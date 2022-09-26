Evaluating the Treatment Evolution of Myasthenia Gravis and Use of Immunosuppressants: Nicholas Silvestri, MD, FAAN

Read full article on original website
Related
neurologylive.com
New Treatments for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Emma Ciafaloni, MD
New Treatments for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Emma Ciafaloni, MD The professor of Neurology and Pediatrics at University of Rochester Medical Center discusses the new and future treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “These are all strategies that are really advancing very rapidly. I...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
contagionlive.com
Rebound of COVID-19 After Treatment With Paxlovid
COVID-19 viral load rebound occurred in 2.3% of nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) recipients and in 1.7% of placebo recipients. The recurrence of COVID-19 clinical symptoms after completing treatment is a cause for concern. Rebound COVID-19 infection after nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) therapy famously occurred in President Joe Biden, bringing national attention to the Pfizer treatment.
MedicalXpress
First-of-its-kind study finds a treatment effective for rheumatoid arthritis patients with lung disease
For the first time, researchers have shown that a class of anti-fibrotic drugs slows the progression of interstitial lung disease (ILD) in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Research conducted in part at National Jewish Health showed that pirfenidone was safe and effective in these patients. The study, published earlier this month in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, is the first prospective treatment trial of patients with RA-ILD.
Healthline
Beyond SSRIs: How the Newest Antidepressants Work
Antidepressants are medications that can help relieve depression symptoms, like fatigue and emotional numbness. as the first SSRI, and for the next 30 years, many experts considered SSRIs the “modern” antidepressant. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two new antidepressants,. . There’s also been renewed...
MedicalXpress
Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory
Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
verywellhealth.com
Managing Treatment-Resistant Depression
Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) occurs when major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment does not work. There is no official definition or set criteria for TRD, but the measure often used is an inadequate response to at least two trials of antidepressant medications. The term "treatment-resistant depression" is not frequently used in clinical...
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
neurologylive.com
Vaccinated Individuals With Myasthenia Gravis With COVID-19 Infection are More at Health Risk
Adults with myasthenia gravis who contracted COVID-19 were at twice the risk of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death based on data from a recent population-based study. According to a recent population-based study using administrative health data in Ontario, Canada, adult participants with myasthenia gravis (MG) and who also contracted COVID-19 were twice the risk of hospitalization of matched controls.1 The patients with MG and infected with COVID-19 were also more at risk of ICU admission and death in comparison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deep Brain Stimulation Effective in Treating OCD: Study
Deep brain stimulation could be the best way to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), according to research from Baylor College of Medicine, Texas. The study suggests that it can halve the symptoms of the debilitating mental health condition, characterized by intrusive and persistent obsessive thoughts along with repeated behavior patterns. It is thought to affect up to 3 percent of people.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study
Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
neurologylive.com
Overcoming Difficulties in the Care Paradigm for Insomnia: Ashgan Elshinawy, DO
The pulmonologist at Penn Medicine provided commentary on the pressing issues clinicians continue to face when treating patients with insomnia. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. "This drug, even though it works for so many of my patients, may not work for you, so don’t get frustrated—there are other medications we can try. It’s their impatience, their eagerness, their anxiety [which drives that frustration].”
ScienceBlog.com
PTSD, substance misuse associated with cellular marker for early death in vets
Psychiatric symptoms and diagnoses increase risk for premature morbidity and mortality. Now a new study has found that trauma-exposed Veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and externalizing psychiatric disorders, like substance use disorders and antisocial personality disorder, are at greater risk for early death. “Our study found that PTSD and comorbid...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
At-home Gait Monitor May Track Progression, Treatment Response
Continuously monitoring the gait of Parkinson’s disease patients in their homes using a wireless device is feasible and may provide more sensitive measurements of disease progression and treatment response, according to a new study. The device, which monitors fluctuations in motor function by tracking gait speed, may improve disease...
Nature.com
Evaluation of brain structure and metabolism in currently depressed adults with a history of childhood trauma
Structural differences in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC), anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), hippocampus, and amygdala were reported in adults who experienced childhood trauma; however, it is unknown whether metabolic differences accompany these structural differences. This multimodal imaging study examined structural and metabolic correlates of childhood trauma in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD). Participants with MDD completed the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ, n"‰="‰83, n"‰="‰54 female (65.1%), age: 30.4"‰Â±"‰14.1) and simultaneous positron emission tomography (PET)/magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Structure (volume, n"‰="‰80, and cortical thickness, n"‰="‰81) was quantified from MRI using Freesurfer. Metabolism (metabolic rate of glucose uptake) was quantified from dynamic 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG)-PET images (n"‰="‰70) using Patlak graphical analysis. A linear mixed model was utilized to examine the association between structural/metabolic variables and continuous childhood trauma measures while controlling for confounding factors. Bonferroni correction was applied. Amygdala volumes were significantly inversely correlated with continuous CTQ scores. Specifically, volumes were lower by 7.44"‰mm3 (95% confidence interval [CI]: "“12.19, "“2.68) per point increase in CTQ. No significant relationship was found between thickness/metabolism and CTQ score. While longitudinal studies are required to establish causation, this study provides insight into potential consequences of, and therefore potential therapeutic targets for, childhood trauma in the prevention of MDD. This work aims to reduce heterogeneity in MDD studies by quantifying neurobiological correlates of trauma within MDD. It further provides biological targets for future interventions aimed at preventing MDD following trauma. To our knowledge, this is the first simultaneous positron emission tomography (PET) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) study to assess both structure and metabolism associated with childhood trauma in adults with MDD.
Nature.com
Increased risk of metastasis in patients with incidental use of renin-angiotensin system inhibitors: a retrospective analysis for multiple types of cancer based on electronic medical records
Renin-angiotensin system inhibitors have been shown to prevent cancer metastasis in experimental models, but there are limited data in clinical studies. We aimed to explore whether renin-angiotensin system inhibitors administered during the period of cancer resection can influence the subsequent development of metastasis by analyzing multiple individual types of primary cancers. A total of 4927 patients who had undergone resection of primary cancers at Kyushu University Hospital from 2009 to 2014 were enrolled and categorized into 3 groups based on the use of antihypertensive drugs: renin-angiotensin system inhibitors, other drugs, and none. Cumulative incidence functions of metastasis, treating death as a competing risk, were calculated, and the difference was examined among groups by Gray's test. Fine and Gray's model was employed to evaluate multivariate-adjusted hazards of incidental metastasis. In the multivariate-adjusted analysis, patients with skin and renal cancers showed statistically higher risks of metastasis with the use of renin-angiotensin system inhibitors (hazard ratio [95% confidence interval], 5.81 [1.07"“31.57] and 4.24 [1.71"“10.53], respectively). Regarding pancreatic cancer, patients treated with antihypertensive drugs other than renin-angiotensin system inhibitors had a significantly increased risk of metastasis (hazard ratio [95% confidence interval], 3.31 [1.43"“7.69]). Future larger studies are needed to ascertain whether renin-angiotensin system inhibitors can increase the risk of metastasis in skin and renal cancers, focusing on specific tissue types and potential factors associated with renin-angiotensin system inhibitor use.
Comments / 0