Waco, TX

The Spun

Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React

On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor plans to hire 175 new faculty members

Baylor announced its plans to hire new faculty members as well as eight endowed chairs and the vice provost for global engagement. Provost Nancy Brickhouse said in the September newsletter that the university is looking to bring in 175 new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. This past academic...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
TROY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas

Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Central Texas drought felt 15 feet underground

WACO, Texas — Even 15 feet under, the cheese at Brazos Cheese Valley in Waco, Texas has felt the impacts of the lack of rain in Central Texas. Kevin Durkin, the owner of Brazos Valley Cheese, houses his dairy products in a cave he dug himself. In there, the cheese ages like fine wine.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
ROBINSON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified

ROBINSON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Deadly Chronic Wasting Disease Confirmed in Deer at East Texas Breeding Facility

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department  and Texas Animal Health Commission discovered Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a deer breeding facility in Limestone County recently. This marks the first positive detection of the disease in the county. As part of a required CWD surveillance program, samples from four deer were detected with CWD prions by the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in College Station on September 5. The National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa confirmed CWD in two of these samples on Sept. 13 and should complete testing of the other…
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Experts See Decline in Lake Waco Water Levels Into Fall Season

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – While the Gulf Coast faces extreme weather with Hurricane Ian en route, Central Texas is still in a dry period, at the start of fall. The present heat still has Waco in stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan. Waco city officials shared this...
WACO, TX
KWTX

UPDATE: Wreck on I-35 South in Belton cleared

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police and first responders on Tuesday morning cleared a serious wreck on the southbound lanes of I-35 at exit 293B and all southbound lanes have been reopened, police said. “It will take traffic sometime to get back to normal,” police said. Earlier in the morning,...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
BELTON, TX

