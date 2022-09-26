Read full article on original website
Sabers upset a ranked conference team, showing improvement
The Shakopee volleyball team is making progress in what has been a rebuilding campaign. The Sabers earned their best win of the season Sept. 22 with a five-set home victory (25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 15-11) in South Suburban Conference play over No. 9-ranked Rosemount.
Struggling Blaze kickers are still looking for their first victory
One of the goals for the Burnsville boys soccer team this fall was to finish the season with a winning record. That won't happen as the Blaze has dropped its first 11 games this fall and has started 0-6 in the South Suburban Conference.
Hubmen making gains on the kick field with playoffs coming up
The Jordan boys soccer team has passed the midway point of the season, snapping a three-game slide Sept. 24. Logan Rietschel scored a pair of goals to lead the Hubmen to a 2-1 home win over St. Peter. It was the junior’s team-leading ninth and 10th goals of the season.
Lakers end losing skid, but still struggling to score consistently
The Prior Lake boys soccer team is still trying to find its way on the offensive end with the playoffs nearing. The Lakers snapped a seven-game losing streak with back-to-back home victories — 1-0 over Chanhassen Sept. 17 and 4-0 over Burnsville Sept. 20 in South Suburban Conference play.
Prior Lake is fourth at top invite, keeps its SSC win streak intact
The Prior Lake girls swimming team kept its long South Suburban Conference win streak intact Sept. 22 and followed that with a strong showing at the Maroon & Gold Invitational. The No. 6-ranked Lakers finished fourth out of 12 teams at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center with 233 points....
Jake Bettin is finding the net for Southwest Christian boys' soccer
When the weather gets colder and the snow starts to fall, Jake Bettin enjoys taking a break from soccer in the winter by snowboarding with his friends at Hyland Hills in Bloomington. That time can wait, however, as Bettin is looking to help Southwest Christian defend its Class A boys’...
Champ again: Goede secures his ninth straight points title
Jacob Goede's dominance in the Late Models division at Elko Speedway continued Sept. 24. It was championship night at the oval track in New Market, and Goede came away with his ninth straight season points title in the Late Models division. The driver from Carver finished the year with 1,283 points, which was 54 better than Chad Walen of Prior Lake.
Efficient Lakers stay unbeaten with a dominant home victory
The Prior Lake football team was efficient in winning its fourth straight game to open the season. Senior Luke Crosby threw for 136 yards and a touchdown and senior Grayson Spronk rushed for three scores in the No. 3-ranked Lakers' 31-10 home win over Lakeville North Sept. 23.
Chanhassen volleyball propelled by six-game win streak
Coming into the 2022 season, the Chanhassen volleyball program was a team experiencing somewhat of a youth movement. With only four seniors on the roster, the Storm are relying on their senior leaders as well as underclassmen to perform well on the court, and they are confident in how the team has melded together.
Second straight shutout for Shakopee on the gridiron
The Shakopee football team earned a second straight shutout victory Sept. 23, dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Sabers ran for 328 total yards and held Edina to just 125 yards in total offense in a 26-0 home win over the Hornets. Eighth-ranked Shakopee improved to 3-1 with some big games coming up.
Blaze stays even on the gridiron after splitting last two games
The Burnsville football team held Woodbury to just one offensive touchdown Sept. 23. But two big plays for the No. 7-ranked Royals turned out to the difference in a 20-7 home win over the Blaze.
Meet the Newcomers: Maddie Kaiser
Minnesota Women's Hockey is introducing Gopher fans to the newcomers this season. Get to know Andover, Minn., native and Holy Family alum Maddie Kaiser.
PJ Fleck, Gophers want fans to 'Stripe Out' Huntington Bank Stadium against Purdue
MINNEAPOLIS - PJ Fleck has been consistent with many things in his five-plus seasons as the University of Minnesota football coach, but one message might be above all others: Block out the external noise, the internal message has to be way louder. That message will be put to the test...
Development may bring changes to Stonebrooke Golf Club in 2023
Stonebrooke Golf Club at 2693 County Road 79. Courtesy of Stonebrooke Golf Club. Stonebrooke Golf Club near Shakopee could undergo changes in 2023 with new lots recently created for housing development on the property. The Scott County Board of Commissioners last week approved plans for the Waters Edge Estates development,...
New era for Dolce Vita Wine Shop in Chaska
Dolce Vita Wine Shop, a staple in downtown Chaska since 2006, was on the market for two years before it was recently sold to Georgia businessman Sean Hayden — ushering in a new era for the shop and bittersweet farewells to longtime founder and owner Dan Keyport. Keyport is...
Lamborghini Huracan | Spotted in Chanhassen, Minnesota
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
From airplanes in the night sky to a plane in Mankato￼
The bonfire was canceled, but the concert carried on, bringing “Airplanes,” “Nothin” on you,’ and “Price Tag” to life on stage. To celebrate the 2022 Homecoming game, Minnesota State University, Mankato invited rapper B.o.B to perform. For students, the Homecoming concert can be...
King of Glory Lutheran Church welcomes new pastor
King of Glory Lutheran Church in Shakopee is welcoming a new pastor. Pastor Sam Willard is joining the church, which has been without a pastor for nearly a year. Pastor Willard will be at the 10:15 a.m. Sunday service at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 2488 Vierling Drive E. in Shakopee.
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M
Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
