BBC
Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33
Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33. Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world. Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC...
soultracks.com
R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67
(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
More names added to the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The second concert dedicated to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will take place on Tuesday - and more artists have been added to the bill
The Berrics Canteen
Ben Chadourne Drops New Bobby De Keyzer Part
Bobby De Keyzer can do no wrong. Ben Chadourne knows this all too well: the ultra-consistent Canadian bad boy is a favorite subject for Chadourne’s lens. Yes, he lands things quickly. And, yes, De Keyzer has a knack for choosing just the right pair of pants for each trick. Add both of those factors and then divide by the picturesque street spots of gay Paris, and you’ve got yourself a formula for a certified banger. Watch Chadourne’s edit, simply called ‘Bobby’ (come on, surely he deserves a more unique title), above!
The Berrics Canteen
Ryan Carrell Dropped a Part This Month
Ryan Carrell, aka Pop Daddy Esq. III, has mad ups. When we asked him last year how he manages to ollie so high, his answer was simple. Two words: bouncy castle. It may sound odd, but this dude trained for hours on end in a bouncy castle as a wee lad… and it paid off BIG TIME. Carrell dropped a new part this month showcasing some of his bounciest shit—check it out above. You can bet your ass that wherever he’s skating right now he’s probably 3 feet high and rising.
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia and Steve Vai deliver a guitar collab for the ages in mesmerizing new single, Ego Death
It's the fourth single from the pioneering prog outfit's highly anticipated new album, Remember That You Will Die, due October 28. Earlier this month, Polyphia sent hearts racing with the announcement that their long-awaited upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, will feature none other than legendary electric guitar player Steve Vai.
Collider
Phil Spector DocuseriesTrailer Teases the Shocking True Story of a Music Producer Turned Murderer
Showtime released the trailer for their new docuseries, Spector, about music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector. Rather than center on his illustrious career, however, the teaser is focused on his darker, more violent side and the actions that ultimately ruined his reputation forever. Through the lens of his most notorious incident, the suspected murder of Lana Clarkson at his mansion on February 3, 2003, the series will retell the story of Spector and explore both his and Clarkson's side of that fateful night. The four-part docuseries arrives on-demand on streaming services for Showtime subscribers on November 4 before premiering on the network on November 6.
The Berrics Canteen
Karsten Kleppan Shines In Tor Strom’s Latest Video
Nike SB uploaded a new video by master videographer Tor Strom last Friday, featuring Karsten Kleppan, Sarah Meurle, Gus Gordon, Vilma Stal, Nicklas Beniam, and Hjalte Halberg. (Kleppan shines with his boardslide on a unique knee-high roller-coast rail—how can they not expect skaters to skate that?) Watch Strom’s video above and be sure to visit The Canteen to shop our selection of Nike SB!
Coolio, rapper and producer, dead at 59, according to his manager
Coolio achieved mainstream success with albums such as "Takes a Thief," "Gangsta's Paradise," and "My Soul."
Neil Young is Not Happy with Beck’s “Old Man” Cover Appearing in Ad
Neil Young is not happy with Beck. As American Songwriter wrote earlier this week, Beck recently released a cover of Neil Young’s famed 1972 track, “Old Man.” And, well, Young isn’t happy with the “Loser” singer after said cover appeared in a recent NFL commercial.
NFL・
Coolio, rapper known for ‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ dies at 59, TMZ reports
By KJ Hiramoto LOS ANGELES - Rapper and Compton native Coolio has reportedly died at the age of 59. According to a report from TMZ, Coolio's friend found him lying on a bathroom floor before emergency crews arrived on the scene. While an official cause of death have yet to be released, TMZ reports cardiac arrest may have played a The post Coolio, rapper known for ‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ dies at 59, TMZ reports appeared first on KION546.
Rapper Coolio dead at 59
Coolio, a rapper and actor whose hits included “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died, Rolling Stone reported. He was 59. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper’s death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not available. Check back for more on this developing story. ©2022...
WORLD PREMIERE: Godsmack - 'Surrender'
Boston rockers Godsmack are making their return after four years with a tease from their upcoming eighth studio album. Listen to the new single “Surrender” now, and all day today on your favorite Audacy Rock stations!
ETOnline.com
Kelsea Ballerini Changes Key Song Lyrics After Morgan Evans Split
Kelsea Ballerini is letting her lyrics do the talking. The 29-year-old country singer tweaked some of her own songs as she kicked off her Heartfelt tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York City over the weekend, reflecting her current divorce from husband Morgan Evans. The pair announced in August that they would be calling it quits after five years of marriage.
Listen now: New Paramore song 'This Is Why' has arrived
The wait is finally over… Paramore has officially returned with their first new music since 2017’s ‘After Laughter’! Listen to the brand new track, “This Is Why,” now – and get ready to see them when they hit the road at the beginning of October!
EXCLUSIVE: Stream Rachel McIntyre Smith’s Impressive Debut EP ‘Glory Daze’
Rachel McIntyre Smith hit the ground running at a young age. As a child prodigy of piano and poetry, music was the only path she could follow. But it wasn't until college at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, when McIntyre Smith listened to Kacey Musgraves for the first time, that she saw country music open up before her.
