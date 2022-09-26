Read full article on original website
Inmate accused of intimidating witness in recent murder trial, Hammond police say
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man serving time at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for alleged attempted murder and accessory after the fact to murder is now facing possible additional charges for allegedly intimidating a witness in a recent murder trial, police say. The suggested obstruction of justice charge for...
St. Tammany sheriff fires, arrests deputy accused of dealing drugs to inmates of parish jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy sheriff accused of selling narcotics to inmates inside the parish jail has been fired and arrested, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (Sept. 27). Jason Allen Jr., a 21-year-old from Slidell who had worked for the agency as a correctional deputy...
NOPD Sergeant suspended after domestic violence arrest
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Sergeant has been placed on emergency suspension after deputies arrested him in St. Tammany Parish. Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Mon., Sept. 26 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of battery of a domestic partner.
NOPD investigating a pair of separate overnight homicides
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two separate overnight homicides that occurred late Tuesday (Sept. 27) night and early Wednesday (Sept. 28) morning. The first occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday night on I-10 East near the Louisa Street exit. Police say that a man was fatally shot on the scene.
Man arrested after violent 3-day stabbing spree in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of multiple stabbings over a three-day span. The crime spree began when the NOPD says Jamal Peters, 24, stabbed two people within 12 minutes on Bourbon Street Friday night (Sept. 23). According to the NOPD, Peters first stabbed...
Couple arrested after dispute results in house fire; endangers child, according to Tangipahoa authorities
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was fighting with and their child were inside, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM). The incident happened at a home on Bickham Chapel Road around...
Fatal shooting in Marrero under investigation, Jefferson sheriff says
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Marrero Sunday (Sept. 25) night. Deputies were called to the 600 block of Ames Blvd. where they found a man shot and lying unresponsive in the parking lot of a business. He was...
Arrest made in Hammond home invasion shooting that left father dead; daughter critical
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A suspect accused of killing a Hammond father and critically injuring his daughter during a home invasion is now in custody, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that Omarion Hookfin was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder,...
Suspect in Slidell standoff booked in shooting of WWOZ DJ’s husband, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who was taken into custody after barricading himself in a Slidell apartment has been booked for shooting a man in New Orleans’ St. Roch neighborhood in late May. U.S. Marshals were serving an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz last Wednesday (Sept. 21)...
Pedestrian killed as result of traffic incident in Kenner
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police are on the scene of a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard. The accident occurred at 6:15 AM in the 2800 block of Williams Boulevard northbound. There are several lane closures. Drivers may want to avoid...
‘Blood-soaked headlines’ harming Baton Rouge’s image, criminologist says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since Sunday night, Sept. 25, at least six people have been shot in Baton Rouge. One of those shootings happened right in front of police headquarters. We’ve heard Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul blame gangs for the rise in crime, but is that all...
Staffing issues could further delay transfer of violent juveniles to Angola
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The old Death Row facility at Angola should be ready to house juveniles by the end of the week, according to state officials. However, staffing issues could delay the transfer of some of Louisiana’s most violent juvenile offenders from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth.
Fox 8 Defenders: Residents describe deplorable conditions at Parc Fontaine apartments
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents at an Algiers apartment complex are begging for help, saying they’re living in squalor. One of the owners of the Parc Fontaine Apartments is Global Ministries Foundation, the same religious nonprofit that owns The Willows in New Orleans East, which Fox 8 earlier revealed was full of mold, trash and residents who said they felt unsafe.
Possible criminal activity leads to 20,000-gallon oil spill at Entergy substation
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement. According to Entergy, valves to two large oil-filled transformers were removed between 24-48 hours before an oil leak was discovered on...
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
City attorney says Mayor Cantrell on the hook for $30k in travel upgrades
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city attorney for New Orleans confirmed on Tuesday (Sept. 27) that Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in fact a city employee and a policy requiring city employees to pay back first-class travel upgrades applies to her. It is now up to Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano...
New Orleans mayor doesn’t ‘embrace’ city’s title as ‘murder capital’ of U.S.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite leading the nation in homicides per capita, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the national designation of “murder capital” doesn’t sit right with her. “I don’t embrace it at all,” she said after a press conference on Tuesday (Sept. 27). “The data...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
Recall Cantrell effort has collected 20% of signatures needed for vote, organizers say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell say they have gotten around 20% of the 53,000 signatures they need. “They said it couldn’t be done, and here we are with a coalition across New Orleans,” said Eileen Carter. The organizers,...
Another insurer with policies in Louisiana recommended for receivership by Florida regulators
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Yet another insurance company writing a small number of homeowner policies in Louisiana appears on the verge of collapse. Florida insurance regulators on Monday (Sept. 26) asked a judge in that state to place FedNat into receivership over financial weakness. The property insurance company is estimated to have 1,500 open claims in Louisiana in danger of being unpaid.
