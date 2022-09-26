Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Hurricane Ian Impacts Local HS Football Schedules
Due to the possibility of inclement weather, several area high schools football games have been rescheduled. This list will be updated as more information becomes available. All Varsity football games will be played on Thursday, September 29th. The JV football games will be moved to Monday, October 3rd. (Gaston County...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Reunion planned for South Iredell's state championship football team
South Iredell High School will hold a 10-year reunion for the 2012 2AA state championship-winning football team on Oct. 14. The school is hosting coaches, players, cheerleaders, the athletic trainer and athletic director from that season. They will be recognized at halftime of the Kannapolis A.L. Brown game but will have a meet and greet prior to the contest.
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
Local school districts move football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Gaston County, Richmond County, and Iredell-Statesville schools announced changes to their football game schedules in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. CMS said it will be moving all of its varsity football games this week. The district says all scheduled varsity games on Friday, Sept. 30 have been...
Panthers snap a losing streak; why West Charlotte won't have any home games this season
West Charlotte High School's homecoming game will be played this Thursday... at crosstown Waddell High School. Students and fans are upset that for the second year in a row, the historic and predominantly Black school won’t have any home football games. That's even though the school has a recently...
Bulls punch ticket to Vegas with 10-1 rout Of Knights
Charlotte, N.C. — Bulls designated hitter Josh Lowe lashed three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs, while Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Roman Quinn drove in four runs, including a big three-run homer and starting pitcher Taj Bradley fired six quality innings as Durham clinched the International League East Division with a 10-1 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday evening at Truist Field.
mytjnow.com
Competitors travel to Winthrop Coliseum to attend the largest Ultimate Event in SC history
Despite a “minimal marketing” effort, 225 people attended the Winthrop Coliseum’s first esports event on Sept. 17. In what was meant to be a test event “to learn if the Coliseum could handle the capacity (bandwidth and power – which I’m still anxious about),” Sheila Burkhalter said. But, the event has now become the largest Ultimate Event in South Carolina history.
WBTV
Community remembers Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting
Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 2 storm on Monday. Pink Energy closes, WBTV answers what customers should do next. A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. Residents react to 15-year-old girl being killed in Lancaster drive-by Updated: 11 hours ago.
WBTV
Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The EpiCentre, located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, has recently been one of the focal points for redevelopment in a rapidly growing and changing Queen City. However, moving forward with any plans for redevelopment has not been easy. The 302,324 square-foot site’s future has been...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!
Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
WBTV
One killed, one injured in crash on I-485 near John St. in Matthews
It’s blocking the road from Darblay to Henderson Park roads. CATS bus driver has medical emergency, collides with school bus in south Charlotte, officials say. Three people were injured in this Wednesday morning crash. I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022...
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
kannapolisnc.gov
New Development Coming to Kannapolis
Insite Properties Projects $500 Million in Private Investment. During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more. This goal of creating a healthy and vibrant economy has come to fruition and has resulted in generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for dozens of small businesses, and industries of all sizes. Companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline, Prime Beverage, and others are now part of our community.
Emergency officials prepare for storm
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
WBTV
Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte
A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
WBTV
Roads closed due to large water main break in west Charlotte, almost 50 customers without water
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water crews are responding to a large water main break in west Charlotte, officials say. Crews are at the scene on Beatties Ford Road near Russell Avenue and traffic delays are expected throughout the area with both directions of the road closed. The water main...
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
country1037fm.com
Huntersville, North Carolina Could Be Getting A ‘Cheesecake Factory’ Restaurant
According to WSOC TV, the rumors about the Cheesecake Factory adding a location at Birkdale Village in Huntersville might be true. A pending building permit has been filed in Mecklenburg County for a project called Birkdale Village Cheesecake Factory. It lists 8701 Townley Road as the address. That 8,579-square-foot space...
