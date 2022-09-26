Read full article on original website
Student organizations respond to viral Tennessee Tech drag show video
Lambda GSA along with Tech Players- the school's official drama club- says the president never reached out to find out what exactly happened before he released his statement.
New York Times Bestselling Author Kathleen Glasgow Visits Cumberland
Cumberland University hosted New York Times best selling author Kathleen Glasgow Monday, Sept. 27 in partnership with the university’s Creative and Professional Writing department. The department has been awarded a grant every year since 2019 from The Hays Foundation of Nashville that funds “The Art of Life” (TAL) outreach program in Wilson County high schools. It’s most recent award was for $150,000. As the grant’s inaugural award-winning applicant, the Creative and Professional Writing program is able to host a writer-in-residence each semester.
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
Tennessee State’s Freshmen Class Has More Black First-Year Students Than Some Universities Entire Minority Population
This fall, Tennessee State University anticipates the enrollment of over 3,300 new Tigers to the TSU family. This freshmen class is one of the largest among HBCUs and the largest in the history of the university. This number does not take into account the 1,000 plus graduates who registered for classes for the 2022-2023 academic school year or the close to 400 transfer students.
Williamson County Schools ranked third best in state
Several Middle Tennessee school districts have been ranked as the best in the state.
Best private high schools in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
Smyrna Based Contour Airlines Announces Largest Expansion in Company History
Smyrna – Smyrna based Contour Airlines recently celebrated the company’s largest expansion with the introduction of service in seven markets across the eastern U.S., connecting the small communities to major airports in Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and Philadelphia through an interline agreement with American Airlines. “This is a historic...
Wine On The Westside in Cookeville Will Not Happen This Year
Cookeville Cityscape’s Wine on the Westside event will not happen this year. Board Chair Tiffany Davidson said it was a disappointing decision, but supply chain issues caused issues in securing materials needed to host the event. “We changed the date of Wine on the Westside from August to October...
Supply Chain Issues Force Cancellation of Wine on The WestSide￼
Cookeville – Wine on The WestSide is a tradition in Cookeville, Tn. Craft beer lovers and wine adorers gather yearly to enjoy the best of both offered around the Upper Cumberland area. Described as a “street party” where you can “sip and stroll”, last year people from all around gathered in Cookeville’s WestSide cultural district to enjoy the featured 125 wines and craft beers, 35 tasting tents, two live bands, DJ and food samplings.
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
National college football analyst throws some major shade at Tennessee after win over Florida
The Tennessee Vols are suddenly one of the “it teams” in college football after taking down the Florida Gators this past weekend. Tennessee is now 4-0 and ranked No. 8 in the nation. It’s the first time the Vols have been 4-0 since 2016. And it’s the program’s highest ranking since the 2006 season when Tennessee was ranked No. 7 at one point.
Middle Tennessee football coach Rick Stockstill: Miami 'gave us $1.5 million but they got 1.6 yards per carry'
Last Saturday, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the weekend, taking down the Miami Hurricanes, 45-31. During a recent interview on Nashville’s 104.5 The Zone, Blue Raiders coach Rick Stockstill took a shot at the Hurricanes. “They ran for 194 yards against...
Cookeville Water Department Addresses Water Discoloration
Cookeville Water Department customers experiencing discolored water Monday do not have reason for concern. Water Department Director Barry Turner said the discoloration occurred after a water main break on Sunday. “That sort of caused some reverse flow on one of the lines and increased velocity by having one of the...
What’s Going On At Greenbrier Middle School? Smokey Has The Scoop
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Construction is underway at Greenbrier Middle School as the school adds a new 31,312-square-foot expansion to their campus. The new facility is being built at the rear of the school’s main campus and, according to Robertson County Schools PIO Jim Bellis, the addition will include 15 new classrooms and a theater.
Cast your vote for News 2’s Meaghan Thomas in the 2022 Oticon Focus on People Awards
News 2 Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 Oticon Focus on People Awards, a national competition that recognizes individuals who are helping to change perceptions of what it means to live with hearing loss.
Complaint filed to remove Alderman, exposed for using racial slurs, from city council
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A complaint has been filed with a Sumner Count judge to force an alderman, exposed in a series of WSMV4 Investigations for repeatedly using racial slurs, to step down from Portland’s city council. But the complaint has nothing to do with Alderman Thomas Dillard’s racist...
Chapel Hill residents call for changes to railroad crossing
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live here are raising concerns about a railroad overpass after three siblings died there on Saturday. Those who take the route everyday said it is a dangerous road and believe the crash could have been prevented. Tina Foster said she travels Depot Street...
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Vertical Coffee Company Expansion Taking Next Step Following Rezoning
Vertical Coffee Company’s expansion taking the next step after a Cookeville Planning Commission approved a rezoning. Developer Lauren Metts said the tenants were having difficulty getting the signage they desired due to restrictions at its current zoning. She said now that the rezoning takes away those requirements, she said the goal is to get Vertical Coffee Company moved into the expanded location as soon as its signage is complete.
