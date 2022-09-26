Read full article on original website
Former Tigers utility man makes it back to big leagues with Padres
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ home run king in 2019 is back in the big leagues. Brandon Dixon was selected from Triple-A El Paso by the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The 30-year-old infielder/outfielder was a mainstay in the Tigers’ lineup in 2019, leading the club with 15 home runs while playing primarily first base. He had a brief stint with the Tigers in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and then headed overseas to play in Japan in 2021.
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
The Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers Mariners prediction and pick. Jesus Tinoco gets the start for the Rangers as part of a bullpen game, while Robbie Ray gets the assignment for the Mariners. Jesus Tinoco will be the opener...
Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series
Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
Tom Grieve: 'Meaningful' Rangers Career
"Mr. Ranger" gets his due during a pregame ceremony Sunday that was 56 years in the making.
Rangers Affiliate Wins League Crown
Frisco scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to sweep the Wichita Wind Surge for the title.
Angels host the Athletics in first of 3-game series
Oakland Athletics (56-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-9, 3.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 8...
This Day In Dodgers History: Orel Hershiser Breaks Don Drysdale’s Record With 59 Consecutive Scoreless Innings
On Sept. 28, 1988, famed Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser made history by extending a remarkable stretch to 59 consecutive scoreless innings. He did so by throwing 10 innings against the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium. Unfortunately, the Dodgers failed to provide him with any run support...
Choctaw Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day
Once the home of the Texas Rangers, Choctaw Stadium will now be a hosting site for the upcoming 2023 XFL
