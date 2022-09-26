Read full article on original website
939theeagle.com
Safety and license plate readers are topics at Missouri transportation conference in Columbia
Hundreds of people are expected to be in Columbia for the next three days for Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which opens Tuesday afternoon at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesman Cole Duenckel tells 939 the Eagle that 400 to 500 professionals...
939theeagle.com
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
Missouri woman injured after semi, SUV crash
HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Monday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 International semi driven by Billie L. Cronk, 80, Maryville, was westbound on U.S. 59 a mile and one half east of Craig. A westbound Dodge...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop H team, wins “Border War Top Cop Shoot out”
The Highway Patrol, Troop H team, won the Border Wars Top Cop Shoot Out at Range Tec of Mercer over the weekend. The team received the Border War Top Cop trophy as a unit, and individual team members received personal trophies. The Border War Top Cop trophy will remain with...
kjluradio.com
Construction worker falls off Rocheport bridge into Missouri River
A construction worker suffers minor injuries after falling from the Rocheport Bridge. MoDOT says an employee of Lunda Construction Company suffered an apparent equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River Tuesday morning. Officials call the incident a “freak accident.” The worker was taken to the hospital. Construction...
See a Deer Stand Called “The Tin Can” Available Now in Missouri
I'm not a sales person or a real estate maverick. That being said, I've found what I believe to be a very interesting tin building in Missouri that just happens to be available now if you are quite partial to seeing deer. Outcast Land just shared this new video on...
khqa.com
Free diapers for families in need
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — First it was meat, and now it’s diapers. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is offering free diapers to income-qualifying parents in 12 Missouri counties. In addition to qualifying by income, clients must make an appointment for a NECAC intake assessment, take a...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
Missouri receives around $35.7 million for electric vehicle chargers
The state of Missouri is receiving around $35.7 million to add more electric vehicle charging ports along highways in the state.
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy
A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
khqa.com
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has seen an increase in calls in Missouri
Jefferson City — The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formally known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, has received its first full month of service report from the Department of Mental Health this week. The report shows the lifeline has seen an increase in calls by 34% compared to...
flatlandkc.org
Recreational Marijuana Amendment Sparks Support in Rural Missouri
Marijuana Legalization Has Support Across the State, Not Just in the Metros. In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. His new plan: cannabis. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was...
khqa.com
87K pounds of meat recalled in Illinois, Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri. Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois is recalling various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, September 27th, 2022
(Kansas City, MO) -- The top Republican in the Missouri House is asking the U-S Attorney’s Office to shut down the troubled Agape Boarding School. The Missouri Independent reports House Speaker Rob Vescovo wrote U-S Attorney Teresa Moore of the Western District last week insisting that federal intervention may be the only way to protect the students at the school now. Vescovo says in his letter that Cedar County Judge David Munton, who has delayed the case, made closing the school seem like an “an unobtainable goal.” The Christian reformed school in southwest Missouri is facing allegations of abuse and sexual assault by several former students.
kfmo.com
Motorcycle Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 65 year old Robert L. Ludwig, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in St. Francois County Saturday night just after 10 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Ludwig was headed south on Berry Road, at Primrose Road, when he attempted to make a right turn onto Primrose. It's reported he was going too fast for road conditions and failed to negotiate a right turn. The motorcycle began to skid and rolled over onto it's top. Ludwig was partially thrown from the vehicle when it came to rest blocking Primrose Road. Ludwig was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
khqa.com
Red Cross volunteers from Missouri head to Florida ahead of Ian
Red Cross responders from Missouri headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday morning, more than 20 volunteers and staff from the American Red Cross from the Missouri and Arkansas regions were headed to Florida. Forty more are on standby. Twenty other disaster responders were in Puerto Rico to...
KTLO
Deadline for Missouri gas tax refund is Friday
Missouri residents have until Friday to turn in gas receipts to the Department of Revenue if they would like to participate in the gas tax return. According to KYTV/KSPR, receipts from any gas purchases made between October 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 are eligible and must show the exact number of gallons purchased. Participants will receive $0.025, per gallon in return.
khqa.com
Boat captain charged in Illinois woman's parasailing death
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew. Authorities allege that Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, cut the line holding Supraja Alaparthi and...
KFVS12
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you only have a few more days to turn those into the Department of Revenue. In October, the gas tax rate increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5...
