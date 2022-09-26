Read full article on original website
bluevalleypost.com
Land of Paws pet boutique shifts focus to Leawood after Prairie Village shop closes
After 28 years of serving Prairie Village, the Land of Paws pet store at Corinth Square is officially closed, and the company says it is shifting its operations to its remaining store in southern Leawood. What happened? One of the shop’s longtime owners retired, according to a July Facebook Post....
republic-online.com
Rural Paola couple takes advantage of grant to install safe room
PAOLA — Jane and Jay Edmonds built their home in rural Paola over 30 years ago. “We love the location. I sit out here (on the covered patio) almost every night in good weather. It’s beautiful out here,” Jane said.
LJWORLD
17 paintings stolen from Lawrence’s Art in the Park event; reward offered for their return
Organizers of Art in the Park were shocked Saturday morning to discover that a number of paintings had been stolen overnight from one of the festival participants at the annual event, and they are offering a reward for the return of the artwork. Maria Martin, president of the Lawrence Art...
WIBW
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
Columbia Missourian
A store named Stuff sells fine art, jewelry and more in Kansas City
The Simmons sisters opened a store named Stuff in central Kansas City in 1996, where it has been ever since. Over time, the name evolved to represent the business values of community support and loyalty. “I remember we said, ‘Just call it Stuff for now,’” Casey Simmons said. “And then...
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood couple wants to light up backyard pickleball court at night under revised city code
At its Tuesday meeting, the Leawood Planning Commission considered and approved its first request regarding nighttime use of a resident’s backyard sports court since the city began discussing tightening rules around those types of amenities earlier this month. Driving the news: The application came from George and Megan Kopp,...
kcur.org
Longer wait times, staff cuts possible at Mid-Continent Public Library after board slashes budget
Month-long wait times for books, reduced staff, outdated technology — all are possible effects for patrons of the Mid-Continent Public Library system after the board of trustees voted to reduce the institution's primary source of revenue, according to staff scrambling to find savings. Last week, the library’s board voted...
bluevalleypost.com
K9 Resorts, ‘luxury dog hotel’ offering private suites for pets, coming to Overland Park
A new form of luxury lodging for dogs is about to open in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Pet boarding services K9 Resorts is set to celebrate the grand opening of its first “luxury dog hotel” in the city on Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 11 a.m.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County to spend $17M on major road projects next year — Here’s where
Johnson County’s Board of County Commissioners recently approved roughly $17 million for annual road improvements around the county for the coming year. Driving the news: At its Sept. 22 meeting, the board unanimously voted to authorize funding for the County Assistance Road System, or CARS, program for 2023. CARS...
bluevalleypost.com
Your daily planner: Monday, Sept. 26
Stack ’em up, Johnson County! It’s National Pancake Day (which is how I feel after yesterday’s Chiefs game). Forecast: ☀️ High: 72, Low: 49. A perfect, crisp fall week begins with clear skies and moderate temps. Public Agenda. The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at...
plattecountylandmark.com
Grocery worker allegedly filmed shopper in restroom
An employee of an area grocery store has been charged with allegedly recording a 60-year-old woman in the store’s restroom. The incident took place at the McKeever’s Price Chopper in Parkville at 9107 Hwy. 45 in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept 22. The Platte County Prosecutor’s Office has...
Douglas County Sheriff looking for owner of runaway mini-horse
PLEASANT GROVE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff is looking for the owner of a runaway miniature horse seen south of Lawrence. Sheriff Jay Armbrister saw the mini-horse near Pleasant Grove as it made its way onto U.S. 59 Highway. The black and white horse is a bit stubborn, [Armbrister] said, and we need your […]
KCTV 5
Dilapidated home in Kansas City has neighbors concerned about safety
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In the middle of a block along Chestnut Avenue is a home covered in vines that’s marked “do not enter.”. Jennifer Arredondo and her neighbor Lidia live on either side of the dilapidated house. On Lidia’s side, the home is being held up...
fox4kc.com
Rock Out To KC’s Best Tribute Bands At Merriam Drive Live!
KMBC.com
Cass County residents pushing for new laws after dog bite complaints on property
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County presiding commissioner said he has directed the county attorney to review potential changes to county ordinances in response to a property with multiple dogs on chains or tethers near a popular state trail. The new development comes after KMBC 9 Investigates first...
New details released after child hit on local highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What’s the best soup in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍲
It definitely feels like fall now, with cooler temperatures and a crisp bite to the air in Johnson County. Which means you may be looking for food that warms you up and sticks to your ribs. That’s what on this week’s edition of “5 to Try,” we’re asking readers for...
KMBC.com
Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
Congressman, Jackson County warn of rising deed fraud
You've heard of stolen cars, now Kansas City, Missouri is dealing with a new problem on the rise. Someone stealing your entire home.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
