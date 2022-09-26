ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman injured after semi, SUV crash

HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Monday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 International semi driven by Billie L. Cronk, 80, Maryville, was westbound on U.S. 59 a mile and one half east of Craig. A westbound Dodge...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Construction worker falls off Rocheport bridge into Missouri River

A construction worker suffers minor injuries after falling from the Rocheport Bridge. MoDOT says an employee of Lunda Construction Company suffered an apparent equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River Tuesday morning. Officials call the incident a “freak accident.” The worker was taken to the hospital. Construction...
ROCHEPORT, MO
khqa.com

Free diapers for families in need

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — First it was meat, and now it’s diapers. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is offering free diapers to income-qualifying parents in 12 Missouri counties. In addition to qualifying by income, clients must make an appointment for a NECAC intake assessment, take a...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy

A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
LEBANON, MO
flatlandkc.org

Recreational Marijuana Amendment Sparks Support in Rural Missouri

Marijuana Legalization Has Support Across the State, Not Just in the Metros. In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. His new plan: cannabis. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

87K pounds of meat recalled in Illinois, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri. Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois is recalling various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made...
ILLINOIS STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, September 27th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) -- The top Republican in the Missouri House is asking the U-S Attorney’s Office to shut down the troubled Agape Boarding School. The Missouri Independent reports House Speaker Rob Vescovo wrote U-S Attorney Teresa Moore of the Western District last week insisting that federal intervention may be the only way to protect the students at the school now. Vescovo says in his letter that Cedar County Judge David Munton, who has delayed the case, made closing the school seem like an “an unobtainable goal.” The Christian reformed school in southwest Missouri is facing allegations of abuse and sexual assault by several former students.
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

Motorcycle Wreck in St. Francois County

(St. Francois County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 65 year old Robert L. Ludwig, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in St. Francois County Saturday night just after 10 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Ludwig was headed south on Berry Road, at Primrose Road, when he attempted to make a right turn onto Primrose. It's reported he was going too fast for road conditions and failed to negotiate a right turn. The motorcycle began to skid and rolled over onto it's top. Ludwig was partially thrown from the vehicle when it came to rest blocking Primrose Road. Ludwig was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Red Cross volunteers from Missouri head to Florida ahead of Ian

Red Cross responders from Missouri headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday morning, more than 20 volunteers and staff from the American Red Cross from the Missouri and Arkansas regions were headed to Florida. Forty more are on standby. Twenty other disaster responders were in Puerto Rico to...
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Deadline for Missouri gas tax refund is Friday

Missouri residents have until Friday to turn in gas receipts to the Department of Revenue if they would like to participate in the gas tax return. According to KYTV/KSPR, receipts from any gas purchases made between October 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 are eligible and must show the exact number of gallons purchased. Participants will receive $0.025, per gallon in return.
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Boat captain charged in Illinois woman's parasailing death

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew. Authorities allege that Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, cut the line holding Supraja Alaparthi and...
KFVS12

How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you only have a few more days to turn those into the Department of Revenue. In October, the gas tax rate increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

