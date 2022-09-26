ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake Oktoberfest 2022

NBC 5 and the Southlake Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to attend the 21st Annual Southlake Oktoberfest celebration. This free, three-day festival takes place Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16, in beautiful Southlake Town Square. The weekend celebration will have a wide range of food, beverages...
Photo gallery: German festival returns to Fort Worth in style

With beer, rides, music and dancing, Fort Worth celebrated Oktoberfest on Sept. 22-24 at Trinity Park. Festivities included amusement-style rides, live music, dachshund races, ring tossing and barrel rolling. Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the...
These are the best spots for pancakes in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few things needed for a great breakfast: eggs, bacon, potatoes, and, of course, pancakes. Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! It’s a great day to have pancakes for breakfast, lunch, or the ever-so-popular, breakfast for dinner. Get your favorite mix going or head out to your favorite breakfast spot to get your fix in.
These are the best dumpling restaurants in Dallas: Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Food of all kinds can be comforting and most comfort food comes from the great, rich culture that’s been poured into the creation of the food that fills some of the most popular cuisines in the world. One of the best comfort foods out there...
Four Dallas Chefs Share Where They Dine for Breakfast

When it comes to finding a good breakfast in Dallas, the endless options can make deciding where to go a challenge. So we asked four of the city’s best chefs to share their favorite breakfast spots and top selections from the menu. From popular classic diners to the surprise mention of a familiar drive-thru, consider these meal options to jumpstart the day.
Top 5 Haunted Houses In North Texas For All Audiences

Ready to pregame for Halloween? Whether you prefer hunting down zombies, strolling through rows of jack-o’-lanterns, or sipping on spirits there’s something here for you. Dark Hour is pulling out all the stops this year, including an expansion that will add new layers to their sinister storyline and push audiences to learn the history of the thirteen witches that govern their halls. Full-fledged horror enthusiasts can opt for a VIP experience which allows you to play a role in scaring fellow guests from the comfort of a lounge stocked with snacks. Oh, the horror.
Is This The Most Unique Way To Camp Here In TEXAS?

This might be one of the most TEXAS ways to do some camping. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many incredible places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT...
‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW

Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
First Look: Slap Burger Bar Opens in Denton

A new burger place is on the scene in Denton. Slap Burger Bar opened at the end of August, just across the street from UNT on Avenue A. On its website, Slap Burger Bar expresses a need for a great burger in Denton and vows to fill the burger void: “We don't stop with it's OK … IT SLAPS.” (Editor's Note: Cool Beans' burgers have been *slapping* for decades.)
Caterina’s Cooks Up a Good Time

Caterina’s is not just any new restaurant. It is a unique social experiment that tests our attachment to our cell phones. On July 27, 2022 a new restaurant, Caterina’s, opened up in the Stockyards of Fort Worth. Caterina’s was opened by Fort Worth Chef Tim Love and serves delicious, fresh, and homemade Italian cuisine. Love named the restaurant Caterina’s after his late sister Cathrine. Caterina also means “pure” in Italian.
