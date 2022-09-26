ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1037qcountry.com

Ithaca may suspend application fees for prospective firefighters, police officers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are considering waiving application fees for aspiring police officers and firefighters. The city is having trouble recruiting applicants. Right now, it costs $15 for Tompkins County residents to apply and $50 for everyone else. The fees are waived for City of Ithaca residents.
Syracuse.com

See vacant CNY office building turned into courtyard apartments with a view (photos)

Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Two Syracuse developers are bringing their expertise in turning underutilized commercial buildings into upscale apartments to Cazenovia. T.J. Di Peso of Di Peso Contractors and Grazi Zazzara Jr. of Icon Cos. are turning the former offices of GHD Inc. into 28 apartments, each with a view of the outdoor courtyard in the middle of the building. GHD, an engineering firm, moved its offices to Syracuse in 2020.
1037qcountry.com

TCAT GM supports eliminating fares

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County Legislator Greg Mezey wants a fare-free TCAT for everyone. Scot Vanderpool is the transit company’s general manager. He supports the idea…. Cutting fares for passengers has some advantages. Before the pandemic, Vanderpool says TCAT had more than 80 drivers. Now they’re...
1037qcountry.com

Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1037qcountry.com

Gregg Street Bridge in Trumansburg temporarily closed

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bridge in Trumansburg is temporarily closed. Village officials say the Gregg Street Bridge will remain shut down until repairs can be made. In a statement Monday, officials said an assessment of the bridge repairs will be done. Until the work is complete, the bridge...
The Ithaca Voice

Part of North Triphammer Road closing to all traffic Wednesday

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y.—The northbound lane of a segment of North Triphammer Road will be closed for most of Wednesday, Sept. 28. The closure will impact the part of North Triphammer road between Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive, and the lane will be closed to all traffic. The closure is taking place at the request of the Village of Cayuga Heights Department of Public Works.
Syracuse.com

Strike at Sysco in Syracuse threatens food supplies to restaurants, hospitals and more

Warners, N.Y. — About 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco walked off the job Tuesday night. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317, including drivers and warehouse workers, affects supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, colleges, hospitals and nursing homes. Sysco’s local headquarters is at 2508 Warners Road just off the Thruway.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
tompkinsweekly.com

Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city

The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants

Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
Syracuse.com

Another Central New York high school target of ‘copycat’ racist shooting threat

Solvay, N.Y. — A fourth Central New York high school — Solvay — has reported being the target of racist shooting threats on Monday. Solvay High School students alerted their principal Monday afternoon about a Snapchat circulating that appeared to threaten Solvay students on both Monday and Tuesday, Solvay Union Free School Superintendent Jay Tinklepaugh said in a letter posted on the district’s website.
