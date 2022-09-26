ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

WIBW

Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
TOPEKA, KS
Columbia Missourian

A store named Stuff sells fine art, jewelry and more in Kansas City

The Simmons sisters opened a store named Stuff in central Kansas City in 1996, where it has been ever since. Over time, the name evolved to represent the business values of community support and loyalty. “I remember we said, ‘Just call it Stuff for now,’” Casey Simmons said. “And then...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Your daily planner: Monday, Sept. 26

Stack ’em up, Johnson County! It’s National Pancake Day (which is how I feel after yesterday’s Chiefs game). Forecast: ☀️ High: 72, Low: 49. A perfect, crisp fall week begins with clear skies and moderate temps. Public Agenda. The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Grocery worker allegedly filmed shopper in restroom

An employee of an area grocery store has been charged with allegedly recording a 60-year-old woman in the store’s restroom. The incident took place at the McKeever’s Price Chopper in Parkville at 9107 Hwy. 45 in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept 22. The Platte County Prosecutor’s Office has...
PARKVILLE, MO
fox4kc.com

Rock Out To KC’s Best Tribute Bands At Merriam Drive Live!

MERRIAM, KS
KSNT News

New details released after child hit on local highway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
KANSAS CITY, MO

