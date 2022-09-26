ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Mila Kunis Says She And Ashton Kutcher Dealt With His Terrifying Health Scare

Mila Kunis says she had no choice but to "power through" Ashton Kutcher 's terrifying health scare.

Ashton recently revealed that a few years ago, he suffered from a "weird, super-rare form of vasculitis" that left him unable to see, hear, or walk.

Vasculitis is the inflammation of blood vessels, which includes any arteries, capillaries, and veins that carry blood to and from the heart and other organs, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute .

At the time, Ashton didn't know if he'd ever regain the ability to see, hear, or walk again — and while he did recover, it took him about a year to get better.

Looking back, Mila says the couple did their best to keep pushing forward for their family.

"So, this happened right before COVID, so this was three years ago," Mila recalled in an interview with ET .

She continued, "I don't think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through."

"You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life," Mila explained.

She added that the couple were "so fortunate to have one another" throughout the experience and made sure they were always doing the most they could to get Ashton well.

"As far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do," Mila concluded.

It's so good to know that Ashton was able to make a full recovery!

