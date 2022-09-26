DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ home run king in 2019 is back in the big leagues. Brandon Dixon was selected from Triple-A El Paso by the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The 30-year-old infielder/outfielder was a mainstay in the Tigers’ lineup in 2019, leading the club with 15 home runs while playing primarily first base. He had a brief stint with the Tigers in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and then headed overseas to play in Japan in 2021.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO