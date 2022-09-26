ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Molly Russell: Instagram exec says posts seen by teen ‘promoting’ suicide were safe

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19C9it_0iAocuGv00

Instagram posts containing references to suicide and self-harm viewed by 14-year-old Molly Russell before her death were “safe”, according to a senior executive at the social media platform’s owner.

Elizabeth Lagone, head of health and wellbeing at Meta, told an inquest into the teenager’s death that the posts the schoolgirl engaged with on Instagram in the last six months of her life were “by and large, admissive” under the platform’s guidelines.

The senior executive told North London Coroner’s Court she thought it was “safe for people to be able to express themselves”, but conceded two of the posts shown to the inquest would have violated Instagram’s policies.

Coroner Andrew Walker asked Ms Lagone on Monday “what gives you the right” to make decisions on what material is safe for children to view, but the witness said the site worked “closely with experts”, adding that decisions were not “made in a vacuum”.

Molly, from Harrow, northwest London, died in November 2017 after ending her life, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety, arguing content she viewed online “encouraged” suicide or self-harm.

The Russell family’s lawyer, Oliver Sanders KC, spent about an hour taking Ms Lagone through Instagram posts liked or saved by the 14-year-old, and asked if she believed each post “promoted or encouraged” suicide or self-harm.

The witness told the court she thought the content was “nuanced and complicated”, adding that it was “important to give people that voice” if they were expressing suicidal thoughts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIE7V_0iAocuGv00

The inquest was told that out of the 16,300 posts Molly saved, shared or liked on Instagram in the six months before her death, 2,100 were related to depression, self-harm or suicide.

Ms Lagone said policies were in place for all users and described the posts viewed by the court as a “cry for help”.

She was asked repeatedly by Mr Sanders whether the content was safe for children but declined to answer directly, prompting senior coroner Andrew Walker to interject and ask: “So you are saying yes, it is safe or no, it isn’t safe?”

“Yes, it is safe,” Ms Lagone replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BuNP_0iAocuGv00

Questioning why Instagram felt it could choose which material was safe for children to view, the coroner asked: “So why are you given the entitlement to assist children in this way? Who has given you the permission to do this? You run a business.

“There are a great many people who are ... trained medical professionals. What gives you the right to make the decisions about the material to put before children?”

Ms Lagone responded: “That’s why we work closely with experts. These aren’t decisions we make in a vacuum.”

Last week, Pinterest’s head of community operations, Judson Hoffman, apologised after admitting the platform was “not safe” when Molly used it.

Mr Hoffman said he “deeply regrets” posts viewed by Molly on Pinterest before her death, saying it was material he would “not show to my children”.

The inquest, due to last up to two weeks, continues.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Molly Russell’s mother screamed after finding her body, inquest told - OLD

The mother of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has told an inquest she screamed and called out her daughter’s name after finding her body.Janet Russell said she had spent the morning of the death on November 21, 2017 doing household chores and saying goodbye to another daughter as she left for school before discovering Molly.In a statement read out to North London Coroner’s Court on her behalf by Oliver Sanders KC, Mrs Russell said she called out for Molly but did not hear a response, so began searching for her around the house.She said: “I knew then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Disturbing’ self-harm posts seen by Molly Russell left psychiatrist ‘unable to sleep for weeks’

A child psychiatrist was “not able to sleep well for weeks” after seeing “disturbing” self-harm posts Molly Russell viewed on social media before her death.Dr Navin Venugopal said the “very disturbing, distressing” content the 14-year-old had engaged with would “certainly affect her and made her feel more hopeless” as he gave evidence at an inquest into her death.Proceedings were paused for a few moments on Tuesday as the family’s lawyer Oliver Sanders KC told North London Coroner’s Court a “rather unpleasant” Instagram account had been set up using an image of Molly as its profile picture.In a short statement,...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Meta
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
The Independent

‘My son didn’t mean to die’: Mother issues warning after boy dies doing viral TikTok challenge

A mother who said her son died after attempting a viral challenge has issued a warning to parents and teenagers about the danger of the Tik Tok trend.Lauryn Keating said she found her 14-year-old son Leon Brown unresponsive in his room at their home in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire on 25 August.She later learned that he had tried the “blackout challenge”, a viral trend that is believed to have caused the brain injury which led to the death of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee last month.In the latest iteration of a dangerous dare, children film themselves holding their breath until they fall...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note

A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Teenage 'rape victim' is rescued from kidnap ordeal after secretly using a tracking app on her smart phone to reveal her location in Georgia

A teenager who was allegedly kidnapped and raped was rescued by police after she secretly used a tracking app on her smartphone to reveal her location in Georgia. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint by Dalton Ramsey, 28, after he convinced the teenager to meet him by offering to drive her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, police said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Tyla

Mum who was forced to say goodbye to dying son overjoyed after he says 'mum' again

A mother who was told 'countless' times that her teenage son wasn't going to survive is now overjoyed after getting to hear him say 'mum' for the first time in eight months. 36-year-old Georgia Eaton's son James, 14, was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare auto immune disease called encephalitis – a neurological condition that causes inflammation of the brain and intense spasms.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
The US Sun

Horror new details emerge about phone call as friend opens up on ‘battle’ family of five found shot dead were facing

A GRIEVING dad suffered years of emotional turmoil before he killed his wife and three kids in a murder-suicide to "save them" from more pain, a close family friend said. Marcus Milligan called 911 to tell police he fatally shot his wife Tara, their children Teresa, 14, Nora, 11, and Finn, eight, and planned on killing himself before he hung up, Cecil County, Maryland Sheriff's Office said in an email to The U.S. Sun.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
The Independent

The Independent

864K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy