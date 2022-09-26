Read full article on original website
Ex Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey Receives Backlash From Former Players For Brittney Griner Silence
Ex-Baylor Bears and current LSU Tigers women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is choosing to remain silent about the Brittney Griner situation, and her former players aren't having it.
Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React
On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy says Baylor DT Siaki Ika is a 'problem'
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy says Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika is a 'problem' and difficult matchup.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor plans to hire 175 new faculty members
Baylor announced its plans to hire new faculty members as well as eight endowed chairs and the vice provost for global engagement. Provost Nancy Brickhouse said in the September newsletter that the university is looking to bring in 175 new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. This past academic...
Baylor professor shares research behind National Daughter’s Day, Waco daughter reflects on her duty as a daughter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University assistant professor shares her research and new podcast about the role of ‘daughtering’ to shed light on this overlooked relationship and holiday--National Daughter’s Day. “Daughter’s Day is about giving our daughter recognition for the work that they do to make our...
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas
Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
39-Year-Old Dominique Laprell Parker Died In A Fatal Crash In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Central Texas drought felt 15 feet underground
WACO, Texas — Even 15 feet under, the cheese at Brazos Cheese Valley in Waco, Texas has felt the impacts of the lack of rain in Central Texas. Kevin Durkin, the owner of Brazos Valley Cheese, houses his dairy products in a cave he dug himself. In there, the cheese ages like fine wine.
Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
Friends open comic, sports memorabilia shop in Waco, say people are investing in collectables
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - During a recession, people often put money into things like real estate or silver and gold...but how about comic books and sports memorabilia?. The owners of a brand new collectors shop in downtown Waco say, during these uncertain economic times, customers are coming to them to invest in something that has financial--and nostalgic--value.
Deadly Chronic Wasting Disease Confirmed in Deer at East Texas Breeding Facility
AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Animal Health Commission discovered Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a deer breeding facility in Limestone County recently. This marks the first positive detection of the disease in the county. As part of a required CWD surveillance program, samples from four deer were detected with CWD prions by the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in College Station on September 5. The National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa confirmed CWD in two of these samples on Sept. 13 and should complete testing of the other…
Experts See Decline in Lake Waco Water Levels Into Fall Season
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – While the Gulf Coast faces extreme weather with Hurricane Ian en route, Central Texas is still in a dry period, at the start of fall. The present heat still has Waco in stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan. Waco city officials shared this...
UPDATE: Wreck on I-35 South in Belton cleared
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police and first responders on Tuesday morning cleared a serious wreck on the southbound lanes of I-35 at exit 293B and all southbound lanes have been reopened, police said. “It will take traffic sometime to get back to normal,” police said. Earlier in the morning,...
MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
Waco woman's restaurant honors life of late daughter
Martinez and her family immigrated from Mexico about a decade ago, seeking a better life. Today, you'll find her serving loyal customers at Lupita's Restaurant and Bakery on 19th Street in Waco.
