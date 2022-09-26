Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Yardbarker
OJ Simpson Sends Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin An Important Message Ahead Of Week 4
Just as expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is already causing discussion and controversy. Through three games, the Mitch Trubisky experiment hasn’t gone all that well. After winning the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the black and gold have since lost two straight. Now sitting at 1-2 heading...
Yardbarker
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
Yardbarker
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Revealed That Coming Out Of Retirement And Playing For The Wizards Was One Of The Biggest Mistakes He Made In Washington
Michael Jordan was a force of nature during his time with the Chicago Bulls as he won 5 MVPs and a record 10 scoring titles. He would also win 6 championships in the 1990s to firmly establish himself as the greatest player of all time. When you have had a...
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
Yardbarker
Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear
Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
Yardbarker
Ex-NFL Quarterback Detailed The Massive Flaw With Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky After 3 Games
After continued struggles for the Pittsburgh Steelers on offense and defense, questions of possible solutions loom. Things appeared to be working in their favor in the opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that win feels like it happened years ago. In the first three weeks of the season, the Steelers have only been able to tally four touchdowns on offense, while allowing their opponents a collective eight. The numbers on offense for offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s unit are dreadful and the seat for quarterback Mitch Trubisky is getting hotter by the day.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles to meet with staff regarding Aaron Rodgers' jumbotron comment
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were two yards away from tying things up in the waning seconds of their Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Moments later, thanks to a crushing delay of game penalty, they were seven yards away, and after the ensuing unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Packers had all but wrapped up their eventual 14-12 victory.
Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott targeting Week 5 return
Cooper Rush is now 3-0 as a starter, adding back-to-back 2022 victories to a ledger that included an upset win in Minnesota last season. While Jerry Jones has talked up his backup since Dak Prescott‘s injury, Mike McCarthy slammed the door on the veteran QB2 keeping the gig once Prescott returns. That window is approaching.
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem
The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
Yardbarker
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss
Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'
Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers clarifies controversial Buccaneers Jumbotron comments after Packers win
“Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know if what he told Matt LaFleur about what he saw on the Jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium even made it to the defensive guys. Also, he told @PatMcAfeeShow it was well before the 2-point play. ‘I passed along something I saw on the drive,'” Demovsky shared on Twitter.
Yardbarker
Bills Announce Two Roster Moves
Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
Yardbarker
‘Frustrated and angry’: Derek Carr, Davante Adams vocal on staring down 0-3 hole
A lot of talk coming into the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 3 tilt against the Tennessee Titans revolved around Raiders quarterback Derek Carr taking accountability for the first two losses. Carr has shown flashes of putting it all together this season, but has yet to string together two complete halves of football, most notably during the Raiders’ Week 2 collapse against the Arizona Cardinals that saw them relinquish a 20-0 first half lead. However, the Raiders have fallen short yet again, defeated by the Titans in a close 24-22 game, and now Carr and Davante Adams are left wondering what else they must do to climb out of their 0-3 rut.
Yardbarker
Packers’ Jaire Alexander gets brutal update after picking up injury vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Tampa Bay Sunday to take on the Buccaneers. It’s a matchup featuring two of the greatest quarterbacks in history with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady sharing the field for what could be the final time. Through three quarters of play, the Packers are in control, leading 14-6. However, not all of the news is good for Green Bay.
Yardbarker
Jason Peters immediately makes an impact for the Cowboys (Watch)
Though his NFL career will all but surely be remembered for his time playing left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-year-old Jason Peters isn’t quite ready to hang up his cleats and ride off to the sunset just because Howie Roseman and company secured a new starter by the name of Jordan Mailata. No, after trying his hand at right guard in Philly and then left tackle in Chicago as a replacement for Teven Jenkins, Peters played the market once more and found himself with a new home in Arlington with fellow Arkansas graduate Jerry Jones as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
