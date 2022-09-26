ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan, MN

swnewsmedia.com

Sabers upset a ranked conference team, showing improvement

The Shakopee volleyball team is making progress in what has been a rebuilding campaign. The Sabers earned their best win of the season Sept. 22 with a five-set home victory (25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 15-11) in South Suburban Conference play over No. 9-ranked Rosemount.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Hubmen making gains on the kick field with playoffs coming up

The Jordan boys soccer team has passed the midway point of the season, snapping a three-game slide Sept. 24. Logan Rietschel scored a pair of goals to lead the Hubmen to a 2-1 home win over St. Peter. It was the junior’s team-leading ninth and 10th goals of the season.
JORDAN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Lakers end losing skid, but still struggling to score consistently

The Prior Lake boys soccer team is still trying to find its way on the offensive end with the playoffs nearing. The Lakers snapped a seven-game losing streak with back-to-back home victories — 1-0 over Chanhassen Sept. 17 and 4-0 over Burnsville Sept. 20 in South Suburban Conference play.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Prior Lake is fourth at top invite, keeps its SSC win streak intact

The Prior Lake girls swimming team kept its long South Suburban Conference win streak intact Sept. 22 and followed that with a strong showing at the Maroon & Gold Invitational. The No. 6-ranked Lakers finished fourth out of 12 teams at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center with 233 points....
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Jake Bettin is finding the net for Southwest Christian boys' soccer

When the weather gets colder and the snow starts to fall, Jake Bettin enjoys taking a break from soccer in the winter by snowboarding with his friends at Hyland Hills in Bloomington. That time can wait, however, as Bettin is looking to help Southwest Christian defend its Class A boys’...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Champ again: Goede secures his ninth straight points title

Jacob Goede's dominance in the Late Models division at Elko Speedway continued Sept. 24. It was championship night at the oval track in New Market, and Goede came away with his ninth straight season points title in the Late Models division. The driver from Carver finished the year with 1,283 points, which was 54 better than Chad Walen of Prior Lake.
CARVER, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Efficient Lakers stay unbeaten with a dominant home victory

The Prior Lake football team was efficient in winning its fourth straight game to open the season. Senior Luke Crosby threw for 136 yards and a touchdown and senior Grayson Spronk rushed for three scores in the No. 3-ranked Lakers' 31-10 home win over Lakeville North Sept. 23.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Chanhassen volleyball propelled by six-game win streak

Coming into the 2022 season, the Chanhassen volleyball program was a team experiencing somewhat of a youth movement. With only four seniors on the roster, the Storm are relying on their senior leaders as well as underclassmen to perform well on the court, and they are confident in how the team has melded together.
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Second straight shutout for Shakopee on the gridiron

The Shakopee football team earned a second straight shutout victory Sept. 23, dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Sabers ran for 328 total yards and held Edina to just 125 yards in total offense in a 26-0 home win over the Hornets. Eighth-ranked Shakopee improved to 3-1 with some big games coming up.
SHAKOPEE, MN
gophersports.com

Meet the Newcomers: Maddie Kaiser

Minnesota Women's Hockey is introducing Gopher fans to the newcomers this season. Get to know Andover, Minn., native and Holy Family alum Maddie Kaiser.
ANDOVER, MN
swnewsmedia.com

New era for Dolce Vita Wine Shop in Chaska

Dolce Vita Wine Shop, a staple in downtown Chaska since 2006, was on the market for two years before it was recently sold to Georgia businessman Sean Hayden — ushering in a new era for the shop and bittersweet farewells to longtime founder and owner Dan Keyport. Keyport is...
CHASKA, MN
msureporter.com

From airplanes in the night sky to a plane in Mankato￼

The bonfire was canceled, but the concert carried on, bringing “Airplanes,” “Nothin” on you,’ and “Price Tag” to life on stage. To celebrate the 2022 Homecoming game, Minnesota State University, Mankato invited rapper B.o.B to perform. For students, the Homecoming concert can be...
MANKATO, MN
swnewsmedia.com

King of Glory Lutheran Church welcomes new pastor

King of Glory Lutheran Church in Shakopee is welcoming a new pastor. Pastor Sam Willard is joining the church, which has been without a pastor for nearly a year. Pastor Willard will be at the 10:15 a.m. Sunday service at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 2488 Vierling Drive E. in Shakopee.
SHAKOPEE, MN
106.9 KROC

Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M

Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
HUTCHINSON, MN

