Born in Kazakhstan, this North Hall High senior got a chance at a better life with sports opportunities and adoptive family
Jon Trawick is an inspiration who wants to make an impact with the life he’s been given by a caring adoptive family in Hall County. The odds were stacked against him after coming into the world in Kazakhstan, born in 2004 weighing less than a pound with a substantial brain bleed, too.
