KiKi Layne Spoke Out On Being Cut From "Most" Of "Don't Worry Darling" Along With Costar Ari'el Stachel

 2 days ago

Yup, there's more Don't Worry Darling drama.

Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

The latest chatter around the Olivia Wilde –directed film — which hit theaters this past weekend, if you've been living under a dang rock — involves actor KiKi Layne, who you already know from films like The Old Guard and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

If you managed to catch the movie this weekend, you might have noticed that KiKi plays a pretty small role in the film overall.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

Well, according to the actor herself, it sounds like she might've originally played a larger role in the film.

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Over the weekend, KiKi shared a video on Instagram featuring her and costar Ari'el Stachel, shouting him out in the caption while claiming that both of their roles were drastically reduced in the editing process.

@kikilayne / Via instagram.com

"The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel," she wrote. "They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life. 🙂🙂 Love you Ari ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

She also included the hashtags "#GotMyCheck," "#GotMyMan," and "#EverythingHappensforaReason."

Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

KiKi's Don't Worry Darling costar Gemma Chan voiced her support in the IG comments...

@kikilayne / Instagram / Via instagram.com

And so did Ar'iel, who left a comment in KiKi's mentions. "My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright," he wrote. "I was thirsty then and I'm thirsty now ❤️❤️❤️."

@kikilayne / Instagram / Via instagram.com

Wait a sec — are KiKi and Ar'iel dating? As of now, there's been no official confirmation, but the caption might speak for itself. Also, here’s a photo of the two of them appearing at an event last year, completely unrelated to the Don't Worry Darling press cycle. So, who knows?

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Ar'iel also shared an on-set photo of him and KiKi with the caption, "My favorite part of my experience in Don’t Worry Darling . This woman did phenomenal work and I was thirsty the second I met her."

@arielstachel / Via instagram.com

But wait, there's more! Another actor in the film, Asif Ali, posted a reply in Ar'iel's mentions saying that "THE TENSION WAS THICC" while shooting. Hmm .

@arielstachel / Via instagram.com

Ar'iel also posted a TikTok of himself vibing to Snoop Dogg's "Sensual Seduction" in front of tweets about his reduced role in Don't Worry Darling . "When you end up on the cutting room floor," the caption read. "Go see Don't Worry Darling ."

@arielstachel

#dontworrydarling #DWD

♬ Sensual Seduction - Snoop Dogg

I mean, yeah, go see it, why not — just don't expect to see too much of KiKi or Ar'iel in it.

Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

