie is one of the easiest pies you’ll ever make! Called “impossible” because it magically forms its own crust, you can have this pie ready for the oven in just 7 minutes. This pie is a classic for a reason- the creamy custard filling and crunchy topping are irresistible!
The Daily South
Maw's Cabbage Rolls
Writer Maria Lewczyk shares her family's treasured recipe for cabbage rolls. She also shares how this recipe has been shaped by the people and places her family have experienced—and how she's come to love the humble dish's power to connect strangers and family alike. Read her essay about Maw and the delicious meals she's made for generations.
12tomatoes.com
Butter Pecan Praline Poke Cake
That sticky sweet flavor runs allll the way through. So here’s the thing about a poke cake — you literally poke holes all over it so that the frosting or glaze or filling that you pour over the top soaks down right into the very cake itself. Genius, right? And with this Butter Pecan Praline Poke Cake, you’re going to want every little bit of that glaze you can get. It’s a sweet, buttery, gooey dessert — the kind of deliciously sticky thing you find yourself craving all the time. But good news! Thanks to a few kitchen shortcuts, it’s also a super easy dessert to make.
msn.com
A molten lava cake recipe that's simple, and gluten-free
Baking gluten-free doesn’t have to break the bank. This simple molten lava cake offers a light and fluffy exterior with a deeply rich, fudge-y interior. Paired with whipped or ice cream, the dessert feels fancy without the work of delicate pastry. And the best part, it is best eaten warm from the oven — no need to wait.
