Russell Wilson takes a subtle shot at Pete Carroll's analysis in postgame comments

By Tim Weaver
 2 days ago
If we’ve learned anything this year it’s that the divorce between the Seahawks and Russell Wilson was long in the making because shots are being fired from both sides. After his team’s Week 1 victory over Wilson’s Broncos, Pete Carroll made a rare admission that it was a significant one.

Part of the story coming out of that win was how well they defended him. Apparently the analytics indicated that forcing Wilson to his left tends to result in atrocious production. The Seahawks proved it right, at least in that game. Now Wilson is trying to claim that he can still go left after all based on one play from his team’s narrow win over San Francisco on Sunday night. Here’s what he said afterwards.

Spicy stuff from a guy who just posted a 32.9 QBR and has thrown a grand total of two touchdown passes in three games.

It would be shocking if Wilson continued to struggle like this for the rest of the year. That said, it’s clear that he’s still having a really hard time adjusting to the two-high safety sets that have troubled him since the middle of the 2020 season.

Joe Wald
2d ago

Ooooh, he made one good pass while scrambling to his left. RW only really cares about RW. His salary is eating up 25 percent of their entire payroll. The trade is already looking better for Seattle before they even use the 2023 draft picks they acquired in the trade.

Kyle Shanahan says he put Jimmy Garoppolo in 'tough situation' on safety

Kyle Shanahan took some responsibility for Jimmy Garoppolo’s bemusing and ultimately crucial safety in their Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Garoppolo handed Denver two points when he stepped out of the back of the endzone in the third quarter under pressure from an unblocked pass rusher. After executing a play-fake in the endzone, Garoppolo appeared to be setting up for a screen but he took a crucial extra hitch out of bounds, at that point cutting the Niners’ lead to 7-5.
