“Just because Khabib thinks” – Sean O’Malley weighs down Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team mate Islam Makhachev

Look: Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo
Former UFC star and Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant continues to grow her brand on social media. VanZant, who left the UFC a couple of years back, has amassed millions of followers on social media. The former UFC star is constantly pushing content with her significant other. This weekend, VanZant...
Watch Conor McGregor hit a spinning back kick to flying knee combo while sparring
While Conor McGregor may have taken his full attention off MMA for a moment to star in the upcoming Roadhouse remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, he’d like you to know he’s still getting some proper training in. McGregor’s own news site The Mac Life recently posted footage of ‘The...
Watch: Convicted Rapist Alexander Emelianenko Knocked Out 13-Seconds Into Fight Against Viacheslav Datsik
Alexander Emelianenko, the brother of heavyweight mixed martial arts legend Fedor Emelianenko suffered a brutal 13-second against Viacheslav Datsik in a fight that would only take place in Russian. Promoted by Hardcore Boxing, the two controversial fighters came out and moments later, it was all over. Datsik immediately put pressure...
Dana White Explains Decision To Release Aspen Ladd From UFC: ‘She’s Not Made Weight So Many Times, It Had to Happen’
UFC president Dana White explains the promotion’s decision to release Aspen Ladd from the promotion. It was reported earlier this week that Ladd was released from the promotion due to several weight misses. Dana White addressed the release in a post-fight press conference following the DWCS Season 6 finale.
Watch: Conor McGregor Fine-Tunes Wrestling Skills Ahead Of Return
Conor McGregor is looking slick in his latest wrestling training. The MMA world has been watching and waiting for news of Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC. Following his last bout against Dustin Poirier in which he broke his leg, McGregor has been working on getting himself back in top shape.
Michael Chandler Says Islam Makhachev Hasn’t Really Fought Anybody, Makhachev Responds
Michael Chandler and Islam Makhachev aren’t really all that impressed with each other. The two lightweights would cross paths not inside the Octagon, but online, after a criticism by Chandler made some headlines. While Makhachev’s UFC record is nearly perfect at 11-1, the former Bellator Lightweight Champion doesn’t think...
Jared Cannonier: Alex Pereira has power advantage, but Israel Adesanya altered his kickboxing style more for MMA
Alex Pereira got the best of Israel Adesanya in kickboxing, but Jared Cannonier doesn’t think that will be the case in MMA. Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) challenges Adesanya for the middleweight title in the UFC 281 headliner Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pereira has defeated “The Stylebender” in kickboxing twice, once by knockout.
Deontay Wilder calls out Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua AND Oleksandr Usyk... suggesting there's 'a chance' of a fourth fight with the Gypsy King and claiming AJ has 'a big stamina problem' before challenging Ukrainian to a bout
Deontay Wilder has made a bizarre attempt to call out three of the top heavyweight boxers. The American, who hasn't fought since back-to-back defeats to Tyson Fury, has targeted Fury, Antony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk after claiming he is still a 'big fish' in the division. Speaking to Sky Sports,...
Islam Makhachev to Michael Chandler: 'Please shut up and stay in line'
Kind of how The Rock would say it, Islam Makhachev would like Michael Chandler to know his role and shut his mouth. Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) made that very clear Monday when he responded to criticism from Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) on Twitter. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Chandler knocked Makhachev’s resume.
3 extraordinary details you may have missed from Floyd Mayweather's fight with MMA star Mikuru Asakura
Floyd Mayweather's latest opponent Mikuru Asakura hit him cleaner with this one punch than Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao ever managed to.
Watch: Mike Perry Engages In Brawl At Russia MMA Presser
Former UFC fighter Mike Perry took matters into his own hands when he felt he was being jumped by Russian MMA fighters while in Moscow this week. Perry will corner his teammate, Alex Nicholson, in the latter’s return to the cage at Ren TV Fight Club this weekend. He is fresh off of a Bare Knuckle FC win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page at BKFC London earlier this year.
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Fight Card, How to Watch
After taking a week off, the UFC will return to their Apex Facility for UFC Vegas 61 this Saturday. UFC Vegas 61 will feature the main event in the strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. Both fighters want to make a statement to join the conversation as potential title challengers.
Logan Paul Challenged to WWE Match by UFC Fighter
On Tuesday night, Bo Nickal signed with the UFC after easily defeating Donovan Beard in Dana White’s Contender Series. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion, won the U23 World Championship and the US Open National Championship in 2019 and is now 3-0 in professional MMA. He’s defeated all three of his opponents.
Mackenzie Dern Is Glad Khamzat Chimaev Missed Weight By A Bigger Margin, ‘Hoping That People Will Talk About That And Just Forget About Mine’
Mackenzie Dern has conquered her early career weight troubles. Mackenzie Dern is one of the fastest-rising stars in women’s MMA right now. The former multi-time BJJ champion made the transition to MMA in 2016 and was signed to the UFC in 2018. There were some bumps in the road to overcome along the way but now she is sitting in the number five in the strawweight rankings and very close to a possible title shot.
Maryna Moroz becomes first UFC fighter to be featured in Playboy
Maryna Moroz has announced that she is the first UFC fighter to feature in Playboy as her rise to prominence continues. After going 3-3 in her first six fights with the promotion, with a lot of time out between appearances, Maryna Moroz made the move back to flyweight in 2019 where she beat Sabina Mazo via unanimous decision. That was followed up by an impressive victory over Mayra Bueno Silva on the infamous UFC Brasilia card in 2020, before two years went by without her stepping foot inside the Octagon.
Video: Hungry Paddy Pimblett crashes Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn, panicked ‘Notorious’ calls in
UFC buffetweight champion Paddy Pimblett will not rest until he’s complete annihilated every famous eatery on the planet. Fresh off his destruction of Wiener Circle in Chicago (seriously), the rapidly-expanding “Baddy” took his talents overseas to Dublin, Ireland. Those poor saps at Black Forge Inn never knew...
UFC Releases Aspen Ladd Following Multiple Weight-Cut Violations
The 27-year-old has been consistently missing weight prior to being cut by the promotion. UFC women’s bantamweight sensation Aspen Ladd surely packs a punch and also has a couple of ground moves in her bag. However, she has been constantly missing weight and the promotion decided to finally pull the plug.
