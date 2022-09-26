Read full article on original website
The Golden State Hands Wooden Nickel to US Veteran
OPINION – It’s no wonder 250,000 Californians are leaving the state permanently every year for places like Texas and Arizona. Sixty percent of moves in California beginning in 2020 were people leaving the Golden State. California state government officials must know what the ramifications are for hemorrhaging residents—major shakeups in the housing market, demographics, and corporate presence, not to mention a greatly-reduced tax base. This affects all of us who have chosen to stay in California despite its hostile business climate.
Black Youth Mental Health: Will Our Kids Be Alright?
(CBM) – We are living in unusual and challenging times, when despair and despondency have replaced hope as a more common, and perhaps as the more acceptable lens, through which too many of us view the future. In the wake of widespread disease, mass loss, economic instability, climate breakdown, police violence, erosion of bodily autonomy for women and girls, violence towards transgender and nonbinary communities, and an actual insurrection, no wonder many have lost hope.
CA Reparations Task Force LA Meeting’s Public Comments Get Heated
(CBM) LOS ANGELES – The nine member California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans convened in Los Angeles at the California Science Center for its tenth meeting on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The meeting opened with comments from the public with speakers passionately...
Chancellor Reveals New and Expanded Financial Aid for Community College Students
(CBM) – New and updated financial support for the state’s community college attendees, including changes to the Cal Grant and expanded aid for new and returning students, has been announced by California Community Colleges Chancellor Dr. Daisy Gonzales. Gonzales told California Black Media (CBM) that she wants college...
