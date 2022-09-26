ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

15-year-old killed in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 15-year-old boy was killed after a shooting in Harrisburg. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at about 8:30 pm, the Harrisburg Police responded to the 1900 block of Boas Street for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located the victim along Boas...
PennLive.com

Photos: Harrisburg’s Ronald Kent Jr., Donte Kent perform big in Penn State-Central Michigan game

Ronald Kent Jr. and his Central Michigan football team may not have gotten out of Beaver Stadium with a win Saturday, but the former Harrisburg standout got to flex a little. Literally, Kent Jr., flexed a time or two, especially early on, after making big tackles that helped keep the Chippewas in the game through the early quarters. The former Cougars standout fared well, and his brother, Done Kent, did, too in what turned out to be a 33-14 loss for them.
abc27.com

Student brings gun to Mechanicsburg elementary school

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg Area School District’s Superintendent, Mark K. Leidy, issued a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 after a student brought a firearm on school property. According to the released statement, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on...
WGAL

Commercial vehicle hits pedestrian in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. — A person was seriously injured Wednesday morning in Carlisle after they were hit by a commercial vehicle, police said. The incident happened at the intersection of North Hanover Street and Penn Street. The intersection is shut down while police conduct an investigation and reconstruction. As of...
WGAL

SUV crashes into home in Highspire Borough

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — An SUV crashed into home early Saturday morning in Highspire Borough, Dauphin County. The Highspire Borough Police Department has released a photo of the crash scene (shown above) along the 100 block of Second Street and said the incident is under investigation. "The car was traveling...
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Franklin County. Troopers say on Sept. 19 around 10:17 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West with a black duffle bag. The woman told the teller to put all the money in the bag, placed her right hand in her right front coat pocket, placed it on the counter and stated to the teller, “don’t make me use what I have in here.”
WGAL

Neighbors say vehicle was drag racing before Lancaster crash

LANCASTER, Pa. — A vehicle crash in Lancaster that was caught on tape has neighbors saying it was caused by drag racing. "Racing. Yep. Just racing, as usual," Freddy Rivera Jr. said. Rivera lives along the 300 block of East Walnut Street and ran out when the crash happened...
Newswatch 16

Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
WGAL

Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman

Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
FOX 43

Firearm brought to Mechanicsburg school by student

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area School District released a statement Tuesday evening confirming a student brought a firearm to the school earlier in the day. According to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on Sept. 27. School officials intervened...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man accused of impersonating State Trooper

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man was found impersonating a trooper at a Snyder County Buffalo Wild Wings. According to State Police, on September 5, around 6:00 p.m., police were called for a suspicious person claiming to be a state police trooper at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township.
PennLive.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Cumberland County crash

A commercial vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Carlisle, police said. The crash took place around 7:35 a.m. at the North Hanover and Penn Street intersection, according to police and dispatch logs. Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate and...
theslateonline.com

Orbeez Shot in Harley Hall

Small paintball-like BBs, otherwise known as Orbeez, have been shot on the third and fourth floors of Harley Hall. Thus, creating various issues for the residents ranging from messes being created within common room to uninvolved residents being used as human shields. “So originally it wasn’t an issue because it...
