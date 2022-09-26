“I hope he has it soon”: Ex-Ferrari boss feels ‘great’ champion Charles Leclerc is ‘still missing something’

Read full article on original website
Related
Lewis Hamilton Offered F1 Exit In Exiting New Deal
It’s safe to say that Lewis Hamilton has not had the best F1 season this year with the Mercedes having many issues this year. After the drama at the end of the 2021 season, Hamilton said he was coming back to the sport in 2022 in “fight mode”.
Michael Schumacher: Former Ferrari boss reveals latest on F1 legend’s condition after regular visits
Michael Schumacher is in “the best of hands” as he continus to recover from his horrific skiing accident, says ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt - who revealed he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.Todt, who has a close relationship with the...
Daniel Ricciardo is the wild card, Nyck de Vries is the key, and Guenther Steiner is the mystery for the final 4 available seats in F1
There are only a few scenarios left for three teams, and Nyck de Vries is the key to all of them. Meanwhile, Haas is still a big mystery.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton dismisses dry spell ahead of F1 Singapore GP and vows: 'Mercedes will get back to the top'
Lewis Hamilton has dismissed talk of a Formula 1 "dry spell" and insists Mercedes will take the positives from their 2022 struggles to return to the top. Heading to the 17th race of 22 in Singapore, Hamilton and Mercedes - the most dominant combination in F1 history - are still waiting for their first wins of the season after falling behind following the rule changes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Motor racing-Hamilton vows maximum attack to the end of the F1 season
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton vowed maximum attack to the end of the season on Wednesday as Mercedes seek to wrest second place from Ferrari in the constructors' standings and end a win drought.
Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe ‘Gets Paid $700 a Day,’ the Formula 1 Champ Claims
Lewis Hamilton is not the only moneymaker in his family. The Formula 1 driver's dog, Roscoe, earns some income as well.
Motor racing-FIA approves three more sprint sessions in Formula One from 2023
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Six Formula One grands prix from the 2023 season onwards will have sprint sessions after the governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), on Tuesday approved an increase from three events this year.
Damon Hill reveals difference between ‘anxious’ Charles Leclerc and Michael Schumacher
Damon Hill has revealed a key difference between Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari driver’s most famous predecessor, Michael Schumacher.Leclerc started the 2022 Formula 1 season well, but Max Verstappen has been ruthless for Red Bull while Ferrari has repeatedly made mistakes, meaning the defending champion may claim his second world title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (2 October).At 24 years old, Leclerc still looks to have a bright future in F1, but he has an ‘anxious’ personality that distinguishes him from Ferrari legend Schumacher, according to Hill. “Charles is a very charming, intelligent kid, but he’s anxious....
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘They are not idiots, they will get it right’: Ross Brawn backs Mercedes to improve before end of F1 season
Ross Brawn has backed Mercedes to adapt to Formula 1’s new regulations, declaring: “They are not idiots.”Rule-changes introduced for the 2022 F1 season have seen alterations made to the front and rear wings of cars, as well as to the vehicles’ floors.Mercedes won the constructors’ championship in 2021 and only missed out on the drivers’ title after a controversial final lap in the last race of the season, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his first championship. Mercedes have been well off the pace this year, however, but Brawn believes that they will improve.The F1 managing director, who previously...
BBC
Singapore Grand Prix: Williams driver Alex Albon to race after appendicitis
Williams driver Alex Albon will race in Singapore after missing the Italian Grand Prix because of appendicitis. The 26-year-old Thai spent a night in intensive care earlier this month after suffering respiratory failure due to post-operative anaesthetic complications. Reserve driver Nyck de Vries finished ninth on his debut in that...
SkySports
Formula 1: Six Sprint events to take place during 24-race 2023 season as format gains approval
Doubling the amount of Sprint events has long been backed by teams, but has been a source of contention between F1 and governing body FIA, who had suggested earlier this year that the sport would continue with three. But F1 and the FIA have held positive discussions on the format,...
SkySports
F1 driver market: The contenders for 2023 seats with Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher futures unclear
As a competitive market continues to take shape deep into the 2022 season, we've rounded up the runners and riders for each of the seats as we edge closer to a full confirmed grid... F1 contracts: Who's driving where in 2023?. Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez. Ferrari Charles Leclerc...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bitdefender Launches Multi-Year Formula One Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari
BUCHAREST, Romania & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has entered into a multi-year partnership with Ferrari S.p.A., to become Cybersecurity global partner of Scuderia Ferrari, which is competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005058/en/ Bitdefender and Scuderia Ferrari launch multi-year Formula One partnership. (Photo: Business Wire)
ESPN
Novak Djokovic wants to replicate Roger Federer's emotional farewell alongside rivals
Novak Djokovic said he wants his biggest rivals to be by his side when he brings the curtain down on his career, much like Roger Federer's emotional goodbye to professional tennis last week. Images of Federer and Rafael Nadal -- who shared one of the sport's most enthralling rivalries --...
Comments / 0