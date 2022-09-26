Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Related
Free Halloween-themed festival in Plano set for late October
If you want some free, family-friendly fun this Halloween season, the city of Play has got you covered.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Southlake Oktoberfest 2022
NBC 5 and the Southlake Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to attend the 21st Annual Southlake Oktoberfest celebration. This free, three-day festival takes place Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16, in beautiful Southlake Town Square. The weekend celebration will have a wide range of food, beverages...
fortworthreport.org
Photo gallery: German festival returns to Fort Worth in style
With beer, rides, music and dancing, Fort Worth celebrated Oktoberfest on Sept. 22-24 at Trinity Park. Festivities included amusement-style rides, live music, dachshund races, ring tossing and barrel rolling. Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the...
List: Musical artists scheduled to perform at the State Fair of Texas
If music is your thing, there is no shortage of great artists performing, with live music scheduled every day of the fair's more than three-week run.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best spots for pancakes in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few things needed for a great breakfast: eggs, bacon, potatoes, and, of course, pancakes. Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! It’s a great day to have pancakes for breakfast, lunch, or the ever-so-popular, breakfast for dinner. Get your favorite mix going or head out to your favorite breakfast spot to get your fix in.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best dumpling restaurants in Dallas: Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Food of all kinds can be comforting and most comfort food comes from the great, rich culture that’s been poured into the creation of the food that fills some of the most popular cuisines in the world. One of the best comfort foods out there...
Dallas Observer
Four Dallas Chefs Share Where They Dine for Breakfast
When it comes to finding a good breakfast in Dallas, the endless options can make deciding where to go a challenge. So we asked four of the city’s best chefs to share their favorite breakfast spots and top selections from the menu. From popular classic diners to the surprise mention of a familiar drive-thru, consider these meal options to jumpstart the day.
Top 5 Haunted Houses In North Texas For All Audiences
Ready to pregame for Halloween? Whether you prefer hunting down zombies, strolling through rows of jack-o’-lanterns, or sipping on spirits there’s something here for you. Dark Hour is pulling out all the stops this year, including an expansion that will add new layers to their sinister storyline and push audiences to learn the history of the thirteen witches that govern their halls. Full-fledged horror enthusiasts can opt for a VIP experience which allows you to play a role in scaring fellow guests from the comfort of a lounge stocked with snacks. Oh, the horror.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Dallas piercing studio is all about ‘piercing reimagined’
There is always a rush of excitement when you decide to do something fun and spontaneous. For some, that is a tattoo, others vacation, but for Wildlike, it's piercings!
Is This The Most Unique Way To Camp Here In TEXAS?
This might be one of the most TEXAS ways to do some camping. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many incredible places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT...
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: Over 20 moments from the last day of McKinney's 15th annual Oktoberfest
The last day of the 15th annual McKinney Oktoberfest rounded out on Sunday. The day capped off a three-day affair that included an opening ceremony, beard and mustache competition, beer stein races, live music, a brat eating contest and more.
Dogs available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
Dude Perfect will leave Frisco location for new corporate HQ and entertainment destination
FRISCO, Texas — Dude Perfect, the Frisco-based sports/entertainment group that has amassed more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed plans to leave its current location for a new corporate HQ and entertainment destination that will feature a 330-foot tower. Dude Perfect partnered with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland...
Ghost Trees: Fall Webworms Infest Dallas-Fort Worth Ahead of Halloween
My AirPods were blasting Depeche Mode on a recent morning run with my two dogs when all of a sudden I had a faceful of fine, silky thread. I hadn’t even noticed that my neighbor’s tree had seemingly transformed overnight from a healthy hackberry into something you might see in the Addams family’s yard.
Report: Which Texas restaurant has the best pancakes?
When it comes to breakfast there are a few mainstays that are necessary to get the most important meal of the day from good to great.
keranews.org
‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW
Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
Dallas Observer
First Look: Slap Burger Bar Opens in Denton
A new burger place is on the scene in Denton. Slap Burger Bar opened at the end of August, just across the street from UNT on Avenue A. On its website, Slap Burger Bar expresses a need for a great burger in Denton and vows to fill the burger void: “We don't stop with it's OK … IT SLAPS.” (Editor's Note: Cool Beans' burgers have been *slapping* for decades.)
falconquill.org
Caterina’s Cooks Up a Good Time
Caterina’s is not just any new restaurant. It is a unique social experiment that tests our attachment to our cell phones. On July 27, 2022 a new restaurant, Caterina’s, opened up in the Stockyards of Fort Worth. Caterina’s was opened by Fort Worth Chef Tim Love and serves delicious, fresh, and homemade Italian cuisine. Love named the restaurant Caterina’s after his late sister Cathrine. Caterina also means “pure” in Italian.
New art festival coming to Fort Worth in October: Here’s what you need to know
A new art festival is coming to Fort Worth from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23 and if you want to be involved, here's everything you need to know.
Comments / 1